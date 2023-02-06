Netgear Orbi 860 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 mesh network – speed and savings

Netgear has realised the Orbi 860 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 mesh network that is considerably less costly than its Orbi 960 Quad-band Wi-FI6E AX11000 series.

Yes, it is Wi-Fi 6, and yes, we have Wi-Fi 6E now and 7 coming, but there are many good reasons to save money unless you really need Wi-Fi 6E. Read Should I buy a 6 or 6E Wi-Fi router? (Network guide).

The Orbi 860 series allows for dedicated Ethernet backhaul (or a mix of Wi-Fi and/or Ethernet) to give total bandwidth to the Ethernet-connected satellites.

Netgear Orbi 860 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 brief specs

Models: Router (RBR860), Satellite (RBS860)

Available in Black or White

RBK863S: Router and 2 Satellites – 3 pack, $2,099

RBS860: 1 Satellite – $799

RBR860S: 1 Router – $799

RBK863SB (Black Edition): Router 2 Satellites – 3 pack, $2,099 (Exclusive to NETGEAR Online Store)

RBS860B (Black Edition): 1 Satellite – $799 (Exclusive to NETGEAR Online Store)

2.4GHz 1200Mbps + 5GHz (1) 2400Mbps +5GHz (2) 2400Mbps al broadcast as one band steering SSID.

IoT SSID for older IoT that requires 2.4GHz, an earlier encryption level.

Guest Network

2.4GHz 1200Mbps means you can connect a large number of IoT devices

When Ethernet backhaul used 5GHz (2) becomes available for Wi-Fi use

Router: 1 x 10Gbps WAN (to internet), 4 x gigabit LAN ports

Satellite: 4 x gigabit LAN ports (one used for Ethernet backhaul if required)

New 8-stream antenna design gives 20% improved performance over superseded 850-series

Optional Netgear Armour by Bitdefender that protects the Wi-Fi network with a shield of security across your PCs, phones, cameras, TVs, speakers, etc.

Optional NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls efficiently manage your children’s exposure

and time online across all their connected devices

Voice Assistant control

Coverage using Wi-Fi backhaul approx. 250m2 each (17m radius circle), but you need to allow for each satellite to be no more than 10m line-of-site from the router, so bank on about 540m2 coverage.

Easy setup with the Orbi App or use a web browser and Wizard. The Browser has the full suite of router features.

CyberShack’s view – Netgear Orbi 860 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 mesh network saves money and is a brilliant performer

Having used the older 850 series, the new models will more efficiently cover more area and have a 10Gbps Internet port (more future-proof). Orbi is a proven way to cover larger homes.

The 860 series is on the US website, but you can check the Australian website soon.

Further reading:

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh (network review)

Seamless whole-of-home Wi-Fi now easy with Wi-Fi 6 (network guide)

Fix Wi-Fi blackspots fast and often at no cost (network guide)

