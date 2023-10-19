OPPO Find N3 Fold versus Samsung Galaxy Fold5
When comparing the OPPO Find N3 Fold versus Samsung Galaxy Fold5 everyone interested in foldables wants to know what the excitement is about. Well, the OPPO convincingly wins hands down across virtually every category.
Below is a quick comparison table noting that we have yet to review the device. On paper, at least, it is the class leader.
OPPO Find N3 Fold versus Samsung Gakaxy Fold5
|Brand
|Samsung
|OPPO
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
|OPPOFind N3 Fold
|Price Base
|12/256GB $2599
12/512GB $2799
12GB/1TB $3149
|16.512GB @2699
|Price base
|12/256GB
|Warranty months
|24
|24
|Tier
|Fold
|Fold
|Country of Origin
|Korea
|China
|Website
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 2023 – It is an open-and-shut case
|Website
Screen – OPPO by a huge margin
Screen
|Internal/External cover display
|Internal/External cover display
|Size
|7.6″ (full rectangle)/6.2″
|7.8″/6.3″
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X/same
|AMOLED LTPO/same
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Flat
|Resolution
|2176 x 1812/2316 x 904
|2440×2268/2484×1116
|Colours bits
|8-bit/16.7m
|10-bit/1.07 billion/same
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Samsung claims 1-120Hz, but it is stepped from 10/24/30/48/60/90/120Hz
Adaptive up to 60 or 120Hz
Cover: 120Hz fixed
|10-120Hz/same
|Nits typical, test
|Typical nits not disclosed.
Internal: 470/780 ALS Off/On HBM
External: 450/735 ALS off/On HBM
|600/600
|Nits max, test
|Internal: 1750nits claim (Test 1670)
External: 1143
|2800/2800
|Contrast
|Infinite
|Infinite
|sRGB
|95% Natural
|100%
|DCI-P3
|98% Vivid of 16.7M colours (not 1.07B colours)
|100% of 1.07 billion colours
|HDR Level
|Game mode, but screen is too soft for games use. A fingernail can scratch it.
|HDR10+ and Dolby Vision/same
|Daylight readable
|Yes
|Yes
|Always on Display
|One control for internal and external screens
|Yes
|Edge display
|Yes
|Yes
|Accessibility
|Full suite of enhancements
|Full suite
|DRM
|Widevine L1 1080p HDR
|Widevine L1 1080p HDR
|Gaming
|Game mode, but the screen is too soft for games use. A fingernail can scratch it.
|Screen protection
|Internal: Plastic and replaceable screen protector (can only be fitted by Samsung)
External: Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Self-healing/Nano Crystal Glass tougher than Gorilla Glass Victus
|Comment
|Despite the fold-flat hinge, the internal screen still has an obvious vertical crease made worse by the constant swiping left/right/up/down.
Samsung persists in using an 8-bit/16.7M colour screen while others use 10-bit/1.07 billion colours.
|No perceptible crease.
1 million fold test.
10-bit/1.07 billion colours and polarised for use with sun glasses.
Processor – same, but OPPO has better thermal management and a mountable external drive
|Processor
|Brand, Model
|SD8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
|SD8 Gen 2
|nm
|4
|4
|Modem
|X70 5G supports DSDA – both active SIMS
|X70 5G supports DSDA – both active SIMS
|AI TOPS
|Over 30
|Over 30
|GPU
|Adreno 740 719GHz
|Adreno 740
|RAM, type
|12GB LPDDR5X
|16GB LDDDR5X
|Storage, free, type
|256/512GB and 1TB
|512GB UFS 4.0
|Comment
|UFS 4.0 is the fastest storage available. However, without mountable storage, seen as internal storage videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space.
|UBS-C 3.2 Gen 2 supports mountable storage.
Comms – OPPO has Wi-Fi 7 tri-band capability
|Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6E AXE HE160 QCA 6490 maximum 2400Mbps full-duplex
|Wi-Fi 7 tri-band (may need firmware update after release)
|BT Type
|5.3 BLE
|5.3 BLE
|GPS single, dual
|Dual to 3M
|Dual to 3M
|USB type
|USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|DeX and USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 supports Alt DP 1.4 audio/video/data/charge for USB-C to USB-C or HDMI connection to a TV or monitor.
|Supports Alt DP
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
4/5G – Same but OPPO has a better antenna strength.
|LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Usually, a single SIM and eSIM. There may be DS (dual SIM/eSIM) models available.
|SIM and eSIM
|Active
|DSDA – Dual SIM both active.
|DSDA – Dual SIM both active.
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|Single
Battery – bigger, faster charging and a charger inbox
|Battery
|mAh
|4400mAh (test 4270)
2 batteries in serial
Battery 1: 8.96Wh/2310mAh (test 9.23Wh/2380mAh)
Battery 2: 7.6Wh/1960mAh (test 7.83Wh/2020mAh)
Rated maximum charge 9V/2.77A/24.93W
|4800mAh
|Charger, type, supplied
|Not supplied.
