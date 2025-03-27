OPPO Watch X2 and Reno13 Series Now Available in Australia

OPPO has launched the OPPO Watch X2 in Australia, alongside the new Reno13 Series. The Watch X2 blends style, durability, and advanced health tracking, making it a top contender in the smartwatch market.

Priced at $699, the OPPO Watch X2 delivers a 60-second health checkup, blood oxygen monitoring, and dual-frequency GPS. Its Premium Titanium Alloy Bezel and scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal Glass display ensure a sleek and durable design. In Power Saver Mode, the battery lasts up to 16 days, offering impressive endurance.

Powered by Wear OS by Google, the Watch X2 lets users take calls, respond to messages, and access apps like Google Maps and Google Wallet. It also supports Google Fast Pair, making device connections seamless. With over 100 workout modes and 5ATM water resistance, it’s built for fitness enthusiasts.

To celebrate the launch, OPPO is offering a bonus OPPO Watch X2 with every Reno13 Pro purchased at participating retailers, including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Officeworks. Buyers of the Reno13 5G will receive a $150 gift card, while Reno13 F 5G buyers get a $75 gift card.

The OPPO Watch X2 comes in two stylish colours: Lava Black with a sporty rubber band and Summit Blue with a premium leather band. Whether for fitness or fashion, the OPPO Watch X2 in Australia offers a perfect mix of performance and style.

OPPO Reno13 Series: AI-Powered Innovation

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au