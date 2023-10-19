OPPO Find N3 Fold versus Samsung Galaxy Fold5

When comparing the OPPO Find N3 Fold versus Samsung Galaxy Fold5 everyone interested in foldables wants to know what the excitement is about. Well, the OPPO convincingly wins hands down across virtually every category.

Below is a quick comparison table noting that we have yet to review the device. On paper, at least, it is the class leader.

OPPO Find N3 Fold versus Samsung Gakaxy Fold5

BrandSamsungOPPO
ModelSamsung Galaxy Z Fold5OPPOFind N3 Fold
Price Base12/256GB $2599
12/512GB $2799
12GB/1TB $3149		16.512GB @2699
   Price base12/256GB
Warranty months2424
 TierFoldFold
Country of OriginKoreaChina
Website
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 2023 – It is an open-and-shut case		Website

Screen – OPPO by a huge margin


Screen		Internal/External cover displayInternal/External cover display
Size7.6″ (full rectangle)/6.2″7.8″/6.3″
TypeDynamic AMOLED 2X/sameAMOLED LTPO/same
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlatFlat
Resolution2176 x 1812/2316 x 9042440×2268/2484×1116
Colours bits8-bit/16.7m10-bit/1.07 billion/same
Refresh Hz, adaptiveSamsung claims 1-120Hz, but it is stepped from 10/24/30/48/60/90/120Hz
Adaptive up to 60 or 120Hz
Cover: 120Hz fixed		10-120Hz/same
Nits typical, testTypical nits not disclosed.
Internal: 470/780 ALS Off/On HBM
External: 450/735 ALS off/On HBM		600/600
Nits max, testInternal: 1750nits claim (Test 1670)
External: 1143		2800/2800
ContrastInfiniteInfinite
sRGB95% Natural100%
DCI-P398% Vivid of 16.7M colours (not 1.07B colours)100% of 1.07 billion colours
HDR LevelGame mode, but screen is too soft for games use. A fingernail can scratch it.HDR10+ and Dolby Vision/same
Daylight readableYesYes
Always on DisplayOne control for internal and external screensYes
Edge displayYesYes
AccessibilityFull suite of enhancementsFull suite
DRMWidevine L1 1080p HDRWidevine L1 1080p HDR
GamingGame mode, but the screen is too soft for games use. A fingernail can scratch it.
Screen protectionInternal: Plastic and replaceable screen protector (can only be fitted by Samsung)
External: Gorilla Glass Victus 2		Self-healing/Nano Crystal Glass tougher than Gorilla Glass Victus
CommentDespite the fold-flat hinge, the internal screen still has an obvious vertical crease made worse by the constant swiping left/right/up/down.
Samsung persists in using an 8-bit/16.7M colour screen while others use 10-bit/1.07 billion colours.		No perceptible crease.
1 million fold test.
10-bit/1.07 billion colours and polarised for use with sun glasses.

Processor – same, but OPPO has better thermal management and a mountable external drive

Processor
Brand, ModelSD8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

SD8 Gen 2
nm44
ModemX70 5G supports DSDA – both active SIMSX70 5G supports DSDA – both active SIMS
AI TOPSOver 30Over 30
GPUAdreno 740 719GHzAdreno 740
RAM, type12GB LPDDR5X16GB LDDDR5X
Storage, free, type256/512GB and 1TB512GB UFS 4.0
CommentUFS 4.0 is the fastest storage available. However, without mountable storage, seen as internal storage videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space.UBS-C 3.2 Gen 2 supports mountable storage.

Comms – OPPO has Wi-Fi 7 tri-band capability

Comms
Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6E AXE HE160 QCA 6490 maximum 2400Mbps full-duplexWi-Fi 7 tri-band (may need firmware update after release)
BT Type5.3 BLE5.3 BLE
GPS single, dualDual to 3MDual to 3M
USB typeUSB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5GbpsUSB-C 3.2 Gen 2
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForDeX and USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 supports Alt DP 1.4 audio/video/data/charge for USB-C to USB-C or HDMI connection to a TV or monitor.Supports Alt DP
NFCYesYes

4/5G – Same but OPPO has a better antenna strength.

