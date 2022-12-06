Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators for a premium touch
Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators allows you to customise a select range of single-door, bottom-mount, French doors and a Pigeon pair freezer and fridge.
The customisation is from a range of Glass and Metal door panels covering
- Satin Sky Blue
- Satin Beige
- Clean Navy
- Clean Pink
- Satin Grey
- Cotta White
- Cotta Charcoal
You can see this online at Samsung’s Design Studio.
Options – just select your colours
- 339L Bottom mount freezer/fridge – SRLX4100N $2749
- 323L Single Door Freezer – SDFX3500N $2699
- 387L Single Door Refrigerator SDFX3100N $2699
- 596L French Door Refrigerator with Customisable Door Panels and Non-plumbed Auto Ice Maker – SRFX9500N $5499
- 647L Free-Standing French Door Refrigerator and Internal Beverage Centre – SRFX9550N $5999
Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators are available from Harvey Norman, where you can see them on display.
CyberShack’s view – Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators add that premium touch
We love the big French door and beverage centre draw – it is something to lust after. But the Pidgeon-pair refrigerator and freezer are definitely more practical – or mix the freezer or refrigerator with a Bottom mount freezer and fridge – depending on your needs.
Remember, this is a lifestyle choice – not a practical bang-for-buck one. For the latter, Samsung has a huge range to fit any kitchen space.
US Video (not all colours and models are available here)