Sony WH-1000XM5, BT/ANC headphones, are coming at an eye-watering price of $649.95

Forgive the headline as we seldom comment on price, but the Sony WH-1000XM5, BT/ANC headphones, will retail for $649.95. It needs to be more than special at that price – nearly twice the WH-1000XM4 it replaces.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony assures us that the Sony WH-1000XM5 will have:

  • Class-leading ANC with four microphones on each cup (8 in total)
  • Two processors (V1 and Q1) with an automatic optimiser that increases/decreases noise-cancellation in response to the environment (and probably GPS location tracking as per other Sony products)
  • Increased call clarity with dual beam-forming mics and street noise, wind or background noise suppression
  • An even better shape and fit with lower clamping pressure with soft fit synthetic leather (Thermoplastic Polyurethan)
  • Up to 30/40 hours listening ANC on/off and 3.5-hour charge plus fast charge
  • 30mm drivers with Hi-Res capability, 360 Reality Audio, DSEE Extreme upscale, and excellent bass
  • Google Fast pair and multi-point (2 devices) simultaneous connection
  • Google Assistant or Alexa (and we presume Siri) and Spotify Tap
  • Silver or Black
  • BT 5.2 SBC, AAC and LDAC (no Qualcomm aptX)
  • Website
  • CyberShack Sony news and reviews


Post Horizontal Banner

 

 

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.