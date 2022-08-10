Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 – Fold 4, Flip 4, Buds2 Pro, Watch5 and Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 launched the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Buds2 Pro, Watch 5 and Pro.

All are an evolution of existing products with later processors, operating systems and a few new Samsung exclusive ecosystem features.

We can’t tell you a huge amount about these devices just yet. Samsung’s embargo sees to that, so here is what we know. Recommended (RRP) Australian prices are below. All offers are for pre-order online only from 11 August to 1 September 2022. Offers may require redemption from Samsung.

Details of all devices are at Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 increased performance and power efficiency over SD8

12/256GB with 512GB and 1TB options

7.6” (open) 2208×1768, 21.6:18 ratio, 8-bit, 16.07m colour, Adaptive 120Hz AMOLED

New taskbar when flat

Optional Fold Edition S-Pen/bumper cover

6.2” 23.1:9 Adaptive 120Hz AMOLED Outer screen with Gorilla Glass Victus+

16MP selfie camera on the front screen

4400mAh battery – no charger (expect to use 45W)

258 x 128 x 6mm (flat) x 282g

Colours: Phantom Black, Beige, Grey-green

Price: 256GB -$2,4495/512GB -$2,699/1TB -$2,999

Wi-Fi 6E AX, BT 5.2, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (alt DP for DeX)

50 + 12MP (3X optical zoom) +10MP rear camera (Samsung S22+ camera set-up)

Offers

Samsung: Memory Upgrade (up to $300)

Optus: Bonus Tab A8 (Grey 64GB) $529, 3 months 5GB connected devices data plan for the Tab A8, 6 months Upgrade & Protect

Vodafone: $700 trade-in credit

Telstra: Galaxy Watch5 $649

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4

Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 increased performance and power efficiency over SD8

8/128GB with 256/512GB options

6.7” 2640 x 1080, 8-bit, 16.7m colours, Adaptive 120HzAMOLED

3700mAh battery – no charger (expect to use 45W)

167.9 x 73.7 x 7.2mm (open) x 183g

Colours: Pink/Gold, Graphite, Blue

Price: 128GB $1499, 512GB $1849 and Bora Purple Bespoke 256GB $1729

Wi-Fi 6E AX, BT 5.2, USB-C (no alt DP for DeX)

12+12 camera and 10MP selfie

Offers

Samsung: Memory upgrade (up to $300)

Optus: Bonus Tab A8 (Grey 64GB) $529, 3 months 5GB connected devices data plan for the Tab A8, 6 months Upgrade & Protect

Vodafone: $500 trade-in credit

Telstra: Galaxy Watch5 $649

Galaxy Watch5 and Pro

This uses Google WearOS and can access the Wear Store. This means that you can use these with any Android or iOS phone.

We don’t know much yet, but these will use a Samsung Exynos processor, have BT, Wi-Fi and optional 4G LTE. The premium versions have Sapphire Glass for increased scratch resistance and Titanium cases. There is a range of coloured straps.

40mm Aluminium case, 20mm sports band BT/LTE $499/$599 in Graphite/Graphite strap, Pink Gold/Pink Gold strap and Silver/Lavender strap

44mm 40mm Aluminium case, 20mm sports band BT/LTE $549/$649 in Graphite/Graphite strap, Sapphire//Blue strap and Silver/Lavender strap

Offers

Optus: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 White (not Pro) $219

Vodafone: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 White (not Pro) $219

Telstra: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $249

Galaxy Watch Pro

45mm PRO Titanium with FKM D Buckle strap BT/LTE $799/$849 in Titanium/Black strap and Titanium/grey strap.

Offers

Vodafone: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 White (not Pro) $219

(L) Watch5 Pro and (R) Watch5

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

White, Graphite and Bora Purple

BT 5.3

Supports Samsung Scalable codec (recent Galaxy phones) for hi-res music from Tidal

Intelligent Adaptive noise cancellation

IPX7

8 hours ANC battery and 21 hours extra in the Qi/USB-C case

$349

Offer

Optus: Accessory voucher $50

The new Galaxy Z Series range is the generation of foldables that will see the category become mainstream. Adoption ques are steadily growing from the volume of Foldable devices ‘in the wild’, increasing consumer online search trends, indication of purchase intent, app optimisation and more. We know there’s been a doubling in consideration for foldables among 18 –45-year-olds and Gen-Z specifically showing a colossal 273% increase since last year. 28% of Flip users came from another ecosystem. Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Experience Division, Samsung Electronics Australia

CyberShack’s view – evolution is good

There is nothing so new/desirable that the existing Fold, Flip, Watch and Bud users must be concerned about. New users get leading-edge tech, albeit at Samsung’s premium prices.

I took away from the local briefing that Australia is an important market for Samsung as we are early adopters with deep pockets. The Fold4 is a productivity tool, and the Flip is a design statement.

And as Samsung has now tested and legitimised the Fold/Flip market, expect to see some newcomers to the category.

