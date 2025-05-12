OPPO Reno 13 5G – premium features at a lemonade price (review)

The OPPO Reno 13 5G is an ‘entry-level’ premium handset with every feature a typical user could want at a price that makes sense.

If you know OPPO, you know that its:

A-series, priced from $199 to $399, provides excellent value and incredible build quality.

Reno occupies the mid-range and high-end mid-range segments with its 2025 Reno 13 F 5G at $499 (looks pretty good and has a Qualcomm SoC) to the $1299 Reno 13 Pro 5 G. This review is for the $899 OPPO Reno 13 5G which apart from the camera shares the same SoC as the Oppo Reno13 Pro.

Find X8 Pro at $1799, which is a true flagship. Read OPPO Find X8 Pro – at last, flagship competition.

OPPO makes many more phones, but we don’t see these here due to the exorbitant costs of Australian certification and network approvals.

It occupies #3 in the Australian Android Market share, pipped by the popularity of Google Pixel, which came from well behind with the 2024 8-series. Hot on its tail is Motorola, which aims to be #2 by having a phone in almost all price brackets.

Back to the OPPO Reno 13 5G

I can’t fault it, and that is after we ran over 70 punishing tests to be totally objective.

The main difference between it and the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G is that the latter has a 3.5X Optical/120X hybrid telephoto sensor, a slightly larger battery and 512GB storage.

But the $599 OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is a totally different animal. It has a Qualcomm SD6 Gen 1 SoC, AMOLED screen, camera, and more. It should also be a good, low-cost option with phone reception for regional areas.

We have not reviewed the 13 F or 13 Pro (yet), but will do a specs comparison soon.

Comparison to the 2024 OPPO Reno 12

Our comprehensive review of the OPPO Reno12 and Reno 12 Pro – almost identical twins shows these are still great value. The main differences (OPPO Reno 13 5G in brackets)

1080p AMOLED (2.5K flexible AMOLED) – excellent 10-bit screens.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (MediaTek Dimensity 8350 has nearly twice the performance).

12GB LPDDR4X (12GB LPDDR5X is faster).

Dual SIM (Dual SIM + eSIM) – both good for city and suburban use.

5000mAh battery (5600 with nearly twice the battery life under load)

IP65 (IP69 and underwater camera setting)

Android 14 (Android 15)

Camera – similar but the new SoC has more post-processing power.

Rating 79/100 (84 or more)

Test ratings

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Passable rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass+ rating indicates it is good but does not quite meet the Exceed standard. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

How to make the best use of this review

We tested over 70 different aspects and uncovered nearly 300 key data points about the device. Overall reviews can reach 5000+ words. So, if you are keen, this is the world’s most comprehensive review!

If you want to see our impressions only, they are at the beginning of each table, and at the end are CyberShack’s View, competitor analysis, and ratings. Ratings are based on the price bracket and expectations, so a $200 phone may score as well as a $2000 phone—we compare like with like.

The OPPO 13 5G and OPPO 13 Pro 5G perform similarly, apart from the telephoto camera and more storage.

Australian Review: OPPO Reno 13 5G CPH2689, 12/256GB, Dual SIM + eSIM as at 10/5/25

Brand OPPO Model OPPO Reno 13 5G Model Number CPH2689 RAM/Storage Base 12/256GB Price base 899 Warranty months 24-months ALC Teir Entry-level premium (used to be called upper midrange) Website Product Page From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee and OPPO online Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #3 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent products and after-sales service. More I can’t fault it—it’s all anyone needs. The primary difference between this and the Pro is the camera. Test date April 2025 Ambient temp 18-26° Release March 2025 Other models not for Australia

(Don’t buy) The genuine Australian model has an R-NZ C-Tick on the box label and under About Phone, Regulatory. Reno is somewhat of a cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage and camera sensors.

First Impression – Another glass slab, albeit with a nice shimmery back

OPPO makes excellent phones, and this excels with an IP69 rating and underwater camera setting (2m for 30 minutes). It is very Applesque with straight sides, flat glass and a passing camera hump resemblance. This has an Aluminium frame and sides, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i (drop and scratch resistant) and a larger 5600mAh battery. Thanks, OPPO, for including an 80W SUPERVOOC charger in the box, saving at least $70 over those that don’t (we are looking at you, Samsung, Google and Nothing).

This is another cookie-cutter version supporting different processors, RAM/Storage, and camera sensors, all in the same Reno case. In fact, the OPPO Reno13 5G is also branded as OnePlus.

