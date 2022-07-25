Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB Monitor
The new 2022 Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB UHD flat panel monitor range comes in 27 and 32”. Its aimed at creators and those needing high resolution in their workflow.
They feature a USB-C 3.0, 10Gbps, 10W 90W downstream power Hub, 100/98% sRGB/DCI-P3 of the 1.07 billion colour gamut, and VESA-certified HDR400 and 600 ratings, respectively.
Both use a factory-calibrated IPS panel which offers wider off-angle viewing over VA and has a matte anti-reflective panel. They are PANTONE Validated to authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colours and the newly added 110 skin tone shades in the PANTONE Skin Tone Guide.
Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB Monitor specs
|Item
|Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB website
|Price
|32” $999
27” 799
|Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
|Panel type
|IPS 60Hz fixed
|Colour Gamut (DCI Coverage)
|DCI-P3 98%
100% sRGB
|Factory calibrated
|Yes, plus pre-sets Custom, High Bright, sRGB, BT.709, DCI-P3, DICOM Simulation, Cinema, Dynamic Contrast
|HDR/Peak Brightness
|32’’ – HDR600, 600 nits
27’’ – HDR400 400 nits
Not HDR10+
|Brightness typical
|350 nits
|Response Time
|5ms (GtG)
|Contrast Ratio
|1,000:1 (Typ.)
|Viewing Angle
|178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)
|Colour Support
|1.07B
|Intelligent Eyecare
|Adaptive Picture / Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free
|Picture-In-Picture
|Yes
|Picture-By-Picture
|Yes
|Speaker
|No
|Stand Type
|HAS (Height Adjustable Stand)
|Tilt / Swivel / Pivot
|Yes – all
|Size
|32” 716.1 x 580.4 x 211.4 mm x 7.5kg
27” 615.5 x 551.9 x 196.4 mm x 6.7kg
|Wall Mount
|100×100
|Connectivity
|1 Display Port 1.4 / 1 HDMI 2.0 / 1 USB-C / USB Hub 3.0 (3 Dn) / LAN USB-C Charging Power: Max 90W
|Ethernet(LAN)
|1 EA
|UL-verified Glare Free
|Yes
|PANTONE-validated
|(PANTONE Validated, PANTONE Skin tone Validated)
|TUV-certified
|Yes ( GS / Low Blue Light / Flicker-free )
|TCO 9.0-certified
|Yes
|EPEAT-certified
|Yes
|Energy Star-certified
|Yes
“ViewFinity represents Samsung’s continued goal to deliver the most precise and functional monitors to businesses who require pinpoint accuracy and consistency throughout their work. With Viewfinity S80PB, we believe professionals in the creative field will be empowered to take a more productive approach to their working process.”Phil Gaut, Senior Director of Display, and Brand Memory, Samsung Electronics Australia.
