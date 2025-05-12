OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price (review)

12 May, 2025
By Ray Shaw
OPPO Reno 13 5G

The OPPO Reno 13 5G is an ‘entry-level’ premium handset with every feature a typical user could want at a price that makes sense.

If you know OPPO, you know that its:

  • A-series, priced from $199 to $399, provides excellent value and incredible build quality.
  • Reno occupies the mid-range and high-end mid-range segments with its 2025 Reno 13 F 5G at $499 (looks pretty good and has a Qualcomm SoC) to the $1299 Reno 13 Pro 5 G. This review is for the $899 OPPO Reno 13 5G which apart from the camera shares the same SoC as the Oppo Reno13 Pro.
  • Find X8 Pro at $1799, which is a true flagship. Read OPPO Find X8 Pro – at last, flagship competition.

OPPO makes many more phones, but we don’t see these here due to the exorbitant costs of Australian certification and network approvals.

It occupies #3 in the Australian Android Market share, pipped by the popularity of Google Pixel, which came from well behind with the 2024 8-series. Hot on its tail is Motorola, which aims to be #2 by having a phone in almost all price brackets.

Back to the OPPO Reno 13 5G

I can’t fault it, and that is after we ran over 70 punishing tests to be totally objective.

The main difference between it and the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G is that the latter has a 3.5X Optical/120X hybrid telephoto sensor, a slightly larger battery and 512GB storage. 

But the $599 OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is a totally different animal. It has a Qualcomm SD6 Gen 1 SoC, AMOLED screen, camera, and more. It should also be a good, low-cost option with phone reception for regional areas.

We have not reviewed the 13 F or 13 Pro (yet), but will do a specs comparison soon.

Comparison to the 2024 OPPO Reno 12

Our comprehensive review of the OPPO Reno12 and Reno 12 Pro – almost identical twins shows these are still great value. The main differences (OPPO Reno 13 5G in brackets)

  • 1080p AMOLED (2.5K flexible AMOLED) – excellent 10-bit screens.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (MediaTek Dimensity 8350 has nearly twice the performance).
  • 12GB LPDDR4X (12GB LPDDR5X is faster).
  • Dual SIM (Dual SIM + eSIM) – both good for city and suburban use.
  • 5000mAh battery (5600 with nearly twice the battery life under load)
  • IP65 (IP69 and underwater camera setting)
  • Android 14 (Android 15)
  • Camera – similar but the new SoC has more post-processing power.
  • Rating 79/100 (84 or more)

Test ratings

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating indicates it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

How to make the best use of this review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach 5000+ words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are at the beginning of each table, and at the end are CyberShack’s View, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

The OPPO 13 5G and OPPO 13 Pro 5G perform similarly, apart from the telephoto camera and more storage.

Australian Review: OPPO Reno 13 5G CPH2689, 12/256GB, Dual SIM + eSIM as at 10/5/25

BrandOPPO
ModelOPPO Reno 13 5G
Model NumberCPH2689
RAM/Storage Base12/256GB
   Price base899
Warranty months24-months ALC
TeirEntry-level premium (used to be called upper midrange)
WebsiteProduct Page
FromHarvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #3 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent products and after-sales service.
MoreI can’t fault it—it’s all anyone needs. The primary difference between this and the Pro is the camera.
Test dateApril 2025
Ambient temp18-26°
ReleaseMarch 2025
Other models not for Australia
(Don’t buy)		The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Reno is somewhat of a cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage and camera sensors.

First Impression – Another glass slab, albeit with a nice shimmery back

OPPO makes excellent phones, and this excels with an IP69 rating and underwater camera setting (2m for 30 minutes).  It is very Applesque with straight sides, flat glass and a passing camera hump resemblance. This has an Aluminium frame and sides, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i (drop and scratch resistant) and a larger 5600mAh battery. Thanks, OPPO, for including an 80W SUPERVOOC charger in the box, saving at least $70 over those that don’t (we are looking at you, Samsung, Google and Nothing).

This is another cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage, and camera sensors, all in the same Reno case. In fact, the OPPO Reno13 5G is also branded as OnePlus.

It is all about filling niches in the global market. In the $800-899 slot, the OPPO Reno13 5G is very good value.

OPPO bring premium build, quality and features to a mid-range smartphone without compromise.

