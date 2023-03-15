Samsung A series 2023 – A14, A14 5G, A35 5G and A54 5G smartphones
The Samsung A series 2023 – A14, A14 5G, A34 5G and A54 5G smartphones will be available from retailers on 31 March with pre-orders from today.
These are 2023 updates (AX4) to the excellent 2022 Samsung (A-X3) series that offered premium specifications with the Samsung pedigree.
Samsung A54 (top) and A34 (bottom)
Pre-order bonus – A54 and A34 only from Samsung Online or approved retailer
Launch period (31/03/2023 to 13/04/2023) claim a bonus Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (40mm) through redemption.
From 14/03/2023 until the end of June, you can claim a bonus for one year of Samsung Care+ Lite. This offer must be redeemed before 30/06/2023.
Samsung A series 2023 specifications
This is a preliminary list only and may change for Australian models.
|Item
|A54 5G
|A34 5G
|A14 5G
|A14 4G
|Price
|$699
Awesome Graphite
Awesome Violet
|$599
Awesome Lime
Awesome Graphite
|$379
Black
|$329
Black
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm x 202g
|161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2 mm x 199g
|167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
x 202g
|167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm x 201g
|Build
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Glass back
|Same but plastic back
|Same
|Same
|SIM
|Single SIM Telco
Hybrid Dual SIM stand-by)
|Same
|Same
Dedicated microSD
|Same
|IP
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min)
|Same
|N/A
|N/A
|Screen
|6.4” Super AMof OLED 120Hz
|6.6” Super AMOLED, 120Hz
|6.6” PLS LCD, 90Hz
|Same
|Resolution
|2340 x 1080, 430 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio
|Same but 390ppi
|2408 x 1080, 400ppi, 20:9
|Same
|Protection
|Unspecified
|Same
|Same
|Same
|OS
|Android 13, One UI 5.1
Four OS upgrades and five years of security updates
1-year warranty
|Same
|Android 13, One UI 5 Understand its two years OS and four years of security updates
|Same
|Chipset
|Exynos 1380 (5nm)
|MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|MediaTek MT6769 Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Card slot
|microSD (uses shared SIM slot)
|Same
|microSD (dedicated slot) –
|Same
|Internal
|6/128GB
Hybrid slot microSD to 1TB
|Same
|Same Dedicated microSD slot to 1TB
|4/128
Same
|Rear Camera
|50MP, f/1.8, AF, OIS 12MP, f/2.2, FF 5MP, F2.4 FF (macro)
|48MP, f/1.8, 0.8µm, AF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 1.12µm. FF)
5 MP, f/2.4, FF (macro)
|50MP, f/1.8, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|50 MP, f/1.8, AF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Video
|4K@30fps
|Same
|1080p@30fps
|Same
Continued
|Front
|32MP, f/2.2
|13 MP, f/2.2, 1.12µm
|Same
|Same
|Sound
|Stereo
|Same
|Same
|Same
|3.5mm
|No
|No
|Yes
|Same
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5 AC
|Same
|Same
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE No Qualcomm aptX codecs
|Same
|5.2, A2DP, LE
Same
|5.1, A2DP, LE
Same
|GPS
|Dual-band
|Single-band
|Same
|Same
|NFC
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|Same
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Same
|Same
|Same
|Battery
|5000mAh 25W
No charger inbox
|Same Same
|Same 15W
Same
|Same Same
|Fingerprint
|Under glass
|Same
|Power key
|Same
CyberShack’s view – Samsung A series 2023 are decent updates
While Samsung is better known for its Galaxy S and Flip and Fold phones, the A series is its bread and butter, accounting for over 80% of its sales.
It may not compete on price and features at the lower end with OPPO, Motorola and Nokia, but the Samsung name counts for a lot there.
The A54 looks well-priced, and with the Samsung Exynos processor, it should be the pick of the litter.
CyberShack Samsung news and reviews