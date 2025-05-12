OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price (review)

The OPPO Reno 13 5G is an ‘entry-level’ premium handset with every feature a typical user could want at a price that makes sense.
If you know OPPO, you know that its:
- A-series, priced from $199 to $399, provides excellent value and incredible build quality.
- Reno occupies the mid-range and high-end mid-range segments with its 2025 Reno 13 F 5G at $499 (looks pretty good and has a Qualcomm SoC) to the $1299 Reno 13 Pro 5 G. This review is for the $899 OPPO Reno 13 5G which apart from the camera shares the same SoC as the Oppo Reno13 Pro.
- Find X8 Pro at $1799, which is a true flagship. Read OPPO Find X8 Pro – at last, flagship competition.
OPPO makes many more phones, but we don’t see these here due to the exorbitant costs of Australian certification and network approvals.
It occupies #3 in the Australian Android Market share, pipped by the popularity of Google Pixel, which came from well behind with the 2024 8-series. Hot on its tail is Motorola, which aims to be #2 by having a phone in almost all price brackets.
Back to the OPPO Reno 13 5G
I can’t fault it, and that is after we ran over 70 punishing tests to be totally objective.
The main difference between it and the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G is that the latter has a 3.5X Optical/120X hybrid telephoto sensor, a slightly larger battery and 512GB storage.
But the $599 OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is a totally different animal. It has a Qualcomm SD6 Gen 1 SoC, AMOLED screen, camera, and more. It should also be a good, low-cost option with phone reception for regional areas.
We have not reviewed the 13 F or 13 Pro (yet), but will do a specs comparison soon.
Comparison to the 2024 OPPO Reno 12
Our comprehensive review of the OPPO Reno12 and Reno 12 Pro – almost identical twins shows these are still great value. The main differences (OPPO Reno 13 5G in brackets)
- 1080p AMOLED (2.5K flexible AMOLED) – excellent 10-bit screens.
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (MediaTek Dimensity 8350 has nearly twice the performance).
- 12GB LPDDR4X (12GB LPDDR5X is faster).
- Dual SIM (Dual SIM + eSIM) – both good for city and suburban use.
- 5000mAh battery (5600 with nearly twice the battery life under load)
- IP65 (IP69 and underwater camera setting)
- Android 14 (Android 15)
- Camera – similar but the new SoC has more post-processing power.
- Rating 79/100 (84 or more)
Test ratings
We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating indicates it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
How to make the best use of this review
We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach 5000+ words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!
If you want to see our impressions only, they are at the beginning of each table, and at the end are CyberShack’s View, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.
The OPPO 13 5G and OPPO 13 Pro 5G perform similarly, apart from the telephoto camera and more storage.
Australian Review: OPPO Reno 13 5G CPH2689, 12/256GB, Dual SIM + eSIM as at 10/5/25
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|OPPO Reno 13 5G
|Model Number
|CPH2689
|RAM/Storage Base
|12/256GB
|Price base
|899
|Warranty months
|24-months ALC
|Teir
|Entry-level premium (used to be called upper midrange)
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #3 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent products and after-sales service.
|More
|I can’t fault it—it’s all anyone needs. The primary difference between this and the Pro is the camera.
|Test date
|April 2025
|Ambient temp
|18-26°
|Release
|March 2025
|Other models not for Australia
(Don’t buy)
|The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Reno is somewhat of a cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage and camera sensors.
First Impression – Another glass slab, albeit with a nice shimmery back
OPPO makes excellent phones, and this excels with an IP69 rating and underwater camera setting (2m for 30 minutes). It is very Applesque with straight sides, flat glass and a passing camera hump resemblance. This has an Aluminium frame and sides, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i (drop and scratch resistant) and a larger 5600mAh battery. Thanks, OPPO, for including an 80W SUPERVOOC charger in the box, saving at least $70 over those that don’t (we are looking at you, Samsung, Google and Nothing).
This is another cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage, and camera sensors, all in the same Reno case. In fact, the OPPO Reno13 5G is also branded as OnePlus.
It is all about filling niches in the global market. In the $800-899 slot, the OPPO Reno13 5G is very good value.
