OPPO Find N3 Fold versus Samsung Galaxy Fold5

When comparing the OPPO Find N3 Fold versus Samsung Galaxy Fold5 everyone interested in foldables wants to know what the excitement is about. Well, the OPPO convincingly wins hands down across virtually every category.

Below is a quick comparison table noting that we have yet to review the device. On paper, at least, it is the class leader.

OPPO Find N3 Fold versus Samsung Gakaxy Fold5

Brand Samsung OPPO Model Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 OPPOFind N3 Fold Price Base 12/256GB $2599

12/512GB $2799

12GB/1TB $3149 16.512GB @2699 Price base 12/256GB Warranty months 24 24 Tier Fold Fold Country of Origin Korea China Website

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 2023 – It is an open-and-shut case Website

Screen – OPPO by a huge margin



Screen Internal/External cover display Internal/External cover display Size 7.6″ (full rectangle)/6.2″ 7.8″/6.3″ Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X/same AMOLED LTPO/same Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Flat Resolution 2176 x 1812/2316 x 904 2440×2268/2484×1116 Colours bits 8-bit/16.7m 10-bit/1.07 billion/same Refresh Hz, adaptive Samsung claims 1-120Hz, but it is stepped from 10/24/30/48/60/90/120Hz

Adaptive up to 60 or 120Hz

Cover: 120Hz fixed 10-120Hz/same Nits typical, test Typical nits not disclosed.

Internal: 470/780 ALS Off/On HBM

External: 450/735 ALS off/On HBM 600/600 Nits max, test Internal: 1750nits claim (Test 1670)

External: 1143 2800/2800 Contrast Infinite Infinite sRGB 95% Natural 100% DCI-P3 98% Vivid of 16.7M colours (not 1.07B colours) 100% of 1.07 billion colours HDR Level Game mode, but screen is too soft for games use. A fingernail can scratch it. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision/same Daylight readable Yes Yes Always on Display One control for internal and external screens Yes Edge display Yes Yes Accessibility Full suite of enhancements Full suite DRM Widevine L1 1080p HDR Widevine L1 1080p HDR Gaming Game mode, but the screen is too soft for games use. A fingernail can scratch it. Screen protection Internal: Plastic and replaceable screen protector (can only be fitted by Samsung)

External: Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Self-healing/Nano Crystal Glass tougher than Gorilla Glass Victus Comment Despite the fold-flat hinge, the internal screen still has an obvious vertical crease made worse by the constant swiping left/right/up/down.

Samsung persists in using an 8-bit/16.7M colour screen while others use 10-bit/1.07 billion colours. No perceptible crease.

1 million fold test.

10-bit/1.07 billion colours and polarised for use with sun glasses.

Processor – same, but OPPO has better thermal management and a mountable external drive

Processor Brand, Model SD8 Gen 2 for Galaxy



SD8 Gen 2 nm 4 4 Modem X70 5G supports DSDA – both active SIMS X70 5G supports DSDA – both active SIMS AI TOPS Over 30 Over 30 GPU Adreno 740 719GHz Adreno 740 RAM, type 12GB LPDDR5X 16GB LDDDR5X Storage, free, type 256/512GB and 1TB 512GB UFS 4.0 Comment UFS 4.0 is the fastest storage available. However, without mountable storage, seen as internal storage videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space. UBS-C 3.2 Gen 2 supports mountable storage.

Comms – OPPO has Wi-Fi 7 tri-band capability

Comms Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6E AXE HE160 QCA 6490 maximum 2400Mbps full-duplex Wi-Fi 7 tri-band (may need firmware update after release) BT Type 5.3 BLE 5.3 BLE GPS single, dual Dual to 3M Dual to 3M USB type USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ALT DP, DeX, Ready For DeX and USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 supports Alt DP 1.4 audio/video/data/charge for USB-C to USB-C or HDMI connection to a TV or monitor. Supports Alt DP NFC Yes Yes

4/5G – Same but OPPO has a better antenna strength.

LTE and 5G SIM Usually, a single SIM and eSIM. There may be DS (dual SIM/eSIM) models available. SIM and eSIM Active DSDA – Dual SIM both active. DSDA – Dual SIM both active. Ring tone single, dual Single Single

Battery – bigger, faster charging and a charger inbox

Battery mAh 4400mAh (test 4270)

2 batteries in serial

Battery 1: 8.96Wh/2310mAh (test 9.23Wh/2380mAh)

Battery 2: 7.6Wh/1960mAh (test 7.83Wh/2020mAh)

Rated maximum charge 9V/2.77A/24.93W 4800mAh Charger, type, supplied Not supplied.

