Samsung OLED TVs – an about turn

After a long OLED absence Samsung OLED TVs are now available in Australia. Specifically, its hybrid OLED and Quantum Dot panels using an RGB OLED backlight and Quantum Dots (QD) to enhance colour saturation.

(L) LG OLED (R) Samsung QD-OLED

The S95B (2022) comes in 55/65” for $3499/4499 (website price) and can be pre-ordered from Samsung or major CE retailers. Note that the press release shows $4079/5249 so take care.

Samsung’s last OLED TVs were in 2014, and on its departure, it is fair to say that war then erupted with a lot of fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) cast around about OLED brightness/burn-in and QLED superiority. But the facts speak for themselves, and OLED produces a superior image to QLED.

The panel differs from LG’s OLED (and evo) panels in that it uses red, green and blue pixels to excite Quantum Dots (different size dots react to different colour wavelengths.

LG uses a W-OLED pixel that passes through a colour filter comprising white, red, blue and green subpixels. Both have total control over each pixel, meaning no bleed or blooming with QD/LCD screens, infinite contrast and enough brightness for the average Aussie living room.

To be clear, Samsung uses OLED as the backlight and QD to produce colour.

So, what is best – Samsung QLED TVs or other brands?

In theory, QD-OLED should appear brighter. Sony is also using the Samsung panel.

You will probably notice what appears to be more saturated colours, and if that is what you like, then great. If you prefer more natural, realistic colours, the LG OLED evo panel may appeal.

But there is much more to a TV than the panel. For example, if Dolby Vision is important, then Samsung only supports its HDR10+ although it supports Dolby Atmos sound decoding. Dolby Vision content on Samsung TVs is downmixed to the inferior HDR10, movie by movie adjustment.

Samsung supports HDMI 2.1 4K@100/120Hz, ALLM, HGiG (no mention of VRR) and FreeSync Premium.

Full specs are here.

CyberShack looks forward to reviewing Samsung OLED TVs.