Screen: Pass+

PWM-sensitive people can use this excellent 10-bit/1.07 billion-colour flexible AMOLED screen. I don’t know why Apple, Google, and Samsung persist with dangerous PWM, 8-bit/16.7m colour screens, except to save money and extend battery life. Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick? and 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

It can run at two resolutions—1256p or 1080p—and we suggest the latter if any of your apps don’t resize correctly. It is bright without quoting the rubbish and highly irrelevant peak nits (in a 2 to 5% window with HDR10+ content). What you see is a good daylight-readable screen at up to 600 nits and an HBM of 1200 nits in bright daylight.

It has the new Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, developed for value. Its scratch resistance is just above hardened glass and can withstand drops of up to 1m.


Summary: Excellent, bright, colour accurate screen (Delta E <1) suitable for PWM

Screen specs

Size6.59″
TypeAMOLED – Flexible LTPO
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat centre O-hole
Resolution2760 x 1256 or
2373 x 1080
PPI460
Ratio19.78:9
Screen to Body %93.4
Colours bits10-bit/1.07 billion colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveAuto 60/90/120Hz or fixed 60 or 120Hz
Response 120Hz240Hz – defaults to 120Hz
Nits typical, testClaim: 600 typical
Test: 550
Nits max, testHBM: Claim: 1200 Test: 1220
Peak: No claim Test: 1850
ContrastInfinite
sRGB100%+
DCI-P3Natural/Pro/Vivid 100%
Rec 2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)<1 – excellent
HDR LevelHDR10+ – no Dolby Vision
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlBOE SGS Seamless Pro Eye Protection Certificate
PWM if known3840Hz – no issues
Daylight readableYes – excellent
Always on DisplayYes, and adaptive sleep
Edge displayYes, and a sidebar
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR.
GamingAlthough it has not been tested, the SoC has enough power for casual gamers, and the screen has a touch response of up to 240Hz.
Screen protectionCorning Gorilla Glass 7i.
Mohs harness 7 1 meter drop resistance.
CommentExcellent 10-bit screen, colour accurate and very bright.
Excellent for PWM-sensitive eyes.
Superb 10-bit colours
No bandling
Excellent black levels
Excellent white levels
Proof that it has a 10-bit screen – 8-bit screens fail this.

Processor (SoC) – Pass+

The processor is the device’s heart and impacts raw and graphics performance, phone reception, AI, and more. The MediaTek 8350 is a good choice to keep costs in check and provide near-Snapdragon SD8 Gen 1 performance.

Its GPU (while the same as the Reno 12) is far faster due to the faster memory, and an NPU now handles all AI functions.

Gamers can use the new StarSpeed Engine (not tested) for extra performance.

OPPO’s Trinity Engine ensures almost no loss in power over four years!

(Reno 12 specs where relevant are in brackets)

Brand, ModelMediaTek Dimensity 8350
nm4nm – TSMC N4P
Cores1×3.35GHz & 3×3.20GHz & 4×2.20GHz
ModemMediaTek
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		MediaTek NPU 780 (655)
Geekbench AI (last figure is rating)
CPU 1844/1842/3352
GPU 632/671/656
NNAP 1126/4262.4518
AI Benchmark 6 482
AiTuTu 194962 (97473)
GFLOPS 13.76
GNOPS 19.15 (15.98)
AnTuTu1292574
Geekbench 6 Single-core1315
Geekbench 6 multi-core4080
LikeLike Exynos 2100/2200 or Google Tensor G3
Benchmarks
GPUMali G615-MC6
GPU Test
Open CL7359 (2364)
LikeSimilar to SD8 Gen 1
Vulcan8320 (2467)
RAM, type12GB LDDDR5X plus up to 12GB virtual ram expansion.
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 3.1 (GB Free)
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps627.75
818.43 Max
CPDT internal seq. write MBps 852.79
1730 Max
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps11.04/26.48
Mountable for photos and video – not apps.
CommentIt is a competent entry-level premium range SoC with enough AI capability for on-device processing.
It has developed a Trinity Engine to improve fluency and stability, ensuring a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management). Overall, it has a decent SOC and is the first time we have measured AI benchmarks.

OPPO Reno 13 5G Throttle – Pass

While it can throttle up to 23% (which is pretty minor), it maintains that level very well.

Max GIPS292518
Average GIPS251565
Minimum GIPS219973
% Throttle23%
CPU Temp50° (12%)
CommentGood thermal management. Not quite enough to worry gamers.
OPPO Reno 13 5G
While 23% seems high, it recovers and is stable.

Comms – Pass

I gave it a pass because it only supports Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2.4/5GHz, yet the SoC natively supports Wi-Fi 6e AXE 2.4/5/6Ghz. I suspect the price point precluded this.

