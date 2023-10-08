Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – Fan Edition – more features, lower price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – Fan Edition – is a feature-packed phone under the Galaxy S23 $1000+ price bracket. It is available in 8/128 and 256GB for $999/1099.

Here are the main differences between the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and S23 (brackets)

158 x 76.5 x 8.2 mm x 209g (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm x 168g)

6.4” 2340 x 1080, 1450nits peak (6.1” 2340 x 1080, 1750 nits peak) 120Hz AMOLED

Exynos 2200 1×2.8GHz & 3×2.50GHz & 4×1.8GHz (Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 1×2.8GHz & 3×2.50GHz & 4×1.8GHz)

Xclipse 920 GPU (Adreno 740)

8GB LPDDR4X (8GB LPDDR5X)

128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 (128/256/512GB UFS 4.0)

Camera Wide – 50MP f/1.8, PDAF, OIS (50MP f/1.8 Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS)

Camera Ultrawide – 12MP, f/2.2 (same)

Camera Telephoto – 8MPm f/2.4, PDAF, 3X Optical (10MP, f/2.4, PDAF, OIS, 3X Optical Zoom)

Camera Front – 10MP, F2.4, Fixed focus (12MP, F/2.2, Dual Pixel PDAF)

Wi-Fi 6 AX dual-band (Wi-Fi 6E AXE tri-band)

USB-C 2.0 480Mbps, no Alt DP for audio/video/data (USB-C 3.2)

4500mAh battery, Qi and 25W no charger supplied (3900mAh, same)

Gorilla Glass 5 front and back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back)

Base 8/128GB $999 ($1349)

The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and Ultra are superior all around. If you wait a few months, you will see these at runout prices for the February 2024 S24 launch.

Colours: Retail: Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple. Indigo and Tangerine are also available exclusively at Samsung.com.au.

Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing capabilities that, as part of a connected Samsung ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximise their creativity and productivity. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business Samsung Electronics

A crowded market

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (US Website) also has some strong competition from the Google Pixel 7 ($999 and just superseded by the $1199 Google Pixel 8 – Made by Google. Brains by Google) and the $999 Motorola ThinkPhone – for thinking people, that is the undisputed class leader in this price bracket. At the $1099 OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G – the class-leading, value flagship matches the 256GB S23 FE price with higher specs.

Still, Samsung has brand credibility and marketing prowess, and you will be pleased – it is not called a Fan Edition for nothing.