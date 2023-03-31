Belkin BoostCharge 15W WIB002 Qi wireless charger – works with most Qi phones (review)

The Belkin BoostCharge 15W WIB002 Qi wireless charger is pretty well Qi phone agnostic and, in our tests, delivers up to 15W output to Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S, Google Pixel, Motorola Edge, and even OPPO with its SuperVOOC battery system.

CyberShack needs a reference Qi charger, and we have been using Belkin BoostChargers for a few years. Why? They offer the widest Qi compatibility and deliver the most consistent Volts/Amps/Watts for each phone, whether 2.5/5/7.5/10/15W.

When we say phone agnostic, it is for Qi phones. It does not have Apple MagSafe but still charges an iPhone (12 Pro tested) at 10W. It charges Samsung Galaxy S at 15W – something few Qi chargers can do.

Australian Review: Belkin BoostCharge 15W WIB002 wireless charger

Website Wireless Chargers and product page Price $89.95 includes a 24W QC 3.0 wall charger From Harvey Norman, Domaye, JB Hi-Fi, Myer, Officeworks Made in Vietnam Warranty 2-year ACL repair or replace Belkin started in the early 1980s in California, USA and was a pioneer in producing high-quality, US-made cables and accessories. In 2018 Taiwan-based mega-electronics maker Foxconn purchased the company. Its Brands include Belkin, WeMo, Linksys and Phyn. It is famous for its US$25000 connected equipment warranty if connection to its devices cause failure (electrical derangement). More CyberShack Belkin news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Belkin’s big Green box

It comes in a large green box as it is a stand-up charger with a 24W QC 3.0 wall charger and a 1.2M USB-A to USB-C cable. If you need a longer cable, ensure it has a 3W rating.

It feels well made and is in Belkin’s typical understated Midnight black. You can charge phones in portrait or landscape mode, and a LED slows the charge status. It charges through most cases (no metal) up to 3mm.

Size is 125.7 (H) x 102.15 mm (Round).

Wall Charger – Pass+

It has R-NZ C-tick certification (as you would expect from a quality company)

5V/3A/15W

9V/2.7/24.3W

12V/2A/24W

Qi is intelligent because it only feds power to the Qi device at the requested amount. This means you can always leave the phone on the Qi charge stand.

Qi charge speeds

Most phones charge at 7.5W (older Apple iPhones) to 15W (many modern Android phones). Not compatible with iPhone 12 mini (I wonder why).

Fast charge times will vary depending on the phone.

Recent iPhones (X-12) tend to charge at 30% at 10-12W, then drop to 9-10W for the remainder of about the 1.5-2-hour charge.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra charges at the full 15W to about 80% and then <10W for the reminder of the 1.75-2.25-hour charge (larger 5000mAh battery)

Moto Edge (Qi models) and ThinkPhone are similar to Samsung Galaxy’s charge behaviour and times. Some models support 50W charging with a special charger.

OPPO SuperVOOC dual battery charges at 10W (4 hours), although you can get 50W from the genuine $129 OPPO AirVOOC charger and $49 SuperVOOC 50W wall charger (<1hr)

It also charges 2.5-5W Qi-compatible watches, earbuds, etc., if they fit the stand-up pad.

Consumer Advice

Some phones have a setting that ‘pings’ when the phone is full. Disable that if it annoys you. Thicker phone cases are not compatible with Qi charge.

CyberShack’s view – Belkin BoostCharge 15W wireless charger WIB002 is our reference and test Qi charger.

Why? We have found it works with almost all QI chargers and most cases.

But more importantly it

Saves wear and tear on the USB-C port.

Intelligently charges and stops when the phone is full.

You can leave it on the charging pad in landscape or portrait mode.

Charges at 15W on most modern phones.

Belkin quality and US$2500 connected equipment warranty.

Can use it during video conferences, movies and as a nightstand.

Qi-Certified.

Foreign object detection prevents charging.

Thermal protection (no fan).

Rating Explanation

Features: 90 – all the safeguards.

Value: 90 – Decent, especially as it has QC 3.0 charger.

Performance: 90 – It does reach 15W charging on compatible phones.

Ease of Use: 90 – Plug and go. The 1.2m cable is a tad short on high desks.

Design: 90 – Midnight black, but remember it is a stand-up charger.

Belkin BoostCharge 15W WIB002 Qi wireless charger $89.95 for Australian model WIB002auBK 9 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Qi phone brand agnostic

Consistently delivers up to 15W

Can leave it on the stand

Comes with 24W QC 3.0 wall charger Cons our phone case may be incompatible – especially metal and RFID shielding.

Not a flat horizontal charge pad, so that may limit some accessories.