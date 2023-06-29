Samsung BESPOKE 2023 – AI washer, dryer and Mirror AirDresser – intelligence in the laundry

The new Samsung BESPOKE 2023 range of premium kitchen and laundry appliances now includes a 12kg AI washer, 9kg AI Heat Pump dryer and a Mirror AirDresser clothes steamer. A new BESPOKE Grande AI 18kg washer and 10kg dryer round out the range.

BESPOKE refers to the premium, minimal, flat design paired with chrome trim to blend harmoniously with various laundry aesthetics. It applies to a range of laundry and refrigerators (with the ability to select different colour ways – Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators for a premium touch.

AI refers to the ability to link with Samsung SmartThings and to use sensors and machine learning for the best wash, optimal drying cycles, water, and energy management.

Grande refers to the larger capacity 18kg washer and 10kg dryer in fashion black finish.

Samsung Bespoke 2023 models’ price and availability

Samsung’s BESPOKE AI Smart Washers and BESPOKE AI Smart Dryers are available in select retail stores across Australia.

You can save by buying a bundle.

New feature – Less Microfiber Cycle (selected models)

“We’ve been investing in microfiber research for many years, learning how to reduce the fibres that shed from our garments and contribute to the various ocean pollution sources. We applaud Samsung for joining us in taking this major step forward in the fight against microfiber pollution.” Matt Dwyer, Vice-President of Product Impact and Innovation at Patagonia.

