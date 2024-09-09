Samsung Australians @ Home Report 2024: Gen Z Redefine Smart Home Appliances

Samsung Electronics Australia has released the “Australians @ Home Report: 2024 Smart Living Edition.” The findings show a generational shift in how Australians, especially Gen Z and Millennials, view home appliances.

Younger Aussies are redefining appliances as more than just functional items. For them, appliances are now objects of status and even attraction. But while aesthetics matter, practicality also plays a big role, especially with the cost-of-living pressures. There’s a growing demand for smart, high-value appliances that balance design and functionality.

Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia, says, “Millennials and Gen Z are leading the charge in redefining what it means to own and showcase home appliances. Younger generations prioritise sleek design and smart AI functionality alongside energy savings.”

Interestingly, many younger Australians are proud of their appliances. According to the report, 25% of Australians, and 34% of Gen Z, feel more inclined to invite people over if they have a stylish fridge. It’s clear that modern appliances are becoming status symbols. Meanwhile, 28% of Australians prefer visiting homes with luxury or smart appliances, while 25% say they feel judged for outdated ones.

However, it’s not just about looks. Practicality is key as Australians deal with high energy costs. Samsung’s SmartThings app and AI-enabled appliances, like the Bespoke AI Heat Pump combo, offer a solution. These devices use up to 60% less energy during wash cycles and 20% less during drying.

Overall, the report highlights that Australians, particularly the younger generations, want appliances that are not only stylish but also energy-efficient, smart, and connected.

You can find the Samsung Australians @ Home Report 2024 here.