Screen: Pass+
PWM-sensitive people can use this excellent 10-bit/1.07 billion-colour flexible AMOLED screen. I don’t know why Apple, Google, and Samsung persist with dangerous PWM, 8-bit/16.7m colour screens, except to save money and extend battery life. Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick? and 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?
It can run at two resolutions—1256p or 1080p—and we suggest the latter if any of your apps don’t resize correctly. It is bright without quoting the rubbish and highly irrelevant peak nits (in a 2 to 5% window with HDR10+ content). What you see is a good daylight-readable screen at up to 600 nits and an HBM of 1200 nits in bright daylight.
It has the new Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, developed for value. Its scratch resistance is just above hardened glass and can withstand drops of up to 1m.
Summary: Excellent, bright, colour accurate screen (Delta E <1) suitable for PWM
Screen specs
|Size
|6.59″
|Type
|AMOLED – Flexible LTPO
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat centre O-hole
|Resolution
|2760 x 1256 or
2373 x 1080
|PPI
|460
|Ratio
|19.78:9
|Screen to Body %
|93.4
|Colours bits
|10-bit/1.07 billion colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Auto 60/90/120Hz or fixed 60 or 120Hz
|Response 120Hz
|240Hz – defaults to 120Hz
|Nits typical, test
|Claim: 600 typical
Test: 550
|Nits max, test
|HBM: Claim: 1200 Test: 1220
Peak: No claim Test: 1850
|Contrast
|Infinite
|sRGB
|100%+
|DCI-P3
|Natural/Pro/Vivid 100%
|Rec 2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|<1 – excellent
|HDR Level
|HDR10+ – no Dolby Vision
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light control
|BOE SGS Seamless Pro Eye Protection Certificate
|PWM if known
|3840Hz – no issues
|Daylight readable
|Yes – excellent
|Always on Display
|Yes, and adaptive sleep
|Edge display
|Yes, and a sidebar
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR.
|Gaming
|Although it has not been tested, the SoC has enough power for casual gamers, and the screen has a touch response of up to 240Hz.
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
Mohs harness 7 1 meter drop resistance.
|Comment
|Excellent 10-bit screen, colour accurate and very bright.
Excellent for PWM-sensitive eyes.
Processor (SoC) – Pass+
The processor is the device’s heart and impacts raw and graphics performance, phone reception, AI, and more. The MediaTek 8350 is a good choice to keep costs in check and provide near-Snapdragon SD8 Gen 1 performance.
Its GPU (while the same as the Reno 12) is far faster due to the faster memory, and an NPU now handles all AI functions.
Gamers can use the new StarSpeed Engine (not tested) for extra performance.
OPPO’s Trinity Engine ensures almost no loss in power over four years!
(Reno 12 specs where relevant are in brackets)
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Dimensity 8350
|nm
|4nm – TSMC N4P
|Cores
|1×3.35GHz & 3×3.20GHz & 4×2.20GHz
|Modem
|MediaTek
|AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion
|MediaTek NPU 780 (655)
Geekbench AI (last figure is rating)
CPU 1844/1842/3352
GPU 632/671/656
NNAP 1126/4262.4518
AI Benchmark 6 482
AiTuTu 194962 (97473)
GFLOPS 13.76
GNOPS 19.15 (15.98)
|AnTuTu
|1292574
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|1315
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|4080
|Like
|Like Exynos 2100/2200 or Google Tensor G3
Benchmarks
|GPU
|Mali G615-MC6
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|7359 (2364)
|Like
|Similar to SD8 Gen 1
|Vulcan
|8320 (2467)
|RAM, type
|12GB LDDDR5X plus up to 12GB virtual ram expansion.
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 3.1 (GB Free)
|micro-SD
|No
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|627.75
818.43 Max
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|852.79
1730 Max
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|N/A
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|11.04/26.48
Mountable for photos and video – not apps.
|Comment
|It is a competent entry-level premium range SoC with enough AI capability for on-device processing.
It has developed a Trinity Engine to improve fluency and stability, ensuring a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management). Overall, it has a decent SOC and is the first time we have measured AI benchmarks.
OPPO Reno 13 5G Throttle – Pass
While it can throttle up to 23% (which is pretty minor), it maintains that level very well.
|Max GIPS
|292518
|Average GIPS
|251565
|Minimum GIPS
|219973
|% Throttle
|23%
|CPU Temp
|50° (12%)
|Comment
|Good thermal management. Not quite enough to worry gamers.
