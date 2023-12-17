Recall: Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank
The Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank sold from 12 May to 8 July 2023 is recalled due to a fire risk.
Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Lenovo on 1800 043 849 or email [email protected] to receive a replacement product or a full refund.
The Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank (part number 40ALLG2WWW) was sold via Lenovo online and IT resellers, including
- ASI Solutions
- Blue Connections
- CDM Australia Pty Ltd
- Data #3 Ltd
- Elysian Education Pty Ltd
- First Focus IT Pty Ltd
- Fusion Networks Pty Ltd
- Ingram Micro (distributor to computer and CE retailers)
- JW Computers Holdings Pty Ltd,
- Landmark Computers,
- Learning with Technologies
- Synapse IT Consultants Pty Ltd.
- Virtunet Pty Ltd
How to identify the Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank
Build dates are from 21/12/22 to 22/06/23.
How to claim a replacement
Warning – handle with care
The power bank contains multiple lithium-ion batteries, which can be highly flammable if dropped, knocked or improperly charged.
We recommend placing it inside a steel container like a biscuit tin, keeping it cool in transport and taking it to a recycler. Details here:
