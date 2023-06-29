Nokia G42 5G – So Purple with QuickFix

The Nokia G42 5G joins its entry-level G22 with its new QuickFix so you can DIY fix cracked screens, bent charging ports and old batteries. It comes in So Grey and So Purple (Digital Lavender), the Coloro+WSGN 2023 Colour of the year.

Nokia has finally made headway in Australia, taking out the #4 place by market share in 2022/23 IDC 2022/23 Australian smartphone market – declining sales. Its three-year warranty, two OS upgrades and three-year security patches make it a viable option.

Nokia G42 5G basic specs

RRP $449

Website

From late July at Nokia online and leading retailers

So Grey and So Purple

Qualcomm SD480+ 5G 8nm

6/128GB/Micro-SD to 1TB; Virtual Ram expansion

165 x 75.8 x 8.55mm x 193.8g

6.56” 1612 x 720, 20:9, 90Hz, 450/560nits (typical/peak) IPS with GG3

50+2+2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera

Wi-Fi 6 AX ready/BT 5.1/USB-C 2.0

NFC – Not stated on the website but would be a deal breaker if not provided

Mono speaker (earpiece or down-firing speaker) and 3.5mm 4-pole ear/mic jack

Single SIM

Fingerprint power button and 2D Face ID

GG3 front, plastic frame and QuickFix removable 65% recycled back cover. IP52

5000mAh, supports 20W PD/QC charging (charger not supplied) and 800 cycle battery (80% capacity)

Android 13 with two upgrades

What you are getting ($400-499 price bracket)

It uses an entry-level Qualcomm SD480 processor, so it is not a speed demon. OPPO A54/74/93, Motorola G50/51/53/62 and Nokia GX20/G50/X10/XR20 use this processor. But Motorola G82 and Edge 30 Neo have faster SD695 5G at a similar price.

The screen is HD 720p IPS. Motorola Edge 30 Neo and G82 have 1080p AMOLED

RAM/Storage is fair for this class.

Lack of NFC (if correct) is a deal breaker.

Dual SIM

Battery at 5000mAh and 20W charge is standard for this class, but Motorola Edge 30 Neo has 68W charging and a charger inbox. Motorola G32 has 33W charging – ditto.

Mono speaker is outclassed by everyone in this class with stereo speakers.

Three-year warranty is class-leading, with Motorola offering two years. Motorola matches OS upgrade and security patch policy.

50+2+2MP read camera essentially means the Samsung JN1 50MP sensor binned to 12.5MP does all the work. The 2MP macro is basic, and the 2MP depth sensor is for Bokeh only. The Motorola Edge 30 Neo has a 64+8+2 rear camera and a 16MP front camera.

On specs alone, it is competing more with sub $400 phones. Our experience is that Nokia buyers are loyal and appreciate its warranty, etc.

The other feature is QuickFix removable back with tools and parts available from iFixit.com Australia (not on the site yet), including display at $89.99, battery at $49.99, and charging port at A$42.99.

