Samsung A series 2023 – A14, A14 5G, A35 5G and A54 5G smartphones

The Samsung A series 2023 – A14, A14 5G, A34 5G and A54 5G smartphones will be available from retailers on 31 March with pre-orders from today.

These are 2023 updates (AX4) to the excellent 2022 Samsung  (A-X3) series that offered premium specifications with the Samsung pedigree.

Samsung A54 (top) and A34 (bottom)

Pre-order bonus – A54 and A34 only from Samsung Online or approved retailer

Launch period (31/03/2023 to 13/04/2023) claim a bonus Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (40mm) through redemption.

From 14/03/2023 until the end of June, you can claim a bonus for one year of Samsung Care+ Lite. This offer must be redeemed before 30/06/2023.

Samsung A series 2023 specifications

This is a preliminary list only and may change for Australian models.

ItemA54 5GA34 5GA14 5GA14 4G
Price$699
Awesome Graphite
Awesome Violet		$599
Awesome Lime
Awesome Graphite		$379
Black  		$329
Black  
Dimensions158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm  x 202g161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm x 199g167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
x 202g		167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm x 201g
BuildGlass front, Plastic frame, Glass backSame but plastic backSameSame
SIMSingle SIM Telco
Hybrid Dual SIM stand-by)		SameSame
Dedicated microSD		Same
 IPIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min)SameN/AN/A
Screen6.4” Super AMof OLED 120Hz6.6” Super AMOLED, 120Hz6.6” PLS LCD, 90HzSame
Resolution 2340 x 1080, 430 ppi, 19.5:9 ratioSame but 390ppi2408 x 1080, 400ppi, 20:9Same
ProtectionUnspecifiedSameSameSame
OSAndroid 13, One UI 5.1
Four OS upgrades and five years of security updates
1-year warranty    		SameAndroid 13, One UI 5 Understand its two years OS and four years of security updatesSame
ChipsetExynos 1380 (5nm)MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)MediaTek MT6769 Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MP5Mali-G68 MC4Mali-G57 MC2Mali-G52 MC2
Card slotmicroSD (uses shared SIM slot)SamemicroSD (dedicated slot) –Same
Internal6/128GB
Hybrid slot microSD to 1TB  		Same

Same Dedicated microSD slot to 1TB4/128
Same
Rear Camera50MP, f/1.8, AF, OIS 12MP, f/2.2, FF 5MP, F2.4 FF (macro)48MP, f/1.8, 0.8µm, AF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 1.12µm. FF)
5 MP, f/2.4, FF (macro)		50MP, f/1.8, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2MP, f/2.4, (depth)		50 MP, f/1.8, AF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Video4K@30fpsSame1080p@30fpsSame
Continued
Front32MP, f/2.213 MP, f/2.2, 1.12µmSameSame
SoundStereoSameSameSame
3.5mmNoNoYesSame
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5 ACSameSame
Bluetooth5.3, A2DP, LE No Qualcomm aptX codecsSame5.2, A2DP, LE
Same		5.1, A2DP, LE
Same
GPSDual-bandSingle-bandSameSame
NFCYesSameSameSame
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTGSameSameSame
Battery5000mAh 25W
No charger inbox		Same SameSame 15W
Same		Same Same
FingerprintUnder glassSamePower keySame

CyberShack’s view – Samsung A series 2023 are decent updates

While Samsung is better known for its Galaxy S and Flip and Fold phones, the A series is its bread and butter, accounting for over 80% of its sales.

It may not compete on price and features at the lower end with OPPO, Motorola and Nokia, but the Samsung name counts for a lot there.

The A54 looks well-priced, and with the Samsung Exynos processor, it should be the pick of the litter.

