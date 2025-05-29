OPPO A5 5G Launches in Australia

The OPPO A5 5G Australia launch is official. It’s now available for $299 with big features in a slim, rugged body.

This entry-level 5G phone includes a massive 6,000mAh battery. It also comes with IP65 water and dust resistance, Military-Grade Shock Resistance, and fast charging.

OPPO says the A5 5G is built for Aussie life—whether you’re outdoors, working, or on the go. The tough build includes a double-tempered glass screen and a sleek 7.99mm frame.

Battery life is a standout. Users can stream YouTube for up to 18.86 hours or make voice calls for over 22 hours. On standby, it can last over 508 hours. The battery also retains over 80% capacity after 1,700 charge cycles. That’s up to five years of solid use.

Charging is fast too. The phone supports 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, a rare find at this price.

Inside, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can expand RAM using OPPO’s RAM Expansion tech.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth lens, and 8MP front camera. AI features help you take better photos with less effort.

ColorOS 15 brings smooth software, plus Google Gemini AI for smart suggestions and faster tasks.

The display is bright, hitting up to 1,000nits, and audio gets a boost from Ultra Volume Mode.

The OPPO A5 5G is out now in Aurora Green and Mist White. Buy it from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Big W, Officeworks, The Good Guys, or OPPO’s official store.

Tough, smart, and long-lasting—for just $299.

