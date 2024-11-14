Social Media Scams are Targeting Children: Protect Your Kids

Social media scams are targeting children and teens in Australia Scammers have pocketed over $129,700 (according to ScamWatch 2024) from young Australians in 2024, according to new data from the Australian government. AUCyber, a top cyber security agency, reports that social media is the primary channel for these scams, with 198 incidents recorded this year alone.

AUCyber CEO Peter Maloney warns that criminals are focusing on children’s interests to exploit their online presence. Scammers often use social media to promote fake ads for discounted gaming credits, virtual skins, or free in-game tokens. These scams lure young users into fake stores or fraudulent sites, resulting in average losses of about $250 per incident.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently announced plans for legislation to limit social media access for those under 16. This move, aligned with AUCyber’s call for stricter online protections, aims to curb scams targeting children through platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Education is key. AUCyber stresses the importance of teaching young Australians how to identify and avoid online scams. Discussing scams openly helps children recognize potential dangers. Maloney emphasizes that equipping kids with cyber safety knowledge is the first defence. Parents play a vital role by discussing social media scams targeting children and guiding them in safe online practices.

Online classified scams and fake shopping sites are among the top tactics used. Social media remains the primary vehicle for targeting young Australians, with 91% of teens aged 14-18 owning a mobile device. As cybercriminals continue to adapt, it’s crucial to empower young users with tools for online safety and awareness.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au