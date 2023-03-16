Samsung Neo QLED 2023 and new soundbars – now available

The Samsung Neo QLED 2023 range in 4K and 8K and sizes from 43-85”, and new soundbars are available now.

Beyond making large screen sizes and premium picture quality, openness and connectivity are what set our 2023 TV range apart. We see the role of TVs in 2023 as being a central hub for monitoring and controlling the multitude of digital devices in the home via the integrated Samsung Smart Hub feature. Jeremy Senior, Vice President- Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia

What is a Samsung Neo QLED?

First, the identifier for Samsung 2023 models is ‘C’ (2022 was B).

It uses a combination of Mini-LED backlights, Quantum Dot (QLED) and LCD technology to deliver a bright, colour-saturated, HDR+ image (55” or larger). Note that Samsung does not support Dolby Vision content which is downmixed to the inferior HDR10 movie-by-movie adjustment. It does support Dolby Atmos sound from a DV metadata stream.

One billion colour gamut and HDR10+ (Adaptive/Gaming modes only) and wide viewing angle

Object Tracking Plus sound (55” or larger has Front-firing left/right, up-firing left/right, and side-firing left/right)

Tizen OS and Samsung TV Plus ad-supported channels, Ambient mode, PC workspace and Google Meet (requires approved camera)

4K or 8K Neural Quantum Processor with AI upscale, motion smoothing, Adaptive picture mode

SmartThings Hub

Bixby, Google and Alexa voice support

Android Screencast or Apple AirPlay 2

HDMI 2.1 4K@120Hz eARC, ALLM, FreeSync

USB, Ethernet Lan, Dual BT 5.2 Audio and Wi-Fi 5 AC (8K is Wi-Fi 6E)

Gaming mode supports 4K@120Hz (55” or larger – 8K supports 4K@144Hz), FreeSync Premium Pro, Xbox Games Pass (subscription required), Game enhancer, and Game Bar

Solar-powered remote.

Can be wall mounted. 8K has One Connect Box

12-month ACL warranty

8K QN900C 4K QN90C

Price

8K QN900C: 65/75/85” $7549/9879/12699

4K QN90C : 43/50/55/65/75/85” $2319/2899/3489/4649/6159/7899

4K QN85C 55/65/75/85” $3149/4079/5199/6999 (Specs are lower than 900/90C, and it is not yet on the Samsung AU website)

Samsung QLED Q60C (Edge-lit, not Mini-LED)

55/65/75/85” $1729/2189/2889/4619

Uses a Lite version of the 4K Quantum Processor, motion rate 100, HDR, no Dolby Atmos, no Games Hub, Wi-Fi 5 AC, HDMI 2.0 4K@30fps, eARC and stereo sound.

Q-series Soundbars (C is 2023 model)

Limited information is on the Samsung AU website. The Q-series work with Samsung Q-Symphony capable TVs to use the TV and soundbar speakers. When we get more information, we will update to AU links and this announcement.

Q990C $2,099, 11.1.4

Q930C $1,599, 9.1.4

Q800C $1,099, 5.1.2

Q700C $899, 3.1.2

Q600C $799, 3.1.2

QN900C

Samsung Neo QLED 2023