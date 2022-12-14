OPPO N2 Flip and Fold redefine the category

The OPPO N2 in both Flip and Fold versions look superb. The focus has been to remove the visible crease in folding phones, have the largest external screen, the best camera performance, and battery life/charge.

We don’t know for sure if we will see the OPPO N2 Fold in Australia. The OPPO N2 Flip is scheduled for global release in 2023.

OPPO N2 Flip

The largest (3.2”) cover screen on any flip phone with a more functional WYSIWYG portrait display for viewing up to six notifications at a time and more easily preview photos taken by the flagship-level camera system

Internal screen: 6.8”, 2640 x 1080, 21:9, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000nits peak, foldable LPTO AMOLED

All-day battery life, thanks to its 4300mAh battery and 44W SuperVOOC fast charge

Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 4nm chipset for improved power consumption

50MP IMX890 OIS, 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide and 32MP IMX709 selfie

Gen 2 Flexion Hinge made of carbon fibre and high-strength aviation alloy built from 100 components – 36 fewer than Gen 1. It has been TUV tested to 400,000 flips. Together with optimisations in the display and the internal structure gives the internal display a practically invisible crease .

. Android 13/Colour OS 13 and three OS upgrades, and three years of security patches

IPX4

No pricing yet, but expected to be about $1500.

Find N2 Fold – no word on Global release

Internal screen – 7.1” 120Hz, 1550 nits peak, foldable LPTO AMOLED

External screen – 5.54” 1350 nits peak, AMOLED

Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1

4520mAH and 67W SuperVOOC and 15W Qi charging

OPPO MariSilicon X image processing

50MP Sony IMX890, 48MP ultra-wide, 32MP IMX709 RGBW 2X optical telephoto

Android 13/Colour OS 13 and three OS upgrades, and three years of security patches

New OPPO split screen functionality

IPX4

No pricing yet, but expect it to be about $2800 with 12/256GB.

OPPO AU website

CyberShack OPPO News and reviews

OPPO N2 Flip and Fold, OPPO N2 Flip and Fold

Post Horizontal Banner