But it is a good, strong 5GHz 2400Mbps full-duplex signal, almost out to 10m, showing OPPO’s antenna design prowess.

Another price decision is using USB-C 2.0 480Mbps instead of 3.1/2 Gen 1/2, 5/10Gbps with Alt DP. It supports OTG and will mount an external drive for image storage.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6 AC 2.4/5GHz 20/40/80/160
Soc supports AXE 6GHz, but it is not enabled.
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-39/2392/2402 (1200)
Test 5m-49/2392/2402
Test 10m-57/2392/2002
BT Type5.4 LE
GPS single, dualSingle GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480MBps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForChromecast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherColour Temperature
IR remote control
CommentWhile it is not expected, there are phones with USB-C 3.1 or 3.2 Gen 1 or 2, 5/10Gbps. USB-C 2.0 means external mountable storage is too slow for vloggers and videographers.
Wi-Fi speeds were excellent, reaching the maximum 2400Mbps full-duplex.
The wider band at 10m means it is reaching its limit.

4/5G – Pass

MediaTek modems are strictly for city and suburban use, and this gets a strong signal on 4G Bands 3 and 28.

It did not find a 5G tower (few do in our blackspot test area), so don’t pay extra for a 5G plan you may seldom use.

SIMDual SIM and eSIM (no eSIM)
   ActiveDSDS – only one active at a time
Ringtones single, dualSingle
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/3238/38/40/41/66
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GHzn1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
CommentAll Australian sub-6GHz and low bands
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms16.6/29.2/28ms (low)
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pWBand 3 -77 to -79, 12.6 to 20pW
   Tower 2Band 28 -85 3.2pW
   Tower 3N/A
   Tower 4N/A
CommentWe were surprised that it reliably found two towers at usable strength. MediaTek modems usually only find one.
Band 28 was the only one found indoors at usable strength.
5G was not found (it should have been)
It is suitable for city, suburb, and regional city use, provided there is reasonable tower coverage. It is not suitable for rural or remote use.

Battery – Pass+

It is part of the new breed that shoehorns extra capacity into the same battery space—you will see a lot more 5000+mAh phones. The Pass+ comes from including an 80W SUPERVOOC charger and 5W cable in the box, which saves you $70 over those brands that don’t.

Battery life is excellent, but take care when using a higher screen brightness and 2.5k resolution, as a higher resolution/brightness impacts battery life.

mAh5600mAh/21.96Wh
Single Cell
5-year battery
3.92V/5.45A
Charger, type, supplied80W capable but charged at 9V/5A/45W
 PD, QC levelSUPERVOOC 2.0, SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0
Using PPS or PD chargers, maximum 33W
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cable.Reverse wired
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins75%
   Charge 0-100%Test: 45 minutes (42 minutes)
   Charge Qi, WN/A
   Charge 5V, 2AN/A
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane modeTest: 22 hours (23 hours 17 minutes)
   PC Mark 3 battery14 hours 35 minutes (16 hours 37 minutes)
Accubattery 17 hours 16 minutes (17 hours 49 minutes)
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run (typical of MediaTek)
   GFX Bench T-Rex1375 minutes, 22.91 hours, 3378 frames (12 hours)
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on8 hours (4 hours 21 minutes)
Accubattery 4 hours 57 minutes
mA Full load screen on1850-1900 100% screen brightness
1500 50%
mA Watt idle Screen on450mA – 100% screen brightness
200 at 50%
Estimate loss at max refreshTested on adaptive
Estimate typical useTypical users should get 24+ hours and heavy users 8-12 hours. Reno 12 had about half the screen on discharge life.
CommentEven though the 4nm Soc is more energy efficient, the screen brightness affects battery life. If you can tolerate Dark Mode, use it.

Sound Hardware: Pass

Sound quality is in the next table – this is about sound hardware. OPPO was built on a sound pedigree.

It is almost identical to the Reno 12, which means it has a good selection of Bluetooth Codecs (including some aptX).

It is loud enough, hands-free is good, and headphones are excellent.

SpeakersStereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
TuningNo
AMP2 x TFA98xx (unusual not to use MediaTek’s SoC amps)
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmDigital earphones via USB-C – no analogue DAC
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX-HD, LDAC, LHDC5.0
16bit-48000Hz
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)No, but has HOLO spatial audio
EQOreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max81.2
   Media (music)72.9
   Ring82.2
   Alarm78.4
   Notifications59.8
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDecent hands-free and has 2 mics for Clear Voice noise reduction.
   BT headphonesTested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.

