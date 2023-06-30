Motorola smartphones 2023 – new Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 and Edge 40

The Motorola smartphones 2023 line-up includes the fabulous flip Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40, and Edge 40 series. All come with Android 13, a 2-year warranty and generous Operating System upgrades and security patch updates.

Motorola is out there to win. Its Motorola smartphones 2023 range will be the widest of all, with excellent phones in all categories from around $150 to $1500.

The Razr 40 Ultra builds on the strengths of the previous generations and brings the largest front screen and new hardware to this iconic flip phone. This new design further slims the internal screen bezels, reduces the flip crease, increases the external screen size, and narrows the hinge gap when closed.

External Screen: 3.6″ 1066 x 1056, 1:1, 144Hz pOLED is the largest secondary screen available of any current flip. It is excellent as a camera viewfinder, and many apps now support the full screen, including Spotify.

Internal Screen: 6.9-inch, 2640 x 1080, 22:9, 1400nits peak, 165Hz AMOLED excellent for watching movies with 120% DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10+ compatibility with Dolby Atmos decode stereo speakers and three mics.

Primary camera is a 12MP (unbinned, f/1.5, 1.4µm, OIS) and a 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm Ultra-wide/macro). Along with the Qualcomm AI and Motorola’s camera smarts, this is a powerful ‘point and shoot’ combination.

Front camera is 32MP (bins to 8MP).

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor has 8GB/256GB and is one of the most powerful current flagship processors.

Battery: 3800mAh battery, and 33W fast charger (supplied), and 5W Qi wireless charge

Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.3, and NFC. Unfortunately, it does not support Mortorola Ready For external monitors over USB-C but does using Miracast to suitable TVs and PCs.

Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm, Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm and 188.5 (184.5 for Viva Magenta vegan leather). Add Gorilla Glass Victus over a 7000 series aluminium frame, and it is a keeper.

Available for pre-order 13th June to 9 July and on sale from 10 July starting at $1499, and is available in Infinite Black, Viva Magenta and Glacier Blue.

The regular version has

External Display: 1.5″ 194 x 368 1:2 AMOLED

Internal Display: 6.9″ 2640 x 1080, 22:9, 100% DCI-P3, HDR10+, 144Hz AMOLED screen.

Qualcomm SD7 Gen 1 processor and 8/256GB.

Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.3, and NFC. Unfortunately, it does not support Mortorola Ready For external monitors over USB-C but does using Miracast to suitable TVs and PCs.

Primary camera is 64 MP (bins to 16MP, f/1.7, 1.4 µm Quad Pixel, OIS, Laser Autofocus + Ambient Light Sensor) and a 13 MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm Ultra wide/ macro). The selfie is 32 MP (bins to 8MP, f/2.4, 1.4 µm Quad Pixel).

Battery is 4200mAh with a 33W fast charger inbox and 5W Qi wireless charge.

Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm, Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8mm x 188.6g.

Available for pre-order from 10th July and on sale from 21 July starting at $999 in Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac.

The is one of the thinnest chassis in its class with a 6.55-inch OLED display with curved edges.

MediaTek Dimensity 8020

8/256GB

4400mAh battery and 68W charge plus 15W Qi wireless

50MP (bins to 12.5MP, OIS), 13MP Ultra-wide and selfie 32MP (bins to 8MP)

6.55″ 2400 x 1080, 144Hz, 1200nits peak, pOLED

Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.3, and NFC. Unfortunately, it does not support Mortorola Ready For external monitor over USB-C but does using Miracast to suitable TV, and PCs.

158.43 x 71.99 x 7.49mm x 167g with IP68

On sale from 10th July for $699, in Eclipse Black, and Viva Magenta.

