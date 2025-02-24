Motorola’s moto g15 & moto g05: Affordable Phones with Premium Features

Motorola has unveiled two new smartphones, the moto g15 and moto g05, designed for users who want great features at a low price. With premium designs and powerful specs, both devices prove budget phones don’t have to compromise on quality.

Moto g15: Entertainment and Security in One

The moto g15 delivers an immersive experience with a 6.7” Full HD+ display that stays clear even outdoors. A 50MP camera system with an ultrawide lens captures detailed photos, fitting more into every shot.

For audio lovers, stereo speakers with Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos® provide rich, powerful sound. A 3.5mm headphone jack adds extra convenience for wired audio options.

Security is a priority. Moto Secure gives users control over privacy settings, app permissions, and network security. A water-repellent design and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 protect the device from everyday wear.

The 5200mAh battery ensures long-lasting power, while TurboPower™ charging delivers quick top-ups when needed.

Moto g05: Create, Share, and Stay Connected

The moto g05 is perfect for creators and social media users. Its 50MP Quad Pixel Camera takes bright, clear photos. NFC support allows for easy tap-to-pay and fast content sharing.

With up to 12GB of RAM (via RAM Boost), switching between apps is smooth. The 6.7” bright display ensures a great viewing experience. Stereo speakers with Bass Boost enhance audio for music, videos, and calls.

Battery life won’t be an issue. The 5200mAh battery offers long hours of use, while TurboPower™ charging provides quick recharges.

Built to Last

Both devices feature a vegan leather finish, water-repellent design, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, ensuring durability.

Price and Availability

The moto g15 ($229) and moto g05 ($179) launch on 20 February. Available at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, and more.

