OPPO A5 Pro 5G: Rugged, Smart and Just $399

OPPO A5 Pro 5G has now launched in Australia, and it’s turning heads. At just $399, it offers premium features without the premium price tag.

Built for real life, the A5 Pro 5G boasts IP69 water and dust resistance and Military-Grade Shock Resistance. Whether you’re outdoors, on a worksite or at the beach, this phone’s tough shell keeps it protected.

Its 5,800mAh battery keeps going all day, and when you need a boost, 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge powers you up fast. The OPPO A5 Pro 5G is perfect for people who live life on the go.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and paired with 8GB RAM, this phone is fast and responsive. It also includes OPPO’s AI LinkBoost 2.0 and Outdoor Mode, keeping your signal strong and your screen on when it matters most.

The camera setup is solid, with a 50MP main sensor and AI features like Reflection Remover and AI Studio. You even get Livephoto and Underwater Photography, which are rare at this price point.

Gaming? Sorted. The A5 Pro 5G offers AI GameBoost and a VC Cooling System to keep things smooth and cool. A 1,000 nits Ultra Bright Display and stereo speakers with Ultra Volume Mode mean your entertainment looks and sounds great too.

Available in Mocha Brown and Olive Green, it’s light in the hand but big on performance.

With research showing many Aussies want great phones under $500, this is the one to beat.

