Sony WH-1000XM5, BT/ANC headphones, are coming at an eye-watering price of $649.95
Forgive the headline as we seldom comment on price, but the Sony WH-1000XM5, BT/ANC headphones, will retail for $649.95. It needs to be more than special at that price – nearly twice the WH-1000XM4 it replaces.
Sony assures us that the Sony WH-1000XM5 will have:
- Class-leading ANC with four microphones on each cup (8 in total)
- Two processors (V1 and Q1) with an automatic optimiser that increases/decreases noise-cancellation in response to the environment (and probably GPS location tracking as per other Sony products)
- Increased call clarity with dual beam-forming mics and street noise, wind or background noise suppression
- An even better shape and fit with lower clamping pressure with soft fit synthetic leather (Thermoplastic Polyurethan)
- Up to 30/40 hours listening ANC on/off and 3.5-hour charge plus fast charge
- 30mm drivers with Hi-Res capability, 360 Reality Audio, DSEE Extreme upscale, and excellent bass
- Google Fast pair and multi-point (2 devices) simultaneous connection
- Google Assistant or Alexa (and we presume Siri) and Spotify Tap
- Silver or Black
- BT 5.2 SBC, AAC and LDAC (no Qualcomm aptX)
