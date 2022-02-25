Intel 12th Gen Core P and U series are damned fast

The Intel 12th Gen Core series has just given birth to the P and U series. Why is this important? Because these will be powering the next-gen of small and light Intel Evo 3.0 laptops.

P stands for performance and has a typical TDP (Thermal design property) of up to 28W power draw and a massive 140-cores. U stands for ultra-low power draw from 9 to 15W.

Intel’s move to a tightly integrated package instead of monolithic silicon chips and expansion busses to address support chips has given it tremendous flexibility. For example, the same 50 x 25 x 1.3mm BGA ‘package” can be customised to include memory, video, PCIe, USB, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E/BT 5.2 and more –change the Intel Core processor P or U component. Note that the 9W base is 28.5 x 19 x 1.1mm.

The result is more performance at lower power draw. For example, the i7-1280P is up to 70% faster than the i9-11980HK, and the i7-1265U is faster than the i7-1195G7. This means faster performance, 3D rendering, App performance, photo, gaming and office.

Gamers also win with the new Intel Iris Xe graphics up to 96EU. The P series can reach 115fps in League of Legends on high settings.

Intel says the new P and U series will bring 250+ laptops in 2022.

Following our launch of the H-series fastest mobile processor for gaming, we’re now expanding our 12th Gen Intel Core processor family to deliver a massive leap forward in performance for thin-and-light laptops. From the ultra-thin form factors to enthusiast-grade performance in a sleek design, we’re providing consumers and businesses with leadership performance and cutting-edge technologies.”

Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms

Intel Evo Gen 3.0

Evo was born out of Project Athena. It is one of the most significant advances for thin and light laptops. Gen 3 has enhanced specs over 11th Gen Intel Core and Evo Gen 2.0. These include:

Four new intelligent collaboration technologies for superior video conferencing

Consistent response times across 25 most common tasks

9 hour ‘real’ battery life

< 1-second wake and wake on approach and sleep on leaving

Fast charge must be at least 4 hours of life in 30 minutes

12 th Gen Core with Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+)

Gen Core with Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) More interaction with other ecosystems (Android and iOS)

Evo currently has 100+ models coming in 2022, including the Lenovo Yoga 9i using the Intel P series core.

New form factors

Intel Evo supports dual-screen and foldable screens.

New accessories

We will start to see Thunderbolt 4 docks and monitors etc.

CyberShack’s view – Intel 12th Gen Core P and U series add more laptop flexibility

First, damn you, Intel. I just upgraded to the Intel Evo Surface Pro 8, and now you have a 70% faster chip. I can’t keep up (although the SP8 is terrific for my needs).

Since Intel adopted this building block approach (as does AMD), its products have leapt exponentially ahead. Great stuff, Intel.