It is all about filling niches in the global market. In the $800-899 slot, the OPPO Reno13 5G is very good value.

OPPO bring premium build, quality and features to a mid-range smartphone without compromise.

Screen: Pass+

PWM-sensitive people can use this excellent 10-bit/1.07 billion-colour flexible AMOLED screen. I don’t know why Apple, Google, and Samsung persist with dangerous PWM, 8-bit/16.7m colour screens, except to save money and extend battery life. Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick? and 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

It can run at two resolutions—1256p or 1080p—and we suggest the latter if any of your apps don’t resize correctly. It is bright without quoting the rubbish and highly irrelevant peak nits (in a 2 to 5% window with HDR10+ content). What you see is a good daylight-readable screen at up to 600 nits and an HBM of 1200 nits in bright daylight.

It has the new Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, developed for value. Its scratch resistance is just above hardened glass and can withstand drops of up to 1m.



Summary: Excellent, bright, colour accurate screen (Delta E <1) suitable for PWM

Screen specs

Size 6.59″ Type AMOLED – Flexible LTPO Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat centre O-hole Resolution 2760 x 1256 or

2373 x 1080 PPI 460 Ratio 19.78:9 Screen to Body % 93.4 Colours bits 10-bit/1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Auto 60/90/120Hz or fixed 60 or 120Hz Response 120Hz 240Hz – defaults to 120Hz Nits typical, test Claim: 600 typical

Test: 550 Nits max, test HBM: Claim: 1200 Test: 1220

Peak: No claim Test: 1850 Contrast Infinite sRGB 100%+ DCI-P3 Natural/Pro/Vivid 100% Rec 2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) <1 – excellent HDR Level HDR10+ – no Dolby Vision SDR Upscale No Blue Light control BOE SGS Seamless Pro Eye Protection Certificate PWM if known 3840Hz – no issues Daylight readable Yes – excellent Always on Display Yes, and adaptive sleep Edge display Yes, and a sidebar Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 FHD HDR Amazon Prime content. Netflix is still SDR. Gaming Although it has not been tested, the SoC has enough power for casual gamers, and the screen has a touch response of up to 240Hz. Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Mohs harness 7 1 meter drop resistance. Comment Excellent 10-bit screen, colour accurate and very bright.

Excellent for PWM-sensitive eyes.

Superb 10-bit colours No bandling Excellent black levels Excellent white levels

Proof that it has a 10-bit screen – 8-bit screens fail this.

Processor (SoC) – Pass+

The processor is the device’s heart and impacts raw and graphics performance, phone reception, AI, and more. The MediaTek 8350 is a good choice to keep costs in check and provide near-Snapdragon SD8 Gen 1 performance.

Its GPU (while the same as the Reno 12) is far faster due to the faster memory, and an NPU now handles all AI functions.

Gamers can use the new StarSpeed Engine (not tested) for extra performance.

OPPO’s Trinity Engine ensures almost no loss in power over four years!

(Reno 12 specs where relevant are in brackets)

Brand, Model MediaTek Dimensity 8350 nm 4nm – TSMC N4P Cores 1×3.35GHz & 3×3.20GHz & 4×2.20GHz Modem MediaTek AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion MediaTek NPU 780 (655)

Geekbench AI (last figure is rating)

CPU 1844/1842/3352

GPU 632/671/656

NNAP 1126/4262.4518

AI Benchmark 6 482

AiTuTu 194962 (97473)

GFLOPS 13.76

GNOPS 19.15 (15.98) AnTuTu 1292574 Geekbench 6 Single-core 1315 Geekbench 6 multi-core 4080 Like Like Exynos 2100/2200 or Google Tensor G3

Benchmarks GPU Mali G615-MC6 GPU Test Open CL 7359 (2364) Like Similar to SD8 Gen 1 Vulcan 8320 (2467) RAM, type 12GB LDDDR5X plus up to 12GB virtual ram expansion. Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 3.1 (GB Free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 627.75

818.43 Max CPDT internal seq. write MBps 852.79

1730 Max CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 11.04/26.48

Mountable for photos and video – not apps. Comment It is a competent entry-level premium range SoC with enough AI capability for on-device processing.

It has developed a Trinity Engine to improve fluency and stability, ensuring a smooth-running phone even after 48 months of use (background App management). Overall, it has a decent SOC and is the first time we have measured AI benchmarks.