Sound Quality – Passable

Few phones rate better than passable because you simply cannot get enough fidelity from micro speakers.

It focuses on clear voice, so if you love music, use headphones. 3.5mm headphones need an external DAC, but USB-C headphones work fine.

OPPO Reno 13 5G
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzSlow, long build from 65Hz
High Bass 100-200HzSlow build to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzSlow build to 1kHz
Mid 400-1000HzSlow build to 1kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlattish to 5kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlattish to 5kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzSteep decline to 8kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat to 12 kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzSteep decline to 20kHz
Sound Signature typeMid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass makes this muddy, and missing all the important treble means there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music.
   SoundstageIt is as wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos, but the 2D placement is good. A HOLO spatial setting gives DA a slightly wider sound stage.
CommentSuitable for voice but not for music. There is a significant bias towards the bottom speaker.

Build – Exceed

OPPO knows how to make excellent built phones. This has an IP69 rating for up to 2m for 30 minutes. Add a 2-year warranty, outstanding local support, and it’s a keeper.

Size (H X W x D)157.9 x 74.7 x 7.2 mm
Weight grams181
Front glassCorning Gorilla Glass 7i
Rear materialGlass (unspecified)
FrameAluminium
IP ratingIP68/69 2m for 30 minutes
Or 1450 PSI high-speed water jet
ColoursLuminous Blue
Plume White
Pen, Stylus supportNo
TeardownSee below
In the box
   Charger80W
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 5W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentOPPO build quality and 80W charger inbox

OS – Android 15 – Pass+

ColorOS 15 is overlaid on Android 15. It has almost no learning curve, adds value and smooths over some Android rough spots. Its sub-menus are closer than ever to Android.

OPPO has a 2+3+4 warranty, OS upgrade, and security patch policy, which is excellent for this price.

One area that OPPO fails (or excels in, if that is what you want) is the inclusion of way too much bloatware, but hey, it keeps prices down. All is removable.

ColorOS 15 also includes some extra security features that help keep you safer.

We did a test to upgrade an iPhone to Android, and it was flawless as long as you know all your passwords. Android had all the equivalent iOS apps.

AI – yes, but subtle and not compulsory

Whenever I speak to Samsung, Google, Motorola, or OPPO about AI phones versus older ‘speeds and feeds’ measurements, they say it is not about specifications but what AI can do for you.

Well, it is about specifications because you need a lot of power and RAM. AI Gen 2 requires at least 12GB of RAM; some models have separate 4GB+ AI RAM.

For those who want to avoid having AI shoved down their throat, OPPO has made AI contextual (applicable to what you are doing) and optional via a swipe-right sidebar. It is one of the better implementations I have seen.

Google Gemini and Circle to search are there if you want them, and most AI is performed on-device without the need for expensive AI subscriptions that Google and Samsung threaten to implement later this year. OPPO even gives you enough credit to try advanced features and see if you need them.

AndroidAndroid 15
Security patch date1/4/25
UIColorOS 15
OS upgrade policy
Security patch policy3 years
Bloatware4 years
OtherAliExpress, App market, Booking.com, Candy Crush Saga, Facebook, Fitbit, Junes Journey, Kids mode, Lock Screen Magazine, Solitaire, Temu, TikTok, WoW, Yatzy, Zen Space, plus many more supposedly avoided at setup.
CommentOPPO alternatives to some Google Apps. Use Google.
AI TOOLBOX 2.0
AI Summary
AI Rewrite
Extract Chart
Screen translator
AI Speak
AI Writer
AI Reply
AI Studio (cloud generative – cost)
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOptical under glass
Face IDYes 2D
CommentOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Reno 13 Rear Camera – Pass+

It is a 50+8+2 setup—main, wide, and depth. As far as our Joe and Jane Average point-and-shoot tests go, it’s superb.

The primary difference between the Reno 13 and 13 Pro is that the latter has a 3.5X/120X telephoto. It also uses a different 50MP primary sensor, which makes little difference.

It is similar to the Reno 12 in many respects, but the extra processing power means more AI manipulation.

Our take: Superb for day, office and low-light camera use – well above most at this price.

We have included links to OPPO users’ camera reviews.

