Motorola January 2023 Back to School or work sale
The Motorola January 2023 Back to School or work sale sees some of our favourite Moto’s reduced by 10-20% but hurry as the sales ends soon.
For CyberShack review details, see Best Android phones 2022 – $200 to $2000 (guide January 2023 update).
RRP $899 NOW $719.20* Save 20%
For a premium smartphone experience
The Motorola edge 30 fusion has a perfectly balanced design while not sacrificing performance. Its curved endless edge design, smooth contours and matte glass give you a premium tactile experience from the moment you pick it up. With the powerful Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform, experience faster speeds, better gaming and improved image processing. The Motorola edge 30 fusion is available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold.
JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Catch, Amazon, Lenovo.com.au
Ends 26 Jan
|RRP
$599 NOW $479.20* Save 20%
For an ultra-stylish phone
The Motorola edge 30 neo is a standout in every way. Thoughtfully crafted, it is the first device to arrive in the Pantone Colour of the Year for 2022, Very Peri. Unlock cinematic colour accuracy and multi-dimensional sound, with the device’s 6.28″ 120Hz4 pOLED display and Dolby Atmos® speakers. Capture stunning photos anytime of day or night using the 64MP high-res main camera sensor with OIS. You can pick up the Motorola edge 30 neo in Very Peri or Black Onyx.
JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Catch, Amazon, Lenovo.com.au
Ends 26 Jan
|RRP $279
NOW $249* Save $30
For the everyday user
The moto g22 is your trustworthy everyday companion, delivering a premium experience without breaking the bank. Featuring a versatile 50 MP quad camera system, the g22 is prepared to capture excellent photos in any light and angle. You can bring games, movies and videos to life with its fluid 6.5” 90 Hz Max Vision display. With a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that supports TurboPower charging, you can leave any power worries behind. The moto g22 is available in Cosmic Black and Pearl White.
JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, Catch, Amazon, Lenovo.com.au
Ends 31 Jan
RRP $399 NOW $319.20* Save 20%
For an immersive audiovisual experience
The new moto g62 5G delivers sight and sound that moves you. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, every view is smooth and fluid. Downloads show in seconds at 5G speed, and you can enjoy your favourite content in high-res on a 6.5” FHD+ display. You can also immerse yourself in sound with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos. You can pick up the moto g62 5G in Midnight Grey or Frosted Blue.
JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Catch, Amazon, Lenovo.com.au
Ends 2 Feb
