Motorola at MCW 2023 – The thinking person’s ThinkPhone is here

Motorola at MCW 2023 has announced the ThinkPhone, leveraging the enormous credibility of its owner’s Lenovo, business-oriented ThinkPad brand.

Yes, this is an enterprise phone, so we may not see it at JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman, but it should be at Lenovo Online soon. We don’t have a price yet.



Motorola is pushing quality, durability, two years warranty, Android 13, four years of security patches and seamless use with ThinkPad (and we presume other Windows PCs).

Specs-wise, it is pretty good

Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 (the updated version of the 2022 flagship).

8/128GB with 12GB and 256/512GB options.

6.6”, 2400×1080, 402ppi, 20:9, 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, HDR10+144Hz pOLED.

USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps) alt DP full audio and video data stream for ReadyFor.

Wi-Fi 6 AX, BT 5.3m GPS, NFC.

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos decode

World phone with dual SIM and all Australian 4/5G/low bands.

Red key for seamless PC integration.

68W Fast charge, 15W Qi wireless.

Rear camera 50+13+2MP (Primary bins to 12.5MP, Ultra-wide/Macro, Depth).

32MP selfie bins to 8MP

IP68 and Military grade Aramid Fibre back, Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection

Protected by ThinkShield.

158.76 x 74.38 x 8.26mm x 188.5g.

CyberShack’s view – A perfect quality, durable phone wanting for nothing

It is a phone that I would be proud to have in my pocket. It has everything you need for a premium experience and then some. We don’t know the price yet, but it is similar in specs to the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra at <$1200.

The PC integration is excellent, and Motorola has substantially enhanced the basic Android/Windows functionality. ReadyFor is an Android desktop for monitors and PCs and can be a valuable productivity tool when you don’t have a PC handy.

We look forward to a review unit soon.