Rear camera Images

OPPO Reno 13 5G
1X and despite overcast conditions there is excellent colour, great HDR and detail in the foreground and background.,
OPPO Reno 13 5G
Ultrawide and OPPO have managed to match the sky colours.
OPPO Reno 13 5G
2X and a very good shot with good foreground and background.
OPPO Reno 13 5G
10X and at the limit of useful digital zoom.
OPPO Reno 13 5G
20X – don’t go there.
OPPO Reno 13 5G
OPPO Reno 13 5G
OPPO Reno 13 5G
OPPO Reno 13 5G
Uses the 8MP ultrawide and the 2MP depth sensor for excellent macros.
OPPO Reno 13 5G
A decent <40 lumen shot with good colour and contast, but not as crisp as I like.
OPPO Reno 13 5G
Night mode brightens the shot and adds details.

Rear Camera Specs

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.6MP
   SensorLytia LYT600
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV° (stated, actual)OIS/EIS
   Stabilisation68.2 x 80.5
   Zoom10X digital
Rear 2Ultrawide
   MP8MP
   SensorSony IMX355
   FocusAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)115 (97.7 x 110)
   StabilisationEIS
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Depth Mono
   MP2MP
   Sensor
   Focus
   f-stop2.4
   um
  FOV (stated, actual)89
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@60
1080p@60 EIS
   FlashColour spectrum quad LED.
   Auto-HDRYes
Rear: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, HI-RES, PANO, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, underwater, DOC SCANNER, Google lens
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeAI
DXO MarkPhoto review
OPPO Reno 13 5G

OPPO Reno 13 Front camera – Pass+

The big winner was the upgrade from 32MP to 50MP and 4K@60fps with EIS. Selfies are superb, with lots of filters and up to a 91.4° wide angle for group selfies.

Front
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJN5
   FocusAF
   f-stop2
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV (stated, actual)90 (78.6 x 91.4)
   Stabilisation
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@60 EIS
    FeaturesFront: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, HI-RES, PANO, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker
CommentAI
AI Motion transforms still images into three-second videos.
AI Clarity Enhancer
AI Unblur
AI Reflection Remover

Underwater camera mode due to IP69

CyberShack’s view: OPPO Reno 13 improves on every aspect of the 2024 Reno 12 to give a highly polished performance

OPPO Reno13 presents compelling features in its price bracket. But more than that, it shows that you don’;t need to spend a fortune to get OPPO Reno 13 features and quality. It rates very well, as there are no compromises, giving a near-premium experience.

With better phone reception and some AI capabilities, it gets our recommendation for features and value.

Competition

In the $800-900 bracket, you have the 2024 Reno 12, Nothing (3a) Pro, Google Pixel 9a, 2024 Google Pixel 8 Pro, HDM Skyline and the OPPO Reno 13.

They are all pretty good, but the Nothing (3a) Pro is marginally the class leader due to its Qualcomm SoC and Telephoto sensor. Read Nothing (3a) and (3a) Pro – class-leading mid-rangers

But the SoC is not an issue for city dwellers.

OPPO Reno 13 rating

I love the $800-900 price bracket because this is where you can get premium features for a better price, more of an aspirational proof-of-concept. OPPO hopes that those buying a Reno will go to the FindX-series next time. Well, I have to say, why bother? It has all you need.

Ratings
Features85
 Entry-level premium with everything you need and AI as well. Decent camera, screen and battery life.
Value85
In the $800-900 bracket, you have the 2024 Reno 12, Nothing (3a) Pro, Google Pixel 9a, 2024 Google Pixel 8 Pro, and HDM Skyline. They are all pretty good, but the Nothing (3a) Pro is marginally the class leader.
Performance85
Significant performance boost over the Ren0 12 with almost 100% increase in GPU performance.
Ease of Use85
Its 2+3+4 warranty, OS upgrade, and security patches are excellent. Only the Google Pixel 2+7+7 beats it.
Design85
Gone is the Reno 12 curved edge and screen. It is now more than ever very Applesque.
Rating out of 1085
Final commentThis takes the 2024 Reno 12 and adds a faster processor and more RAM, but leaves the camera essentially the same. The camera benefits from more processing power and enhanced AI.

Cont

Pro
1Good battery life and 80W fast charger inbox – most brands don’t include a charger
2Terrific/large/ bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED screen
3Excellent quality build and 2+3+4-year warranty with local support
4Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night.
5Phone signal strength is better than expected and is suitable for city, suburb, and potentially regional use.
Con
1IP69 and underwater camera mode are outstanding.
2SoC is energy efficient at 50% screen brightness, but higher levels have quite an impact.
3
4USB-C 2.0 (3.1 expected at this price)
5
  

