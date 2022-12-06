Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators for a premium touch

Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators allows you to customise a select range of single-door, bottom-mount, French doors and a Pigeon pair freezer and fridge.

The customisation is from a range of Glass and Metal door panels covering

  • Satin Sky Blue
  • Satin Beige
  • Clean Navy
  • Clean Pink
  • Satin Grey
  • Cotta White
  • Cotta Charcoal
Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators

You can see this online at Samsung’s Design Studio.

Options – just select your colours

  • 339L Bottom mount freezer/fridge – SRLX4100N $2749
  • 323L Single Door Freezer – SDFX3500N $2699
  • 387L Single Door Refrigerator SDFX3100N $2699
  • 596L French Door Refrigerator with Customisable Door Panels and Non-plumbed Auto Ice Maker – SRFX9500N $5499
  • 647L Free-Standing French Door Refrigerator and Internal Beverage Centre – SRFX9550N $5999

Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators are available from Harvey Norman, where you can see them on display.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators add that premium touch

We love the big French door and beverage centre draw – it is something to lust after. But the Pidgeon-pair refrigerator and freezer are definitely more practical – or mix the freezer or refrigerator with a Bottom mount freezer and fridge – depending on your needs.

Remember, this is a lifestyle choice – not a practical bang-for-buck one. For the latter, Samsung has a huge range to fit any kitchen space.

US Video (not all colours and models are available here)