Comms – Pass
I gave it a pass because it only supports Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2.4/5GHz, yet the SoC natively supports Wi-Fi 6e AXE 2.4/5/6Ghz. I suspect the price point precluded this.
But it is a good, strong 5GHz 2400Mbps full-duplex signal, almost out to 10m, showing OPPO’s antenna design prowess.
Another price decision is using USB-C 2.0 480Mbps instead of 3.1/2 Gen 1/2, 5/10Gbps with Alt DP. It supports OTG and will mount an external drive for image storage.
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6 AC 2.4/5GHz 20/40/80/160
Soc supports AXE 6GHz, but it is not enabled.
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-39/2392/2402 (1200)
|Test 5m
|-49/2392/2402
|Test 10m
|-57/2392/2002
|BT Type
|5.4 LE
|GPS single, dual
|Single GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480MBps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Colour Temperature
IR remote control
|Comment
|While it is not expected, there are phones with USB-C 3.1 or 3.2 Gen 1 or 2, 5/10Gbps. USB-C 2.0 means external mountable storage is too slow for vloggers and videographers.
Wi-Fi speeds were excellent, reaching the maximum 2400Mbps full-duplex.
4/5G – Pass
MediaTek modems are strictly for city and suburban use, and this gets a strong signal on 4G Bands 3 and 28.
It did not find a 5G tower (few do in our blackspot test area), so don’t pay extra for a 5G plan you may seldom use.
|SIM
|Dual SIM and eSIM (no eSIM)
|Active
|DSDS – only one active at a time
|Ringtones single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/3238/38/40/41/66
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6GHz
|n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|16.6/29.2/28ms (low)
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|Band 3 -77 to -79, 12.6 to 20pW
|Tower 2
|Band 28 -85 3.2pW
|Tower 3
|N/A
|Tower 4
|N/A
|Comment
|We were surprised that it reliably found two towers at usable strength. MediaTek modems usually only find one.
Band 28 was the only one found indoors at usable strength.
5G was not found (it should have been)
It is suitable for city, suburb, and regional city use, provided there is reasonable tower coverage. It is not suitable for rural or remote use.
Battery – Pass+
It is part of the new breed that shoehorns extra capacity into the same battery space—you will see a lot more 5000+mAh phones. The Pass+ comes from including an 80W SUPERVOOC charger and 5W cable in the box, which saves you $70 over those brands that don’t.
Battery life is excellent, but take care when using a higher screen brightness and 2.5k resolution, as a higher resolution/brightness impacts battery life.
|mAh
|5600mAh/21.96Wh
Single Cell
5-year battery
3.92V/5.45A
|Charger, type, supplied
|80W capable but charged at 9V/5A/45W
|PD, QC level
|SUPERVOOC 2.0, SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0
Using PPS or PD chargers, maximum 33W
|Qi, wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|Reverse wired
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|75%
|Charge 0-100%
|Test: 45 minutes (42 minutes)
|Charge Qi, W
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|N/A
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode
|Test: 22 hours (23 hours 17 minutes)
|PC Mark 3 battery
|14 hours 35 minutes (16 hours 37 minutes)
Accubattery 17 hours 16 minutes (17 hours 49 minutes)
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run (typical of MediaTek)
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|1375 minutes, 22.91 hours, 3378 frames (12 hours)
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|8 hours (4 hours 21 minutes)
Accubattery 4 hours 57 minutes
|mA Full load screen on
|1850-1900 100% screen brightness
1500 50%
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|450mA – 100% screen brightness
200 at 50%
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Tested on adaptive
|Estimate typical use
|Typical users should get 24+ hours and heavy users 8-12 hours. Reno 12 had about half the screen on discharge life.
|Comment
|Even though the 4nm Soc is more energy efficient, the screen brightness affects battery life. If you can tolerate Dark Mode, use it.
Sound Hardware: Pass
Sound quality is in the next table – this is about sound hardware. OPPO was built on a sound pedigree.
It is almost identical to the Reno 12, which means it has a good selection of Bluetooth Codecs (including some aptX).
