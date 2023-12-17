Recall: Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank

The Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank sold from 12 May to 8 July 2023 is recalled due to a fire risk.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Lenovo on 1800 043 849 or email [email protected] to receive a replacement product or a full refund.

The Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank (part number 40ALLG2WWW) was sold via Lenovo online and IT resellers, including

  • ASI Solutions
  • Blue Connections
  • CDM Australia Pty Ltd
  • Data #3 Ltd
  • Elysian Education Pty Ltd
  • First Focus IT Pty Ltd
  • Fusion Networks Pty Ltd
  • Ingram Micro (distributor to computer and CE retailers)
  • JW Computers Holdings Pty Ltd,
  • Landmark Computers,
  • Learning with Technologies
  • Synapse IT Consultants Pty Ltd.
  • Virtunet Pty Ltd

How to identify the Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank

Build dates are from 21/12/22 to 22/06/23.

Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank

How to claim a replacement

Visit Lenovo’s recalls page.

Warning – handle with care

The power bank contains multiple lithium-ion batteries, which can be highly flammable if dropped, knocked or improperly charged.

We recommend placing it inside a steel container like a biscuit tin, keeping it cool in transport and taking it to a recycler. Details here:

