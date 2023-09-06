Sonos Move 2 – music on the run (first look)
The Sonos Move 2 is an update to the 2019 Sonos Move, bringing stereo sound, up to 24-hour battery life, and continuing the water-resistant design for indoors or out.
Our original review Sonos Move – big and bold BT/Wi-Fi portable speaker, said, “It is a speaker for home – one where you carry music around. And it is one for a Sonos home – there is no point buying this unless it becomes part of the Sonos ecosystem. At IP56, it is also one for the bathroom and beach”.
It is more of a mobile version of the Sonos Era 100 – the versatile speaker.
Sonos Move 2 – First look
We went first to the FCC ID SBVRM044 report, which is mainly commercial in confidence. But it confirms Wi-Fi 6 AX 2×2 and BT 5.X BLE with SBC and AAC codecs. It will support Wi-Fi and BT simultaneously to stream BT content over Wi-Fi and ‘’whole of home’ speakers.
Setup
- Download the Sonos S2 App (Android and iOS).
- Establish a Sonos account – it works for all Sonos devices.
- Setup detects the speaker and connects it to the 2.4 or 5Ghz. Select 2.4Ghz as it has an extended range and is all you need for music streaming.
- Each speaker is allocated to a room and given a name for voice access.
- If you have two identical speakers, you can stereo pair.
- The EQ gives you +/-10dB of Bass and Treble and a loudness setting.
- Trueplay room tuning is automatic (for speakers with mics)
- It can link to Sonos Radio, Spotify, Apple Music, and hundreds of streaming services – more than most.
- Compression is automatic; you can set it to uncompressed for higher-res music.
Inputs
Wi-Fi, BT and the USB-C. Via an adapter (same as Era 100/300), it supports AUX-in and Ethernet. You can connect a turntable with a pre-amp.
Speakers
Sonos does not disclose wattage or THD. It has a Woofer and dual angled tweeters (Stereo Left/Right). That means three discrete amplifiers. Volume over BT is limited to 85dB, but you can get a little more from AUX-In.
Sonos Move 2 can automatically adjust its sound (as it is a front-firing and left/right side-firing speaker) using the inbuilt microphones as you move to different locations on the Wi-Fi network. It also works with BT.
Size: 241 x 160 x 127mm x 3kg.
Battery
The battery life is about 1000 complete charge/discharge cycles – three-plus years of daily discharge!
It is removable and replaceable at $129. Sonos claims 24 hours of use at 50% volume. You can also use this for the original Move.
It can charge by USB-C PD, or the included wireless charging base with a detachable USB-C power adapter (45W or more).
Stereo Pair
Via the S2 App and using BT or Wi-Fi. Pairs with another Move 2 – no other Sonos speakers.
Sonos ecosystem
Yes, plus AirPlay 2.
IP 56
The ultra-durable design easily weathers splashes, rain, dirt, humidity, and sun, while shock-absorbent materials protect against accidental bumps and drops.
Sustainability
Replaceable battery and incorporates recycled plastics and packaging.
Voice
Alexa and Sonos Voice Control. Has a mic array and a physical on/off mic switch.
Other accessories
Price
Sonos website here.
A$799 for Black, White, or Olive. Estimated to ship from 20 September 2023.
Get it from Sonos online, Harvey Norman (Domayne), JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys and pro audio stores.