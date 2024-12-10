Motorola Festive Savings: Save upto $200

This festive season, Motorola festive savings are making it easier for Aussies to enjoy the latest tech at discounted prices. With savings of up to $200, Motorola offers something for everyone, whether you’re upgrading your smartphone or shopping for the perfect gift.

The motorola razr 50 ultra is a highlight. It features the industry’s largest 4.0” external display, perfect for multitasking and creative projects. Its premium design includes vegan leather finishes and the 2024 Pantone™ Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. Normally priced at $1699, it’s available for $1499—a $200 saving. Catch our in-depth review of the razr 50 ultra here.

For those seeking a stylish yet functional device, the motorola edge 50 pro delivers advanced AI-powered camera capabilities and Pantone™ Validated colours. This device is available in Luxe Lavender and Moonlight Pearl. Originally $999, it’s now $799, offering $200 in savings.

Motorola’s moto tag is perfect for travellers and tech-savvy users. This sleek tracker uses Google’s Find My Device network for real-time global tracking. With manual scans for unwanted devices and end-to-end encryption, it’s a must-have for security-conscious users. Save $16 on a single pack or $20 on a four-pack.

Audio enthusiasts can elevate their listening experience with moto buds+. Featuring Dolby Atmos® and Sound by Bose, these earbuds offer deep bass, crisp vocals, and a modern, water-repellent design. Normally $249, they’re available for $199 during the sale.

These Motorola festive savings start on 11 December 2024 and run until early January. Participating retailers include JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon, and more. Don’t miss your chance to grab these deals and make the holiday season extra special with Motorola!

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au