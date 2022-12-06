Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators for a premium touch

Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators allows you to customise a select range of single-door, bottom-mount, French doors and a Pigeon pair freezer and fridge.

The customisation is from a range of Glass and Metal door panels covering

Satin Sky Blue

Satin Beige

Clean Navy

Clean Pink

Satin Grey

Cotta White

Cotta Charcoal

You can see this online at Samsung’s Design Studio.

Options – just select your colours

339L Bottom mount freezer/fridge – SRLX4100N $2749

323L Single Door Freezer – SDFX3500N $2699

387L Single Door Refrigerator SDFX3100N $2699

596L French Door Refrigerator with Customisable Door Panels and Non-plumbed Auto Ice Maker – SRFX9500N $5499

647L Free-Standing French Door Refrigerator and Internal Beverage Centre – SRFX9550N $5999

Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators are available from Harvey Norman, where you can see them on display.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators add that premium touch

We love the big French door and beverage centre draw – it is something to lust after. But the Pidgeon-pair refrigerator and freezer are definitely more practical – or mix the freezer or refrigerator with a Bottom mount freezer and fridge – depending on your needs.

Remember, this is a lifestyle choice – not a practical bang-for-buck one. For the latter, Samsung has a huge range to fit any kitchen space.

US Video (not all colours and models are available here)