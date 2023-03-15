Samsung A series 2023 – A14, A14 5G, A35 5G and A54 5G smartphones

The Samsung A series 2023 – A14, A14 5G, A34 5G and A54 5G smartphones will be available from retailers on 31 March with pre-orders from today.

These are 2023 updates (AX4) to the excellent 2022 Samsung (A-X3) series that offered premium specifications with the Samsung pedigree.

Samsung A54 (top) and A34 (bottom)

Pre-order bonus – A54 and A34 only from Samsung Online or approved retailer

Launch period (31/03/2023 to 13/04/2023) claim a bonus Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (40mm) through redemption.

From 14/03/2023 until the end of June, you can claim a bonus for one year of Samsung Care+ Lite. This offer must be redeemed before 30/06/2023.

Samsung A series 2023 specifications

This is a preliminary list only and may change for Australian models.

Item A54 5G A34 5G A14 5G A14 4G Price $699

Awesome Graphite

Awesome Violet $599

Awesome Lime

Awesome Graphite $379

Black $329

Black Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm x 202g 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm x 199g 167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm

x 202g 167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm x 201g Build Glass front, Plastic frame, Glass back Same but plastic back Same Same SIM Single SIM Telco

Hybrid Dual SIM stand-by) Same Same

Dedicated microSD Same IP IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min) Same N/A N/A Screen 6.4” Super AMof OLED 120Hz 6.6” Super AMOLED, 120Hz 6.6” PLS LCD, 90Hz Same Resolution 2340 x 1080, 430 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio Same but 390ppi 2408 x 1080, 400ppi, 20:9 Same Protection Unspecified Same Same Same OS Android 13, One UI 5.1

Four OS upgrades and five years of security updates

1-year warranty Same Android 13, One UI 5 Understand its two years OS and four years of security updates Same Chipset Exynos 1380 (5nm) MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) MediaTek MT6769 Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 Card slot microSD (uses shared SIM slot) Same microSD (dedicated slot) – Same Internal 6/128GB

Hybrid slot microSD to 1TB Same



Same Dedicated microSD slot to 1TB 4/128

Same Rear Camera 50MP, f/1.8, AF, OIS 12MP, f/2.2, FF 5MP, F2.4 FF (macro) 48MP, f/1.8, 0.8µm, AF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 1.12µm. FF)

5 MP, f/2.4, FF (macro) 50MP, f/1.8, AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2MP, f/2.4, (depth) 50 MP, f/1.8, AF

5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Video 4K@30fps Same 1080p@30fps Same

Continued

Front 32MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2, 1.12µm Same Same Sound Stereo Same Same Same 3.5mm No No Yes Same Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5 AC Same Same Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE No Qualcomm aptX codecs Same 5.2, A2DP, LE

Same 5.1, A2DP, LE

Same GPS Dual-band Single-band Same Same NFC Yes Same Same Same USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Same Same Same Battery 5000mAh 25W

No charger inbox Same Same Same 15W

Same Same Same Fingerprint Under glass Same Power key Same

CyberShack’s view – Samsung A series 2023 are decent updates

While Samsung is better known for its Galaxy S and Flip and Fold phones, the A series is its bread and butter, accounting for over 80% of its sales.

It may not compete on price and features at the lower end with OPPO, Motorola and Nokia, but the Samsung name counts for a lot there.

The A54 looks well-priced, and with the Samsung Exynos processor, it should be the pick of the litter.