LTE and 5G
SIMUsually, a single SIM and eSIM. There may be DS (dual SIM/eSIM) models available.SIM and eSIM
   ActiveDSDA – Dual SIM both active.DSDA – Dual SIM both active.
Ring tone single, dualSingleSingle

Battery – bigger, faster charging and a charger inbox

Battery
mAh4400mAh (test 4270)
2 batteries in serial
Battery 1: 8.96Wh/2310mAh (test 9.23Wh/2380mAh)
Battery 2: 7.6Wh/1960mAh (test 7.83Wh/2020mAh)
Rated maximum charge 9V/2.77A/24.93W		4800mAh
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied.
Samsung 25W charger has 5V/3A/15W or 9V/2.77/24.93W and PPS 3-3-5.9V/3A or 3.3-11V/2.25A.
Suggest any GaN PD Charger >30W and a 3W (or 5W) cable.		67W SUPERVOOC inbox
 PD, QC level3.0/2.03.0/2.0
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 26 minutes.
Tended to charge at 9V/2A/18W using Belkin 65W GaN charger and 5W cable.		42 minutes
   Estimate typical useTypical users will charge daily. Heavy users may need a top-up at the end of a workday.Easily a 24 hour day.
CommentCarry a charger (shame Samsung does not provide one).Charger included and 42 minute charge.

OPPO has better sound and all Qualcomm aptX codecs

Sound
SpeakersTop earpiece external cover. Matching top and bottom up/down-firing. Best sound is landscape mode.Three for stereo in landscape
Tuning
AMP2 x CS35L43 6.8W THD 1% Class D
1 x CS40L26 – haptics		Qualcomm
Dolbly Atmos decodeYes down mix to two speakersYes, downmix to three speakers
Hi-ResUHQ upscaler and can accept 24-bit/96kHz audio.UHQ upscaler and can accept 24-bit/96kHz audio.
3.5mmNoNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC and Samsung Scalable Codec.SBC, AAC, full suite of aptX and LDAC.
MultipointYesYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games modeYes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
EQNormal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and Custom – makes more of a difference in headphones as inbuilt speakers limit what it can do.
Samsung has ‘Test your hearing” to adapt the sound for various age groups.		Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and Custom – makes more of a difference in headphones as inbuilt speakers limit what it can do.
Mics3 – one top and two bottom3 – one top and two bottom

OPPO has a thinner and lighter design

Build
Size (H X W x D)Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm
Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4		153.4 x 143,1 x 5.8
154.3 x 73.3 x 11.9
Weight grams253g plus case232
Front glassNone – foldable AMOLEDSelf-healing layer
Rear materialGorilla Glass Victus 2Gorilla Glass Victus
FrameArmor AluminiumAluminium
IP ratingIPX8 1.5m for 30 minutesIPX4
ColoursStandard colours: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream
Samsung Online Exclusive colours: Grey, and Blue		Classic Black Vegan Leather
In the box
   ChargerNo67W
   USB cable2W, but you need to buy a 3W cable at least for faster charging.Yes
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentWe disapprove of not providing a charger and selling it for $50 more.

Both have a 2+4+5 policy

OS1313
Android
UIOne UI 5.1.1Colour OS 13.1
OS upgrade policyRegular security patches for five years4 years
Security patch policyRegular security patches five years5 years
BloatwareSamsung alternative to Google suite.
Microsoft suite and OneDrive (requires subscription)		OPPO alternatives to Google Suite but otherwise clean.
OtherSelection of Galaxy Apps.
Consumer Advice: If you intend to use other Android brands in the future, use the Google Apps rather than lock into the Samsung ecosystem.		Microsoft 365 trial
CommentGreat upgrade policy and One UI is easy to useGreat upgrade and security policy.
Far better UI for fold format.

OPPO AI Face ID put it ahead

Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeGW39B on power keyOn power key
Face ID2DAI Face ID
OtherKnox and Secure folderDedicated security chip
CommentOne of the more secure Android devicesOne of the more secure Android devices

OPPO is so far ahead its no comparison

Camera
Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP48MP
   SensorSamsung S5KGN3
Supports binning to 12, 12.5 and 10MP		Sony LYTIA
   FocusPDAFDual Pixel PDAF
   f-stop1.81.7
   StabilisationOISOIS
Rear 2Ultra-wideUltra-wide
   MP12MP48MP
   SensorSony IMX258Sony IMX581
   FocusFFFF
   f-stop2.22.2
Rear 3TelephotoTelephoto
   MP10MP64MP
   SensorSamsung S53K1
   FocusPDAFPDAF
   f-stopF/2.42.6
   um1
  FOV (stated, actual)36°
   StabilisationOISOIS
   Zoom3X Optical and 30X Digital3X Optical
6X Lossless
120X Digital
Rear 4Under Display selfie20MP
  MP4MP
   SensorIMX471
   FocusFF
   f-stopf/1.8
   um1
   Video maxPrimary sensor 8K@24/30fps
4K@30fps with OIS/EIS		8K
   Flash11
   Auto-HDRYesYes
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeYes

OPPO Selfies are way ahead

Front
  MP10MP32/20 (External/internal)
   SensorSony IMX374
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.22.4/2.2
   um1.22
  FOV (stated, actual)75-87.6°
   StabilisationNoNo
   FlashScreen FillScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@604K

