Sonos Era 100 and 300 – a new era for Sonos

Sonos has announced the Sonos Era 100 and 300 speakers, and they are quite different from anything we have seen from the multi-room audio and soundbar class leader.

For starters, the Sonos Era 100 and 300 will add Bluetooth and USB-C line-in to their traditional Wi-Fi streaming system. Wi-Fi streaming is still the best for most uses.

BT 5.0 and USB mean you can use these as personal speakers sans any smart speaker capabilities. Both are voice assistant capable over Wi-Fi.

USB-C also means that you can use the new Sonos USB-C to Ethernet/3.5mm Line-in adapter. It has a Digital Analog Converter (DAC) to accept almost any Line-In source and Ethernet if required. Although, with Wi-Fi 6 (and a compatible router) and AirPlay 2 support, that should be largely unnecessary.

Trueplay room tuning (QuickTune) is via the speaker’s microphones, which brings this to Sonos Android users. iOS users can still use the full Trueplay tuning.

Like the Sonos Five, these can cast BT and Line-in to a Sonos multi-room speaker set-up.

Era 100

It is the logical and more powerful successor to the Sonos One with similar design cues – read Sonos One Gen 2 and One SL – the backbone of the Sonos system.

But it has three drivers (Sonos One has two) – dual-angled left/right firing tweeters and a 25% larger woofer (than Sonos One). Sonos says when it receives stereo content, it is 2.0 as the tweeters provide stereo left/right separation, and the woofer provides enhanced bass. They are stereo pairable and support the Sonos mini-Sub – Read Sonos Sub Mini – add big bass to Sonos soundbars.

Australian price is $399 each, available from 9 March.

If you want 3D spatial sound, then the Era 300 is for you.

Era 300

This is a spatial-oriented speaker, not a replacement for the Sonos Five – read Sonos Five – superb Hi-Fi over Wi-Fi.

The new distinctly un-Sonos design – Sonos calls it an hourglass. Some say it is a little polarising, but I like it, and it still has all the Sonos design cues.

It has six drivers to fire out sound in all directions – left/right stereo, left/right surround, centre forward firing and up-firing to deliver full Dolby Atmos sound. Technically, a single Era 300 is a 5.0.1 virtual Dolby speaker; when used with stereo content, it is a full 3.0. Or you can use a pair as Dolby Atmos front speakers and pair it with a mini-sub.

If a pair is used with a Sonos Arc soundbar (the answer to many Arc owners’ prayers), it takes Arc from 5.0.2 to 7.0.4 (or 7.1.4 with the Sub). This is proper Dolby Atmos – no virtualisation at all.

If a pair is used with a Beam Gen 2, it takes 5.0 to 7.0.2 (7.1.2 with a sub). Sonos says the Beam Gen 2 has virtual Dolby Atmos height anyway, arguing that in the right room (one where you can bounce sound off the walls and ceiling), it is a virtual 7.1.4 system.

Australian Price is $799 each, available from 9 March.

Sustainability

More use of recycled materials, less glue in favour of screws and lower power consumption.

Q&A

Q: Can a pair of 100 or 300s be used with a sub?

A: Yes – we recommend mini-Sub, but you can use the full Sub

Q. What is the correct determination for Era 100?

A: 3.0, and if used as a stereo pair, it is still 3.0

Q: What is the correct determination for Era 300?

A. It has six amps and speakers. Single is a 5.0.1, and as a pair, 5.0.2.

Q: USB-C to Ethernet and Line-in – is there a DAC?]

A: There are two adapters. USB-C to Ethernet, but we suspect that Wi-Fi 6 (with the right router) will alleviate the need for Ethernet. The other adapter adds a 3.5mm stereo Line-In. The DAC allows almost any line-in content to play, and you can adjust DAC levels in the S2 App. So a turntable with or without a preamp should work.

Q: Can Bluetooth or Line-In audio be streamed to other Sonos multi-room speakers like Sonos 5?

A: Yes – it is simply a source

