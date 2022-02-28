Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series with Intel Evo 12th gen (MWC 2022)

The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro in 13.3 and 15.6 and laptop and 360° hinge version are on show at MCW 2022. These are first with the latest Intel Evo 3.0 standard and 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 running Windows 11.

You can read Intel 12th Gen Core P and U series are damned fast for all the inside information and what the new Intel Evo 3.0 standard entails.

The flagship is the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13.3 and 15.6” with S Pen. These have a 500nit (HDR) 16:9 AMOLED screen with 120% DCI-P3 (16.7m colours/tones).

All Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series have

Wi-Fi 6E 2×2

BT 5.1

Choice of 8/16/32GB LPDDR5 (at order)

Up to 1TB NVMe SSD (at order)

Stereo 4W speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos decode and downmix

63/68Wh (13.3/15.6) battery and 65W charger

Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB-C (1), USB-C 3.2 (1), HDMI 2.0 (laptop form only), 3.5mm 3-pole port and MicroSD

1080p webcam and dual-array noise-cancelling mics

Weight 13.3/15.6 laptop .87/1.11kg and 360° 13.3/15.6 1.04/1.41kg

Colours: Laptop Graphite and Silver and 360° Burgundy, Graphite and Silver

The 15.6” laptop version has the new Intel ARC graphics (and Intel Xe).

Samsung/Windows features

Link to Windows / Microsoft Your Phone pairs a Galaxy smartphone to a Galaxy Book2 Pro allows users to swipe up on their Windows 11 taskbar to check their smartphone’s status and select the most recently used smartphone apps to use on the desktop.

Samsung Multi Control enables Galaxy Book2 Pro keyboard and trackpad while navigating on your Galaxy Tab S8 (Android) screen for seamless interactions across devices.

Private Share creates timed links with increased security options based on blockchain technology, including view-only access, disabling screen capture abilities while viewing, and fully revoking access, so users keep full control of their files even after sharing.

Quick Share can send large files with the new Link Sharing option. It generates a shareable link that recipients can access.

It can be a hub for SmartThings-compatible devices.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series looks impressive

While we don’t know if these will make it to Australia, let alone what they will cost, it’s a good look at Intel Evo 3.0 and the 12th Gen Core processors.

AMOLED screens are impressive for content consumption, and these are quite light for Windows devices.