Samsung 25W charger has 5V/3A/15W or 9V/2.77/24.93W and PPS 3-3-5.9V/3A or 3.3-11V/2.25A.
Suggest any GaN PD Charger >30W and a 3W (or 5W) cable.
|67W SUPERVOOC inbox
|PD, QC level
|3.0/2.0
|3.0/2.0
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 26 minutes.
Tended to charge at 9V/2A/18W using Belkin 65W GaN charger and 5W cable.
|42 minutes
|Estimate typical use
|Typical users will charge daily. Heavy users may need a top-up at the end of a workday.
|Easily a 24 hour day.
|Comment
|Carry a charger (shame Samsung does not provide one).
|Charger included and 42 minute charge.
OPPO has better sound and all Qualcomm aptX codecs
|Sound
|Speakers
|Top earpiece external cover. Matching top and bottom up/down-firing. Best sound is landscape mode.
|Three for stereo in landscape
|Tuning
|AMP
|2 x CS35L43 6.8W THD 1% Class D
1 x CS40L26 – haptics
|Qualcomm
|Dolbly Atmos decode
|Yes down mix to two speakers
|Yes, downmix to three speakers
|Hi-Res
|UHQ upscaler and can accept 24-bit/96kHz audio.
|UHQ upscaler and can accept 24-bit/96kHz audio.
|3.5mm
|No
|No
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC and Samsung Scalable Codec.
|SBC, AAC, full suite of aptX and LDAC.
|Multipoint
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
|Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
|EQ
|Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and Custom – makes more of a difference in headphones as inbuilt speakers limit what it can do.
Samsung has ‘Test your hearing” to adapt the sound for various age groups.
|Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and Custom – makes more of a difference in headphones as inbuilt speakers limit what it can do.
|Mics
|3 – one top and two bottom
|3 – one top and two bottom
OPPO has a thinner and lighter design
|Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm
Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4
|153.4 x 143,1 x 5.8
154.3 x 73.3 x 11.9
|Weight grams
|253g plus case
|232
|Front glass
|None – foldable AMOLED
|Self-healing layer
|Rear material
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Frame
|Armor Aluminium
|Aluminium
|IP rating
|IPX8 1.5m for 30 minutes
|IPX4
|Colours
|Standard colours: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream
Samsung Online Exclusive colours: Grey, and Blue
|Classic Black Vegan Leather
|In the box
|Charger
|No
|67W
|USB cable
|2W, but you need to buy a 3W cable at least for faster charging.
|Yes
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|We disapprove of not providing a charger and selling it for $50 more.
Both have a 2+4+5 policy
|OS
|13
|13
|Android
|UI
|One UI 5.1.1
|Colour OS 13.1
|OS upgrade policy
|Regular security patches for five years
|4 years
|Security patch policy
|Regular security patches five years
|5 years
|Bloatware
|Samsung alternative to Google suite.
Microsoft suite and OneDrive (requires subscription)
|OPPO alternatives to Google Suite but otherwise clean.
|Other
|Selection of Galaxy Apps.
Consumer Advice: If you intend to use other Android brands in the future, use the Google Apps rather than lock into the Samsung ecosystem.
|Microsoft 365 trial
|Comment
|Great upgrade policy and One UI is easy to use
|Great upgrade and security policy.
Far better UI for fold format.
OPPO AI Face ID put it ahead
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|GW39B on power key
|On power key
|Face ID
|2D
|AI Face ID
|Other
|Knox and Secure folder
|Dedicated security chip
|Comment
|One of the more secure Android devices
|One of the more secure Android devices
OPPO is so far ahead its no comparison
|Camera
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|48MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KGN3
Supports binning to 12, 12.5 and 10MP
|Sony LYTIA
|Focus
|PDAF
|Dual Pixel PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|1.7
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|OIS
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide
|Ultra-wide
|MP
|12MP
|48MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX258
|Sony IMX581
|Focus
|FF
|FF
|f-stop
|2.2
|2.2
|Rear 3
|Telephoto
|Telephoto
|MP
|10MP
|64MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S53K1
|Focus
|PDAF
|PDAF
|f-stop
|F/2.4
|2.6
|um
|1
|FOV (stated, actual)
|36°
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|OIS
|Zoom
|3X Optical and 30X Digital
|3X Optical
6X Lossless
120X Digital
|Rear 4
|Under Display selfie
|20MP
|MP
|4MP
|Sensor
|IMX471
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|f/1.8
|um
|1
|Video max
|Primary sensor 8K@24/30fps
4K@30fps with OIS/EIS
|8K
|Flash
|1
|1
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Yes
|QR code reader
|Yes
|Night mode
|Yes
OPPO Selfies are way ahead
|Front
|MP
|10MP
|32/20 (External/internal)
|Sensor
|Sony IMX374
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.2
|2.4/2.2
|um
|1.22
|FOV (stated, actual)
|75-87.6°
|Stabilisation
|No
|No
|Flash
|Screen Fill
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|4K@60
|4K