It is loud enough, hands-free is good, and headphones are excellent.
|Speakers
|Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|2 x TFA98xx (unusual not to use MediaTek’s SoC amps)
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Digital earphones via USB-C – no analogue DAC
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX-HD, LDAC, LHDC5.0
16bit-48000Hz
|Multipoint
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No, but has HOLO spatial audio
|EQ
|Oreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|81.2
|Media (music)
|72.9
|Ring
|82.2
|Alarm
|78.4
|Notifications
|59.8
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Decent hands-free and has 2 mics for Clear Voice noise reduction.
|BT headphones
|Tested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.
Sound Quality – Passable
Few phones rate better than passable because you simply cannot get enough fidelity from micro speakers.
It focuses on clear voice, so if you love music, use headphones. 3.5mm headphones need an external DAC, but USB-C headphones work fine.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Slow, long build from 65Hz
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Slow build to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flattish to 5kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flattish to 5kHz
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Steep decline to 8kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Flat to 12 kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Steep decline to 20kHz
|Sound Signature type
|Mid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass makes this muddy, and missing all the important treble means there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music.
|Soundstage
|It is as wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos, but the 2D placement is good. A HOLO spatial setting gives DA a slightly wider sound stage.
|Comment
|Suitable for voice but not for music. There is a significant bias towards the bottom speaker.
Build – Exceed
OPPO knows how to make excellent built phones. This has an IP69 rating for up to 2m for 30 minutes. Add a 2-year warranty, outstanding local support, and it’s a keeper.
|Size (H X W x D)
|157.9 x 74.7 x 7.2 mm
|Weight grams
|181
|Front glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
|Rear material
|Glass (unspecified)
|Frame
|Aluminium
|IP rating
|IP68/69 2m for 30 minutes
Or 1450 PSI high-speed water jet
|Colours
|Luminous Blue
Plume White
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|Teardown
|See below
|In the box
|Charger
|80W
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C 5W cable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|OPPO build quality and 80W charger inbox
OS – Android 15 – Pass+
ColorOS 15 is overlaid on Android 15. It has almost no learning curve, adds value and smooths over some Android rough spots. Its sub-menus are closer than ever to Android.
OPPO has a 2+3+4 warranty, OS upgrade, and security patch policy, which is excellent for this price.
One area that OPPO fails (or excels in, if that is what you want) is the inclusion of way too much bloatware, but hey, it keeps prices down. All is removable.
ColorOS 15 also includes some extra security features that help keep you safer.
We did a test to upgrade an iPhone to Android, and it was flawless as long as you know all your passwords. Android had all the equivalent iOS apps.
AI – yes, but subtle and not compulsory
Whenever I speak to Samsung, Google, Motorola, or OPPO about AI phones versus older ‘speeds and feeds’ measurements, they say it is not about specifications but what AI can do for you.
Well, it is about specifications because you need a lot of power and RAM. AI Gen 2 requires at least 12GB of RAM; some models have separate 4GB+ AI RAM.
For those who want to avoid having AI shoved down their throat, OPPO has made AI contextual (applicable to what you are doing) and optional via a swipe-right sidebar. It is one of the better implementations I have seen.
Google Gemini and Circle to search are there if you want them, and most AI is performed on-device without the need for expensive AI subscriptions that Google and Samsung threaten to implement later this year. OPPO even gives you enough credit to try advanced features and see if you need them.
|Android
|Android 15
|Security patch date
|1/4/25
|UI
|ColorOS 15
|OS upgrade policy
|Security patch policy
|3 years
|Bloatware
|4 years
|Other
|AliExpress, App market, Booking.com, Candy Crush Saga, Facebook, Fitbit, Junes Journey, Kids mode, Lock Screen Magazine, Solitaire, Temu, TikTok, WoW, Yatzy, Zen Space, plus many more supposedly avoided at setup.
|Comment
|OPPO alternatives to some Google Apps. Use Google.
|AI TOOLBOX 2.0
AI Summary
AI Rewrite
Extract Chart
Screen translator
AI Speak
AI Writer
AI Reply
AI Studio (cloud generative – cost)
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Optical under glass
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Comment
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
OPPO Reno 13 Rear Camera – Pass+
It is a 50+8+2 setup—main, wide, and depth. As far as our Joe and Jane Average point-and-shoot tests go, it’s superb.
The primary difference between the Reno 13 and 13 Pro is that the latter has a 3.5X/120X telephoto. It also uses a different 50MP primary sensor, which makes little difference.