Samsung 25W charger has 5V/3A/15W or 9V/2.77/24.93W and PPS 3-3-5.9V/3A or 3.3-11V/2.25A.

Suggest any GaN PD Charger >30W and a 3W (or 5W) cable. 67W SUPERVOOC inbox PD, QC level 3.0/2.0 3.0/2.0 Charge 0-100% 1 hour 26 minutes.

Tended to charge at 9V/2A/18W using Belkin 65W GaN charger and 5W cable. 42 minutes Estimate typical use Typical users will charge daily. Heavy users may need a top-up at the end of a workday. Easily a 24 hour day. Comment Carry a charger (shame Samsung does not provide one). Charger included and 42 minute charge.

OPPO has better sound and all Qualcomm aptX codecs

Sound Speakers Top earpiece external cover. Matching top and bottom up/down-firing. Best sound is landscape mode. Three for stereo in landscape Tuning AMP 2 x CS35L43 6.8W THD 1% Class D

1 x CS40L26 – haptics Qualcomm Dolbly Atmos decode Yes down mix to two speakers Yes, downmix to three speakers Hi-Res UHQ upscaler and can accept 24-bit/96kHz audio. UHQ upscaler and can accept 24-bit/96kHz audio. 3.5mm No No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC and Samsung Scalable Codec. SBC, AAC, full suite of aptX and LDAC. Multipoint Yes Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode EQ Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and Custom – makes more of a difference in headphones as inbuilt speakers limit what it can do.

Samsung has ‘Test your hearing” to adapt the sound for various age groups. Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and Custom – makes more of a difference in headphones as inbuilt speakers limit what it can do. Mics 3 – one top and two bottom 3 – one top and two bottom

OPPO has a thinner and lighter design

Build Size (H X W x D) Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 153.4 x 143,1 x 5.8

154.3 x 73.3 x 11.9 Weight grams 253g plus case 232 Front glass None – foldable AMOLED Self-healing layer Rear material Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Frame Armor Aluminium Aluminium IP rating IPX8 1.5m for 30 minutes IPX4 Colours Standard colours: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream

Samsung Online Exclusive colours: Grey, and Blue Classic Black Vegan Leather In the box Charger No 67W USB cable 2W, but you need to buy a 3W cable at least for faster charging. Yes Buds No Bumper cover No Comment We disapprove of not providing a charger and selling it for $50 more.

Both have a 2+4+5 policy

OS 13 13 Android UI One UI 5.1.1 Colour OS 13.1 OS upgrade policy Regular security patches for five years 4 years Security patch policy Regular security patches five years 5 years Bloatware Samsung alternative to Google suite.

Microsoft suite and OneDrive (requires subscription) OPPO alternatives to Google Suite but otherwise clean. Other Selection of Galaxy Apps.

Consumer Advice: If you intend to use other Android brands in the future, use the Google Apps rather than lock into the Samsung ecosystem. Microsoft 365 trial Comment Great upgrade policy and One UI is easy to use Great upgrade and security policy.

Far better UI for fold format.

OPPO AI Face ID put it ahead

Security Fingerprint sensor location, type GW39B on power key On power key Face ID 2D AI Face ID Other Knox and Secure folder Dedicated security chip Comment One of the more secure Android devices One of the more secure Android devices

OPPO is so far ahead its no comparison

Camera Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP 48MP Sensor Samsung S5KGN3

Supports binning to 12, 12.5 and 10MP Sony LYTIA Focus PDAF Dual Pixel PDAF f-stop 1.8 1.7 Stabilisation OIS OIS Rear 2 Ultra-wide Ultra-wide MP 12MP 48MP Sensor Sony IMX258 Sony IMX581 Focus FF FF f-stop 2.2 2.2 Rear 3 Telephoto Telephoto MP 10MP 64MP Sensor Samsung S53K1 Focus PDAF PDAF f-stop F/2.4 2.6 um 1 FOV (stated, actual) 36° Stabilisation OIS OIS Zoom 3X Optical and 30X Digital 3X Optical

6X Lossless

120X Digital Rear 4 Under Display selfie 20MP MP 4MP Sensor IMX471 Focus FF f-stop f/1.8 um 1 Video max Primary sensor 8K@24/30fps

4K@30fps with OIS/EIS 8K Flash 1 1 Auto-HDR Yes Yes QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes

OPPO Selfies are way ahead

Front MP 10MP 32/20 (External/internal) Sensor Sony IMX374 Focus FF f-stop 2.2 2.4/2.2 um 1.22 FOV (stated, actual) 75-87.6° Stabilisation No No Flash Screen Fill Screen fill Zoom No Video max 4K@60 4K

Find N3 Fold versus, Find N3 Fold versus,Find N3 Fold versus