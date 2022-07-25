Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB Monitor

The new 2022 Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB UHD flat panel monitor range comes in 27 and 32”. Its aimed at creators and those needing high resolution in their workflow.

They feature a USB-C 3.0, 10Gbps, 10W 90W downstream power Hub, 100/98% sRGB/DCI-P3 of the 1.07 billion colour gamut, and VESA-certified HDR400 and 600 ratings, respectively.

Both use a factory-calibrated IPS panel which offers wider off-angle viewing over VA and has a matte anti-reflective panel. They are PANTONE Validated to authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colours and the newly added 110 skin tone shades in the PANTONE Skin Tone Guide.

Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB Monitor specs

Item Samsung 4K ViewFinity S80PB website Price 32” $999

27” 799 Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) Panel type IPS 60Hz fixed Colour Gamut (DCI Coverage) DCI-P3 98%

100% sRGB Factory calibrated Yes, plus pre-sets Custom, High Bright, sRGB, BT.709, DCI-P3, DICOM Simulation, Cinema, Dynamic Contrast HDR/Peak Brightness 32’’ – HDR600, 600 nits

27’’ – HDR400 400 nits

Not HDR10+ Brightness typical 350 nits Response Time 5ms (GtG) Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 (Typ.) Viewing Angle 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical) Colour Support 1.07B Intelligent Eyecare Adaptive Picture / Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free Picture-In-Picture Yes Picture-By-Picture Yes Speaker No Stand Type HAS (Height Adjustable Stand) Tilt / Swivel / Pivot Yes – all Size 32” 716.1 x 580.4 x 211.4 mm x 7.5kg

27” 615.5 x 551.9 x 196.4 mm x 6.7kg Wall Mount 100×100 Connectivity 1 Display Port 1.4 / 1 HDMI 2.0 / 1 USB-C / USB Hub 3.0 (3 Dn) / LAN USB-C Charging Power: Max 90W Ethernet(LAN) 1 EA UL-verified Glare Free Yes PANTONE-validated (PANTONE Validated, PANTONE Skin tone Validated) TUV-certified Yes ( GS / Low Blue Light / Flicker-free ) TCO 9.0-certified Yes EPEAT-certified Yes Energy Star-certified Yes

“ViewFinity represents Samsung’s continued goal to deliver the most precise and functional monitors to businesses who require pinpoint accuracy and consistency throughout their work. With Viewfinity S80PB, we believe professionals in the creative field will be empowered to take a more productive approach to their working process.” Phil Gaut, Senior Director of Display, and Brand Memory, Samsung Electronics Australia.

