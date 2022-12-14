OPPO N2 Flip and Fold redefine the category
The OPPO N2 in both Flip and Fold versions look superb. The focus has been to remove the visible crease in folding phones, have the largest external screen, the best camera performance, and battery life/charge.
We don’t know for sure if we will see the OPPO N2 Fold in Australia. The OPPO N2 Flip is scheduled for global release in 2023.
OPPO N2 Flip
- The largest (3.2”) cover screen on any flip phone with a more functional WYSIWYG portrait display for viewing up to six notifications at a time and more easily preview photos taken by the flagship-level camera system
- Internal screen: 6.8”, 2640 x 1080, 21:9, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000nits peak, foldable LPTO AMOLED
- All-day battery life, thanks to its 4300mAh battery and 44W SuperVOOC fast charge
- Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 4nm chipset for improved power consumption
- 50MP IMX890 OIS, 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide and 32MP IMX709 selfie
- Gen 2 Flexion Hinge made of carbon fibre and high-strength aviation alloy built from 100 components – 36 fewer than Gen 1. It has been TUV tested to 400,000 flips. Together with optimisations in the display and the internal structure gives the internal display a practically invisible crease.
- Android 13/Colour OS 13 and three OS upgrades, and three years of security patches
- IPX4
No pricing yet, but expected to be about $1500.
Find N2 Fold – no word on Global release
- Internal screen – 7.1” 120Hz, 1550 nits peak, foldable LPTO AMOLED
- External screen – 5.54” 1350 nits peak, AMOLED
- Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1
- 4520mAH and 67W SuperVOOC and 15W Qi charging
- OPPO MariSilicon X image processing
- 50MP Sony IMX890, 48MP ultra-wide, 32MP IMX709 RGBW 2X optical telephoto
- Android 13/Colour OS 13 and three OS upgrades, and three years of security patches
- New OPPO split screen functionality
- IPX4
No pricing yet, but expect it to be about $2800 with 12/256GB.