OPPO Reno 13 5G Throttle – Pass

While it can throttle up to 23% (which is pretty minor), it maintains that level very well.

Max GIPS 292518 Average GIPS 251565 Minimum GIPS 219973 % Throttle 23% CPU Temp 50° (12%) Comment Good thermal management. Not quite enough to worry gamers.

While 23% seems high, it recovers and is stable.

Comms – Pass

I gave it a pass because it only supports Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2.4/5GHz, yet the SoC natively supports Wi-Fi 6e AXE 2.4/5/6Ghz. I suspect the price point precluded this.

But it is a good, strong 5GHz 2400Mbps full-duplex signal, almost out to 10m, showing OPPO’s antenna design prowess.

Another price decision is using USB-C 2.0 480Mbps instead of 3.1/2 Gen 1/2, 5/10Gbps with Alt DP. It supports OTG and will mount an external drive for image storage.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6 AC 2.4/5GHz 20/40/80/160

Soc supports AXE 6GHz, but it is not enabled. Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -39/2392/2402 (1200) Test 5m -49/2392/2402 Test 10m -57/2392/2002 BT Type 5.4 LE GPS single, dual Single GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB type USB-C 2.0 480MBps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Colour Temperature

IR remote control Comment While it is not expected, there are phones with USB-C 3.1 or 3.2 Gen 1 or 2, 5/10Gbps. USB-C 2.0 means external mountable storage is too slow for vloggers and videographers.

Wi-Fi speeds were excellent, reaching the maximum 2400Mbps full-duplex.

The wider band at 10m means it is reaching its limit.

4/5G – Pass

MediaTek modems are strictly for city and suburban use, and this gets a strong signal on 4G Bands 3 and 28.

It did not find a 5G tower (few do in our blackspot test area), so don’t pay extra for a 5G plan you may seldom use.

SIM Dual SIM and eSIM (no eSIM) Active DSDS – only one active at a time Ringtones single, dual Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/3238/38/40/41/66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6GHz n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 Comment All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 16.6/29.2/28ms (low) Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW Band 3 -77 to -79, 12.6 to 20pW Tower 2 Band 28 -85 3.2pW Tower 3 N/A Tower 4 N/A Comment We were surprised that it reliably found two towers at usable strength. MediaTek modems usually only find one.

Band 28 was the only one found indoors at usable strength.

5G was not found (it should have been)

It is suitable for city, suburb, and regional city use, provided there is reasonable tower coverage. It is not suitable for rural or remote use.

Battery – Pass+

It is part of the new breed that shoehorns extra capacity into the same battery space—you will see a lot more 5000+mAh phones. The Pass+ comes from including an 80W SUPERVOOC charger and 5W cable in the box, which saves you $70 over those brands that don’t.

Battery life is excellent, but take care when using a higher screen brightness and 2.5k resolution, as a higher resolution/brightness impacts battery life.

mAh 5600mAh/21.96Wh

Single Cell

5-year battery

3.92V/5.45A Charger, type, supplied 80W capable but charged at 9V/5A/45W PD, QC level SUPERVOOC 2.0, SUPERVOOC, VOOC 3.0

Using PPS or PD chargers, maximum 33W Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. Reverse wired Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 75% Charge 0-100% Test: 45 minutes (42 minutes) Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A N/A Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode Test: 22 hours (23 hours 17 minutes) PC Mark 3 battery 14 hours 35 minutes (16 hours 37 minutes)

Accubattery 17 hours 16 minutes (17 hours 49 minutes) GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run (typical of MediaTek) GFX Bench T-Rex 1375 minutes, 22.91 hours, 3378 frames (12 hours) Drain 100-0% full load screen on 8 hours (4 hours 21 minutes)

Accubattery 4 hours 57 minutes mA Full load screen on 1850-1900 100% screen brightness

1500 50% mA Watt idle Screen on 450mA – 100% screen brightness

200 at 50% Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on adaptive Estimate typical use Typical users should get 24+ hours and heavy users 8-12 hours. Reno 12 had about half the screen on discharge life. Comment Even though the 4nm Soc is more energy efficient, the screen brightness affects battery life. If you can tolerate Dark Mode, use it.

Sound Hardware: Pass

Sound quality is in the next table – this is about sound hardware. OPPO was built on a sound pedigree.

It is almost identical to the Reno 12, which means it has a good selection of Bluetooth Codecs (including some aptX).

It is loud enough, hands-free is good, and headphones are excellent.

