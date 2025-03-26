Roborock 2025 robot vacs/mops for all (Cleaning)

Roborock 2025 saw nearly a dozen new robot vacuum/mops and powered wet/dry stick mops launch onto the Australian market. It is one of the most comprehensive ranges in Australia.

If you haven’t heard of Roborock, it recently surpassed iRobot as the world’s largest robot vacuum and mop maker. It is followed by Ecovacs, Eufy (Anker), Xiaomi (not sold in the US), Dreame, Narwal, and SharkNinja—all brands that CyberShack reviews.

The market is expanding rapidly as robots gain more intelligence, and this year’s Gen 5, as defined by CyberShack’s Five Tips for Choosing a robovac/mop, are all capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning. We will soon update the guide because there are so many new 2025 features.

“This is a milestone year for Roborock in Australia. As a global leader in smart home cleaning, we are doubling down on our commitment to delivering cutting-edge innovation tailored to Australian consumers. With the launch of the Saros Series, we’re introducing game-changing features, including the OmniGrip robotic arm and RetractSense navigation system, which set new standards for intelligent cleaning. Alongside the powerful F25 Series and our advanced mid-range lineup, we’re proud to bring these innovations to Australia, ensuring every home can experience the power of truly intelligent cleaning.” ,” Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock.

The Roborock 2025 robot vacs/mops range includes:

Note: Prices are A$ RRP as of 26/3/25 and may be subject to event-related sales. Images are at the end.

Q7T+ ($799) no mop

8,000Pa suction

Dual Anti-Tangle Roller Brush

Self-Emptying dustbin

Q10V+ ($1,299).

10,000Pa suction

Dual Anti-Tangle Roller Brush

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance

VibraRise 2.0 mopping system

Self-emptying dustbin dock

12,000Pa suction,

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance,

Dual Anti-Tangle Roller Brush

200 RPM Dual-Spinning Mop

Maintenance Dock with Heated Drying

Qrevo L ($1,499)

10,000Pa suction

Anti-Tangle Side Brush (whisker)

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance

200 RPM Dual-Spinning Mop

Maintenance Dock empties the dustbin and cleans and dries the mop

Edge cleaning,

18,500Pa suction

Dual anti-tangle roller brush system

Optimised navigation to tackle every corner effortlessly.

Slimmest 79.8mm and smartest robotic vacuum yet

RetractSense retractable LiDAR Navigation System,

VibraRise 4.0 mopping

AdaptiLift Chassis

Reactive AI 3.0 obstacle recognition

22,000Pa suction system.

CyberShack Review Roborock Saros 10 – the thinnest, smartest robot vacuum/mop

Saros 10R ($2,899)

StarSight Autonomous System 2.0, a cutting-edge AI navigation system. Replaces LiDAR LDS with a dual-light 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology and an RGB camera, delivering an ultra-precise 3D environmental map and real-time obstacle detection.

Features are like Saros 10

OmniGrip, the first-of-its-kind foldable robotic arm with five-axis movement, clears previously obstructed areas and handles small items, such as socks, small towels, tissue paper, and sandals weighing under 300g.

Features like Saros 10R.

Roborock F25 Series: Smart, Versatile Cordless Cleaning

One-stroke wet and dry cleaning

Edge-to-edge clean

20,000Pa suction power

450 cleaning strokes per minute

Flat reach

Screen display

Dirt sensor

60 minutes (eco mode)

JawScraper roller

Roller cleaning/drying dock

As per F25

Powered forward/reverse wheels

Auto detergent dispenser

App

Saros 10, Saros Z70, Qrevo EdgeC, and F25 Series are available on Roborock Australia’s official retail channels, such as Roborock’s Official Online Store and other Participating Authorised Retailers.

Qrevo C, Qrevo L, Q10V+, and Q7T+ will be available from April 2025.

Saros 10R will be available from May 2025.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au