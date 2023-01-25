Nokia X30 and G60 Android smartphones and T20 Tablet – back to school or work

The Nokia X30 and G60 Android smartphones and T20 Android tablet may just be what you need. Great brand, uses Pure Android, long 3-year warranty, and very keen prices are just the start.

CyberShack is one of Australia’s pre-eminent smartphone, deep-dive review sites. We conduct more than 70 tests and collect over 300 lines of data on each smartphone to confidently say that a phone is good, better, or best. Nokia is joining our review program in 2023.

Forgive the bullet points, but it’s the best way to give you a quick overview.

X30, 5G $899 ($899 Back to School bundle includes 2 x Nokia Speakers)

6.43”, 2400x 1800, 20:9, 400/700 typical/peak nits, 90Hz AMOLED with Gorilla Glass Victus protection (This is an impressive screen)

Qualcomm SD695G 5G processor. It’s a mid-range (4, 6 and 8 series) with plenty of power for running Apps and AI photo processing.

Qualcomm 5G Modem. In tests, this is a strong performer in 4 and 3-bar areas.

6/128GB (Telstra only, single sim) or 8/256GB (retail dual sim)

Wi-Fi 6 AX, Bluetooth 5.1 (SBC, AAC, aptX HD, aptX Classic, aptX Adaptive), NFC, Dual GPS and USB 2.0 OTG

4200mAh 800 recharge cycle battery and 33W fast charge

Android 12 Enterprise recommended with 3 OS upgrades and security patches (excellent)

Sim and eSIM. All Australian 4G and 5G, including low-bands

Build – Gorilla Glass Victus front, aluminium frame and PMMA back with a 3-year warranty

158.9 x 73.9 x 7.99mm x 185g ( No IP rating given)

50MP (OIS) + 13MP (Ultrawide) rear camera and 16MP front camera

Cloudy Blue or Ice White

Website

G60 5G, RRP $549 ($569 Back to School bundle includes 2 x Nokia Speakers

6.58”, 2400 x 1800, 20:9, 400/500 typical/boost nits, 120Hz IPS, Gorilla Glass 5

Qualcomm SD695 5G (same as X30)

Qualcomm 5G modem

6/128GB

Wi-Fi 6 AX, BT 5.1 (SBC, AAC, aptX HD, aptX Classic, aptX Adaptive), NFC, Dual GPS and USB 2.,0 OTG

4500mAh, 800 recharge cycle battery and 20W charge

Android 12 Enterprise recommended with 3 OS upgrades and security patches (excellent)

Sim and eSIM. All Australian 4G and 5G, including low-bands

Build – Gorilla Glass 5 front, plastic frame and back with a 3-year warranty

165.99 x 75.93 x 8.61mm x 190g ((no IP rating given)

50MP Primary + 5MP Ultrawide +2 MP Depth rear and 8MP front cameras

Black or Ice

Website

T20 Tablet, $379/Wi-Fi and $499 Wi-Fi/LTE ($599 LTE version Back to School bundle Rugged Flip Cover + Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2)

10.4”, 2000 x 1200, 400 typical nits, IPS screen

Unisoc T610, 12nm, eight-core processor

4G LTE modem

4/64GB and micro-SD to 512GB

Wi-Fi N 2l4/5Ghz, BT (unknown), USB-C 2.0 OTG

8200mAh battery, 5V/2A/10W charger (15W capable with optional charger)

Android 11 and 2-years OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches

Nano SIM and all Australian 4G bands

247.6 x 157.3 x 7.8mm x 470g x IP52

8MP AF rear and 5MP FF front camera

Ocean Blue

Website

CyberShack’s view – Nokia X30 and G60 Android smartphones and T20 Tablet look good

We have yet to review these, so we cannot comment on capabilities. They appear competitive, have a three-year warranty and a good Pure Android upgrade and OS policy.

Read Ten essential tips for buying a smartphone (guide 2023 update) and Best Android phones 2022 – $200 to $2000 (guide January 2023 update)