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning No AMP 2 x TFA98xx (unusual not to use MediaTek’s SoC amps) Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Digital earphones via USB-C – no analogue DAC BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX-HD, LDAC, LHDC5.0

16bit-48000Hz Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) No, but has HOLO spatial audio EQ Oreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 81.2 Media (music) 72.9 Ring 82.2 Alarm 78.4 Notifications 59.8 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent hands-free and has 2 mics for Clear Voice noise reduction. BT headphones Tested on LDAC and aptX HD. Excellent separation.

Sound Quality – Passable

Few phones rate better than passable because you simply cannot get enough fidelity from micro speakers.

It focuses on clear voice, so if you love music, use headphones. 3.5mm headphones need an external DAC, but USB-C headphones work fine.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Slow, long build from 65Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Slow build to 1kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Slow build to 1kHz Mid 400-1000Hz Slow build to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flattish to 5kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flattish to 5kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Steep decline to 8kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flat to 12 kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline to 20kHz Sound Signature type Mid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass makes this muddy, and missing all the important treble means there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music. Soundstage It is as wide as the handset. It does not decode Dolby Atmos, but the 2D placement is good. A HOLO spatial setting gives DA a slightly wider sound stage. Comment Suitable for voice but not for music. There is a significant bias towards the bottom speaker.

Build – Exceed

OPPO knows how to make excellent built phones. This has an IP69 rating for up to 2m for 30 minutes. Add a 2-year warranty, outstanding local support, and it’s a keeper.

Size (H X W x D) 157.9 x 74.7 x 7.2 mm Weight grams 181 Front glass Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Rear material Glass (unspecified) Frame Aluminium IP rating IP68/69 2m for 30 minutes

Or 1450 PSI high-speed water jet Colours Luminous Blue

Plume White Pen, Stylus support No Teardown See below In the box Charger 80W USB cable USB-A to USB-C 5W cable Buds No Bumper cover No Comment OPPO build quality and 80W charger inbox

OS – Android 15 – Pass+

ColorOS 15 is overlaid on Android 15. It has almost no learning curve, adds value and smooths over some Android rough spots. Its sub-menus are closer than ever to Android.

OPPO has a 2+3+4 warranty, OS upgrade, and security patch policy, which is excellent for this price.

One area that OPPO fails (or excels in, if that is what you want) is the inclusion of way too much bloatware, but hey, it keeps prices down. All is removable.

ColorOS 15 also includes some extra security features that help keep you safer.

We did a test to upgrade an iPhone to Android, and it was flawless as long as you know all your passwords. Android had all the equivalent iOS apps.

AI – yes, but subtle and not compulsory

Whenever I speak to Samsung, Google, Motorola, or OPPO about AI phones versus older ‘speeds and feeds’ measurements, they say it is not about specifications but what AI can do for you.

Well, it is about specifications because you need a lot of power and RAM. AI Gen 2 requires at least 12GB of RAM; some models have separate 4GB+ AI RAM.

For those who want to avoid having AI shoved down their throat, OPPO has made AI contextual (applicable to what you are doing) and optional via a swipe-right sidebar. It is one of the better implementations I have seen.

Google Gemini and Circle to search are there if you want them, and most AI is performed on-device without the need for expensive AI subscriptions that Google and Samsung threaten to implement later this year. OPPO even gives you enough credit to try advanced features and see if you need them.

Android Android 15 Security patch date 1/4/25 UI ColorOS 15 OS upgrade policy Security patch policy 3 years Bloatware 4 years Other AliExpress, App market, Booking.com, Candy Crush Saga, Facebook, Fitbit, Junes Journey, Kids mode, Lock Screen Magazine, Solitaire, Temu, TikTok, WoW, Yatzy, Zen Space, plus many more supposedly avoided at setup. Comment OPPO alternatives to some Google Apps. Use Google. AI TOOLBOX 2.0

AI Summary

AI Rewrite

Extract Chart

Screen translator

AI Speak

AI Writer

AI Reply

AI Studio (cloud generative – cost) Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes 2D Comment OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO Reno 13 Rear Camera – Pass+

It is a 50+8+2 setup—main, wide, and depth. As far as our Joe and Jane Average point-and-shoot tests go, it’s superb.

The primary difference between the Reno 13 and 13 Pro is that the latter has a 3.5X/120X telephoto. It also uses a different 50MP primary sensor, which makes little difference.

It is similar to the Reno 12 in many respects, but the extra processing power means more AI manipulation.

Our take: Superb for day, office and low-light camera use – well above most at this price.

We have included links to OPPO users’ camera reviews.

Rear camera Images

1X and despite overcast conditions there is excellent colour, great HDR and detail in the foreground and background.,

Ultrawide and OPPO have managed to match the sky colours.

2X and a very good shot with good foreground and background.

10X and at the limit of useful digital zoom.

20X – don’t go there.

Uses the 8MP ultrawide and the 2MP depth sensor for excellent macros.

A decent <40 lumen shot with good colour and contast, but not as crisp as I like.

Night mode brightens the shot and adds details.

Rear Camera Specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.6MP Sensor Lytia LYT600 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV° (stated, actual) OIS/EIS Stabilisation 68.2 x 80.5 Zoom 10X digital Rear 2 Ultrawide MP 8MP Sensor Sony IMX355 Focus AF f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 115 (97.7 x 110) Stabilisation EIS Zoom No Rear 3 Depth Mono MP 2MP Sensor Focus f-stop 2.4 um FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 4K@60

1080p@60 EIS Flash Colour spectrum quad LED. Auto-HDR Yes Rear: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, HI-RES, PANO, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, underwater, DOC SCANNER, Google lens QR code reader Google Lens Night mode AI DXO Mark Photo review

OPPO Reno 13 Front camera – Pass+

The big winner was the upgrade from 32MP to 50MP and 4K@60fps with EIS. Selfies are superb, with lots of filters and up to a 91.4° wide angle for group selfies.

Front MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN5 Focus AF f-stop 2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 90 (78.6 x 91.4) Stabilisation Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 4K@60 EIS Features Front: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, HI-RES, PANO, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker Comment AI

AI Motion transforms still images into three-second videos.

AI Clarity Enhancer

AI Unblur

AI Reflection Remover



Underwater camera mode due to IP69

CyberShack’s view: OPPO Reno 13 improves on every aspect of the 2024 Reno 12 to give a highly polished performance

OPPO Reno13 presents compelling features in its price bracket. But more than that, it shows that you don’;t need to spend a fortune to get OPPO Reno 13 features and quality. It rates very well, as there are no compromises, giving a near-premium experience.

With better phone reception and some AI capabilities, it gets our recommendation for features and value.

Competition

In the $800-900 bracket, you have the 2024 Reno 12, Nothing (3a) Pro, Google Pixel 9a, 2024 Google Pixel 8 Pro, HDM Skyline and the OPPO Reno 13.

They are all pretty good, but the Nothing (3a) Pro is marginally the class leader due to its Qualcomm SoC and Telephoto sensor. Read Nothing (3a) and (3a) Pro – class-leading mid-rangers

But the SoC is not an issue for city dwellers.

OPPO Reno 13 rating

I love the $800-900 price bracket because this is where you can get premium features for a better price, more of an aspirational proof-of-concept. OPPO hopes that those buying a Reno will go to the FindX-series next time. Well, I have to say, why bother? It has all you need.

Ratings Features 85 Entry-level premium with everything you need and AI as well. Decent camera, screen and battery life. Value 85 In the $800-900 bracket, you have the 2024 Reno 12, Nothing (3a) Pro, Google Pixel 9a, 2024 Google Pixel 8 Pro, and HDM Skyline. They are all pretty good, but the Nothing (3a) Pro is marginally the class leader. Performance 85 Significant performance boost over the Ren0 12 with almost 100% increase in GPU performance. Ease of Use 85 Its 2+3+4 warranty, OS upgrade, and security patches are excellent. Only the Google Pixel 2+7+7 beats it. Design 85 Gone is the Reno 12 curved edge and screen. It is now more than ever very Applesque. Rating out of 10 85 Final comment This takes the 2024 Reno 12 and adds a faster processor and more RAM, but leaves the camera essentially the same. The camera benefits from more processing power and enhanced AI.

Cont

Pro 1 Good battery life and 80W fast charger inbox – most brands don’t include a charger 2 Terrific/large/ bright/colour-accurate/120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED screen 3 Excellent quality build and 2+3+4-year warranty with local support 4 Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot day or night. 5 Phone signal strength is better than expected and is suitable for city, suburb, and potentially regional use. Con 1 IP69 and underwater camera mode are outstanding. 2 SoC is energy efficient at 50% screen brightness, but higher levels have quite an impact. 3 4 USB-C 2.0 (3.1 expected at this price) 5

