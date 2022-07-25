Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB Monitor

The new 2022 Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB UHD flat panel monitor range comes in 27 and 32”. Its aimed at creators and those needing high resolution in their workflow.

They feature a USB-C 3.0, 10Gbps, 10W 90W downstream power Hub, 100/98% sRGB/DCI-P3 of the 1.07 billion colour gamut, and VESA-certified HDR400 and 600 ratings, respectively.

Both use a factory-calibrated IPS panel which offers wider off-angle viewing over VA and has a matte anti-reflective panel. They are PANTONE Validated to authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colours and the newly added 110 skin tone shades in the PANTONE Skin Tone Guide.

Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB Monitor specs

ItemSamsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB website
Price32” $999
27” 799
Resolution3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
Panel typeIPS 60Hz fixed
Colour Gamut (DCI Coverage)DCI-P3 98%
100% sRGB
Factory calibratedYes, plus pre-sets Custom, High Bright, sRGB, BT.709, DCI-P3, DICOM Simulation, Cinema, Dynamic Contrast
HDR/Peak Brightness32’’ – HDR600, 600 nits
27’’ – HDR400 400 nits
Not HDR10+
Brightness typical350 nits
Response Time5ms (GtG)
Contrast Ratio1,000:1 (Typ.)
Viewing Angle178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)
Colour Support1.07B
Intelligent EyecareAdaptive Picture / Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free
Picture-In-PictureYes
Picture-By-PictureYes
SpeakerNo
Stand TypeHAS (Height Adjustable Stand)
Tilt / Swivel / PivotYes – all
Size32” 716.1 x 580.4 x 211.4 mm x 7.5kg
27” 615.5 x 551.9 x 196.4 mm x 6.7kg
Wall Mount100×100
Connectivity1 Display Port 1.4 / 1 HDMI 2.0 / 1 USB-C / USB Hub 3.0 (3 Dn) / LAN USB-C Charging Power: Max 90W
Ethernet(LAN)1 EA
UL-verified Glare FreeYes
PANTONE-validated(PANTONE Validated, PANTONE Skin tone Validated)
TUV-certifiedYes ( GS / Low Blue Light / Flicker-free )
TCO 9.0-certifiedYes
EPEAT-certifiedYes
Energy Star-certifiedYes

“ViewFinity represents Samsung’s continued goal to deliver the most precise and functional monitors to businesses who require pinpoint accuracy and consistency throughout their work. With Viewfinity S80PB, we believe professionals in the creative field will be empowered to take a more productive approach to their working process.”

Phil Gaut, Senior Director of Display, and Brand Memory, Samsung Electronics Australia.