It is similar to the Reno 12 in many respects, but the extra processing power means more AI manipulation.
Our take: Superb for day, office and low-light camera use – well above most at this price.
We have included links to OPPO users’ camera reviews.
Rear camera Images
Rear Camera Specs
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.6MP
|Sensor
|Lytia LYT600
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.8 bins to 1.6
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|OIS/EIS
|Stabilisation
|68.2 x 80.5
|Zoom
|10X digital
|Rear 2
|Ultrawide
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX355
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|115 (97.7 x 110)
|Stabilisation
|EIS
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Depth Mono
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|Focus
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|FOV (stated, actual)
|89
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|4K@60
1080p@60 EIS
|Flash
|Colour spectrum quad LED.
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Rear: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, HI-RES, PANO, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, underwater, DOC SCANNER, Google lens
|QR code reader
|Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
|DXO Mark
|Photo review
OPPO Reno 13 Front camera – Pass+
The big winner was the upgrade from 32MP to 50MP and 4K@60fps with EIS. Selfies are superb, with lots of filters and up to a 91.4° wide angle for group selfies.
|Front
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN5
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
|FOV (stated, actual)
|90 (78.6 x 91.4)
|Stabilisation
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|4K@60 EIS
|Features
|Front: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, HI-RES, PANO, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker
|Comment
|AI
AI Motion transforms still images into three-second videos.
AI Clarity Enhancer
AI Unblur
AI Reflection Remover
Underwater camera mode due to IP69
CyberShack’s view: OPPO Reno 13 improves on every aspect of the 2024 Reno 12 to give a highly polished performance
OPPO Reno13 presents compelling features in its price bracket. But more than that, it shows that you don’;t need to spend a fortune to get OPPO Reno 13 features and quality. It rates very well, as there are no compromises, giving a near-premium experience.
With better phone reception and some AI capabilities, it gets our recommendation for features and value.
Competition
In the $800-900 bracket, you have the 2024 Reno 12, Nothing (3a) Pro, Google Pixel 9a, 2024 Google Pixel 8 Pro, HDM Skyline and the OPPO Reno 13.
They are all pretty good, but the Nothing (3a) Pro is marginally the class leader due to its Qualcomm SoC and Telephoto sensor. Read Nothing (3a) and (3a) Pro – class-leading mid-rangers
But the SoC is not an issue for city dwellers.
OPPO Reno 13 rating
I love the $800-900 price bracket because this is where you can get premium features for a better price, more of an aspirational proof-of-concept. OPPO hopes that those buying a Reno will go to the FindX-series next time. Well, I have to say, why bother? It has all you need.
|Ratings
|Features
|85
|Entry-level premium with everything you need and AI as well. Decent camera, screen and battery life.
|Value
|85
|In the $800-900 bracket, you have the 2024 Reno 12, Nothing (3a) Pro, Google Pixel 9a, 2024 Google Pixel 8 Pro, and HDM Skyline. They are all pretty good, but the Nothing (3a) Pro is marginally the class leader.
|Performance
|85
|Significant performance boost over the Ren0 12 with almost 100% increase in GPU performance.
|Ease of Use
|85
|Its 2+3+4 warranty, OS upgrade, and security patches are excellent. Only the Google Pixel 2+7+7 beats it.
|Design
|85
|Gone is the Reno 12 curved edge and screen. It is now more than ever very Applesque.
|Rating out of 10
|85
|Final comment
|This takes the 2024 Reno 12 and adds a faster processor and more RAM, but leaves the camera essentially the same. The camera benefits from more processing power and enhanced AI.
Cont
|Pro
|1
|Good battery life and 80W fast charger inbox – most brands don’t include a charger
|2
|Terrific/large/ bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED screen
|3
|Excellent quality build and 2+3+4-year warranty with local support
|4
|Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night.
|5
|Phone signal strength is better than expected and is suitable for city, suburb, and potentially regional use.
|Con
|1
|IP69 and underwater camera mode are outstanding.
|2
|SoC is energy efficient at 50% screen brightness, but higher levels have quite an impact.
|3
|4
|USB-C 2.0 (3.1 expected at this price)
|5
OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 5G
CyberShack Verdict
OPPO Reno 13 5G
$899
Comments