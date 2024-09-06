Samsung IFA 2024: AI for All

Samsung Electronics took centre stage at IFA 2024, marking a century of innovation with its ambitious “AI For All” vision. The company showcased its commitment to making AI accessible and useful for everyone. Aiming to enhance daily life through intelligent technology.

The conference featured two main chapters: “AI For the World” and “AI For You.” In “AI For the World,” Samsung highlighted how AI can be a powerful tool for global improvement. Benjamin Braun, Samsung Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer, emphasised the company’s goal to simplify AI, making it a helpful companion rather than a complex hurdle. Braun stated, “At Samsung, we are proud to make AI more accessible and understandable. Our AI-enabled products allow people to focus more on what matters to them.”

Samsung’s vision includes integrating AI into a wide range of products, from mobile devices and home appliances to home entertainment systems. By the end of 2024, Samsung expects to have 200 million Galaxy AI-enabled devices in use. The expanding SmartThings ecosystem connects over 500 million devices, providing seamless control over smart appliances and home systems. This connectivity allows users to manage their environment easily, whether they are at home or away.

The conference also spotlighted the latest advancements in Samsung’s AI technology. The Premiere 7 and 9 projectors, for instance, feature advanced laser technology and AI-powered enhancements like Upscaling and Vision Booster. These projectors deliver stunning 4K resolution and immersive audio, transforming home entertainment experiences.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TV, powered by the new NQ 8 AI Gen 3 processor, offers superior picture and sound quality with upscaling capabilities that enhance content up to 8K resolution. Additionally, Samsung’s Tizen OS will now receive updates for seven years, ensuring that users enjoy the latest features and improvements.

In line with its sustainability goals, Samsung introduced the Bespoke AI Heat Pump Combo™, which uses AI to cut energy consumption significantly. This appliance completes washing and drying in one cycle, using up to 60% less energy during washing and 20% less during drying. The SmartThings Ecosystem’s energy monitoring features further support Samsung’s mission to become net-zero by 2050.

Overall, Samsung’s IFA 2024 presentation underscored its commitment to integrating AI into everyday life, improving user experiences, and promoting sustainability. The company’s ongoing innovations are designed to make life easier and more connected for people around the world.

