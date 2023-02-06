Netgear Orbi 860 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 mesh network – speed and savings
Netgear has realised the Orbi 860 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 mesh network that is considerably less costly than its Orbi 960 Quad-band Wi-FI6E AX11000 series.
Yes, it is Wi-Fi 6, and yes, we have Wi-Fi 6E now and 7 coming, but there are many good reasons to save money unless you really need Wi-Fi 6E. Read Should I buy a 6 or 6E Wi-Fi router? (Network guide).
The Orbi 860 series allows for dedicated Ethernet backhaul (or a mix of Wi-Fi and/or Ethernet) to give total bandwidth to the Ethernet-connected satellites.
Netgear Orbi 860 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 brief specs
- Models: Router (RBR860), Satellite (RBS860)
- Available in Black or White
- RBK863S: Router and 2 Satellites – 3 pack, $2,099
- RBS860: 1 Satellite – $799
- RBR860S: 1 Router – $799
- RBK863SB (Black Edition): Router 2 Satellites – 3 pack, $2,099 (Exclusive to NETGEAR Online Store)
- RBS860B (Black Edition): 1 Satellite – $799 (Exclusive to NETGEAR Online Store)
- 2.4GHz 1200Mbps + 5GHz (1) 2400Mbps +5GHz (2) 2400Mbps al broadcast as one band steering SSID.
- IoT SSID for older IoT that requires 2.4GHz, an earlier encryption level.
- Guest Network
- 2.4GHz 1200Mbps means you can connect a large number of IoT devices
- When Ethernet backhaul used 5GHz (2) becomes available for Wi-Fi use
- Router: 1 x 10Gbps WAN (to internet), 4 x gigabit LAN ports
- Satellite: 4 x gigabit LAN ports (one used for Ethernet backhaul if required)
- New 8-stream antenna design gives 20% improved performance over superseded 850-series
- Optional Netgear Armour by Bitdefender that protects the Wi-Fi network with a shield of security across your PCs, phones, cameras, TVs, speakers, etc.
- Optional NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls efficiently manage your children’s exposure
and time online across all their connected devices
- Voice Assistant control
- Coverage using Wi-Fi backhaul approx. 250m2 each (17m radius circle), but you need to allow for each satellite to be no more than 10m line-of-site from the router, so bank on about 540m2 coverage.
- Easy setup with the Orbi App or use a web browser and Wizard. The Browser has the full suite of router features.
CyberShack’s view – Netgear Orbi 860 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 mesh network saves money and is a brilliant performer
Having used the older 850 series, the new models will more efficiently cover more area and have a 10Gbps Internet port (more future-proof). Orbi is a proven way to cover larger homes.
The 860 series is on the US website, but you can check the Australian website soon.
