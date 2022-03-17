Samsung A-series 2022 – five new models

The Samsung A-series for 2022 – its bread-and-butter line for everyone – includes models from as low as $299 with the 5G models A33, A53 and A73 at $599, $699 and $799.

These are uber-competitive handsets both on price and features. Samsung’s position as the largest Android smartphone maker means supply should not be an issue.

Samsung A-series 2022 specifications (as provided by Samsung)

Galaxy A33 5G $599 Galaxy A53 5G $699 Galaxy A73 5G $799 Display 6.4-inch FHD+

Super AMOLED 90Hz Infinity-U Display

Gorilla Glass 5 6.5-inch FHD+

Super AMOLED 120Hz Infinity-O Display

Gorilla Glass 5 6.7-inch FHD+

Super AMOLED+ 120Hz Infinity-O Display

Gorilla Glass 5 Dimensions & Weight 74.0 x 159.7 x 8.1mm, 186g 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1mm, 189g 76.1 x 163.7 x 7.6mm, 181g Colour Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey and Peach (more colours to come) Camera Rear (Main) 48 MP F1.8 OIS Binned to 12MP (Depth) 2 MP F2.4 (Macro) 5 MP F2.4 (Ultra-Wide) 8 MP F2.2 Front 13 MP F2.2 Rear Main) 64 MP F1.8 OIS

Binned to 16MP (Ultra-Wide) 12 MP F2.2 (Depth) 5 MP F2.4 (Macro) 5 MP F2.4 Front 32 MP F2.2 Rear (Main) 108MP F1.8 OIS

Binned to 12.5MP (Ultra-Wide) 12 MP F2.2 (Depth) 5 MP F2.4 (Macro) 5 MP F2.4 Front 32 MP F2.2 Memory RAM: 6/8 GB Storage: 128/256 GB microSD: Up to 1TB Processor

Octa-core (2.4GHz, 2GHz) Octa-core (2.4GHz, 2GHz) Octa-core (2.4GHz, 1.8GHz) Battery 5,000mAh(typical) Charging 25W Super Fast Charging (charger not supplied) OS Android 12 One UI 4.1 3 generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates Up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades

Up to five years of security updates Security Samsung Knox Network and Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6 AX, BT 5.0 Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Virtual Proximity Sensing Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Water Resistance IP67

Pre-orders begin from 18 March. For more information about the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G and A73 5G, visit Samsung.

We will add further information as it comes to hand. CyberShack Samsung news and reviews.

