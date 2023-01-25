Nokia X30 and G60 Android smartphones and T20 Tablet – back to school or work
The Nokia X30 and G60 Android smartphones and T20 Android tablet may just be what you need. Great brand, uses Pure Android, long 3-year warranty, and very keen prices are just the start.
CyberShack is one of Australia’s pre-eminent smartphone, deep-dive review sites. We conduct more than 70 tests and collect over 300 lines of data on each smartphone to confidently say that a phone is good, better, or best. Nokia is joining our review program in 2023.
Forgive the bullet points, but it’s the best way to give you a quick overview.
X30, 5G $899 ($899 Back to School bundle includes 2 x Nokia Speakers)
- 6.43”, 2400x 1800, 20:9, 400/700 typical/peak nits, 90Hz AMOLED with Gorilla Glass Victus protection (This is an impressive screen)
- Qualcomm SD695G 5G processor. It’s a mid-range (4, 6 and 8 series) with plenty of power for running Apps and AI photo processing.
- Qualcomm 5G Modem. In tests, this is a strong performer in 4 and 3-bar areas.
- 6/128GB (Telstra only, single sim) or 8/256GB (retail dual sim)
- Wi-Fi 6 AX, Bluetooth 5.1 (SBC, AAC, aptX HD, aptX Classic, aptX Adaptive), NFC, Dual GPS and USB 2.0 OTG
- 4200mAh 800 recharge cycle battery and 33W fast charge
- Android 12 Enterprise recommended with 3 OS upgrades and security patches (excellent)
- Sim and eSIM. All Australian 4G and 5G, including low-bands
- Build – Gorilla Glass Victus front, aluminium frame and PMMA back with a 3-year warranty
- 158.9 x 73.9 x 7.99mm x 185g ( No IP rating given)
- 50MP (OIS) + 13MP (Ultrawide) rear camera and 16MP front camera
- Cloudy Blue or Ice White
- Website
G60 5G, RRP $549 ($569 Back to School bundle includes 2 x Nokia Speakers
- 6.58”, 2400 x 1800, 20:9, 400/500 typical/boost nits, 120Hz IPS, Gorilla Glass 5
- Qualcomm SD695 5G (same as X30)
- Qualcomm 5G modem
- 6/128GB
- Wi-Fi 6 AX, BT 5.1 (SBC, AAC, aptX HD, aptX Classic, aptX Adaptive), NFC, Dual GPS and USB 2.,0 OTG
- 4500mAh, 800 recharge cycle battery and 20W charge
- Android 12 Enterprise recommended with 3 OS upgrades and security patches (excellent)
- Sim and eSIM. All Australian 4G and 5G, including low-bands
- Build – Gorilla Glass 5 front, plastic frame and back with a 3-year warranty
- 165.99 x 75.93 x 8.61mm x 190g ((no IP rating given)
- 50MP Primary + 5MP Ultrawide +2 MP Depth rear and 8MP front cameras
- Black or Ice
- Website
T20 Tablet, $379/Wi-Fi and $499 Wi-Fi/LTE ($599 LTE version Back to School bundle Rugged Flip Cover + Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2)
- 10.4”, 2000 x 1200, 400 typical nits, IPS screen
- Unisoc T610, 12nm, eight-core processor
- 4G LTE modem
- 4/64GB and micro-SD to 512GB
- Wi-Fi N 2l4/5Ghz, BT (unknown), USB-C 2.0 OTG
- 8200mAh battery, 5V/2A/10W charger (15W capable with optional charger)
- Android 11 and 2-years OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches
- Nano SIM and all Australian 4G bands
- 247.6 x 157.3 x 7.8mm x 470g x IP52
- 8MP AF rear and 5MP FF front camera
- Ocean Blue
- Website
CyberShack’s view – Nokia X30 and G60 Android smartphones and T20 Tablet look good
We have yet to review these, so we cannot comment on capabilities. They appear competitive, have a three-year warranty and a good Pure Android upgrade and OS policy.
Read Ten essential tips for buying a smartphone (guide 2023 update) and Best Android phones 2022 – $200 to $2000 (guide January 2023 update)