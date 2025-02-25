OPPO Reno13 Series: AI-Powered Innovation

OPPO has officially launched the OPPO Reno13 Series, bringing AI-driven innovation, powerful cameras, and durable design to the mid-range smartphone market. The lineup includes three models: Reno13 Pro 5G ($1,299), Reno13 5G ($899), and Reno13 F 5G ($599). All models will be available in Australia from March 27.

Premium Design with Tough Build

The Reno13 Pro 5G and Reno13 5G feature a One-piece Sculpted Glass back and Aerospace-grade Aluminium Frame, ensuring a premium look and sturdy feel. They come in Plume Purple, Graphite Grey, Luminous Blue, and Plume White, offering stylish choices for users. The 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth scrolling and immersive visuals.

The IP69 rating makes these smartphones more durable than ever, withstanding dust, water, and extreme conditions. Users can even capture underwater photos and videos, thanks to the dedicated Underwater Mode.

AI-Powered Photography

The Reno13 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera (Sony IMX890), a 50MP Telephoto Camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera. Both the Reno13 Pro 5G and Reno13 5G support 4K Ultra Clear video recording, delivering detailed and sharp footage.

AI-powered tools enhance the photography experience. AI Motion transforms still images into short, animated videos, while AI Unblur sharpens blurry shots. The AI Clarity Enhancer improves long-distance photography, making faraway details crisp and clear.

Powerful Performance & Smart Connectivity

The Reno13 Pro 5G and Reno13 5G run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, offering 20% improved performance while reducing power consumption. Gaming is smoother with an AI Multi-Cooling System, which features an expanded Vapor Chamber to prevent overheating.

Connectivity is also a focus, with AI LinkBoost 2.0, OPPO’s advanced signal-enhancing technology. Eleven strategically placed antennas provide stronger and more stable connections, even in busy areas.

Long-Lasting Battery with Fast Charging

The Reno13 Pro 5G and Reno13 5G come with 5,800mAh and 5,600mAh batteries, respectively, ensuring all-day power. 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge delivers fast charging speeds without compromising battery health. The Reno13 F 5G features a 5,800mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOCTM charging for efficient power replenishment.

Australian Pricing & Availability

The OPPO Reno13 Series will be available in Australia from March 27, with the following pricing and colour options:

Reno13 Pro 5G – $1,299 (Plume Purple, Graphite Grey)

(Plume Purple, Graphite Grey) Reno13 5G – $899 (Plume White, Luminous Blue)

(Plume White, Luminous Blue) Reno13 F 5G – $599 (Plume Purple, Luminous Blue)

These smartphones will be sold through the OPPO Online Store, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, and Big W.

With advanced AI features, durable design, and powerful performance, the OPPO Reno13 Series is set to raise the bar for mid-range smartphones in Australia.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au