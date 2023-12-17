Recall: Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank

The Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank sold from 12 May to 8 July 2023 is recalled due to a fire risk.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Lenovo on 1800 043 849 or email [email protected] to receive a replacement product or a full refund.

The Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank (part number 40ALLG2WWW) was sold via Lenovo online and IT resellers, including

ASI Solutions

Blue Connections

CDM Australia Pty Ltd

Data #3 Ltd

Elysian Education Pty Ltd

First Focus IT Pty Ltd

Fusion Networks Pty Ltd

Ingram Micro (distributor to computer and CE retailers)

JW Computers Holdings Pty Ltd,

Landmark Computers,

Learning with Technologies

Synapse IT Consultants Pty Ltd.

Virtunet Pty Ltd

How to identify the Lenovo USB-C 20,000mAh powerbank

Build dates are from 21/12/22 to 22/06/23.

How to claim a replacement

Visit Lenovo’s recalls page.

Warning – handle with care

The power bank contains multiple lithium-ion batteries, which can be highly flammable if dropped, knocked or improperly charged.

We recommend placing it inside a steel container like a biscuit tin, keeping it cool in transport and taking it to a recycler. Details here:

