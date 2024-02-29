OPPO 6G White Paper: Aims to Illuminate the Future

Today, OPPO, a global technology powerhouse, unveiled its forward-looking vision for the future of communication. Through two groundbreaking white papers: the 2023 OPPO 6G White Paper and the OPPO 6G Security White Paper. These documents serve as a roadmap for the transformative potential of 6G technology, reshaping the landscape of connectivity and security.

In the 2023 OPPO 6G White Paper, OPPO delves into the revolutionary impact of 6G technology. Forecasting the emergence of two billion-user-level markets: Mobile AI Computing and Mobile Metaverse. Lightning-fast data transmission, enhanced AI capabilities, and the fusion of physical and virtual worlds fuel this transformation. Central to this vision is OPPO’s innovative ‘Minimized Kernel’ system design, which streamlines core subsystems to deliver optimal processing efficiency. Through dynamic ‘minimal-to-full kernel switching,’ OPPO ensures superior network performance. OPPO achieves this while maintaining cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency, laying the foundation for the future of communication systems.

6G White Paper

Meanwhile, the OPPO 6G Security White Paper addresses the critical need for robust security measures in the 6G era. With 6G networks poised to revolutionize connectivity, protecting data integrity and user privacy becomes paramount. OPPO proposes an adaptive 6G zero-trust security architecture, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, physical layer security, AI security, and post-quantum security. This holistic approach aims to safeguard user and service data while evolving to meet future security challenges seamlessly.

6G Research

Since 2019, OPPO has been at the forefront of 6G research. Envisioning it as the convergence point of communication and artificial intelligence. By pushing the boundaries of connectivity, reliability, and scope, OPPO is poised to unlock a new era of intelligence and convenience in communication. Through ongoing research, development, and innovation, OPPO remains committed to delivering communication experiences that are not only smarter and more convenient but also safer for users worldwide.

With its visionary outlook and commitment to innovation, OPPO is shaping the future of communication, one breakthrough at a time.

More information about OPPO’s vision for a 6G future can be found on the website. Please find these here.

