Motorola Durability and Design Shine in New moto g55 5G and moto g75 5G Launch

Motorola is taking durability and design to new levels with its latest mid-tier devices. Meet the moto g55 5G and moto g75 5G moto buds edition. This launch brings premium features to the g series, with both phones offering rugged builds, immersive displays, and a host of software options at an affordable price.

moto g75 5G

The moto g75 5G, a standout for its military-grade durability. It is certified to handle sudden drops, extreme temperatures, and water immersion, making it Motorola’s most durable g series device yet. With an IP68 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the phone is built to withstand daily life. Its 6.8” Full HD+ display, Dolby Atmos sound, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor deliver immersive visuals and smooth performance, while 5G connectivity and 256GB of expandable storage make it ideal for entertainment and productivity. It even includes Starlight Blue moto buds for high-quality sound.

moto g55 5G

Meanwhile, the moto g55 5G brings entertainment to the forefront. With a 120Hz 6.5” LCD display and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, it offers 4GB of RAM (expandable with RAM Boost) and 128GB of storage. Making it a solid choice for multitasking and media. The device includes a 50MP camera system with Quad Pixel technology and a water-repellent design featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 3, ensuring it’s durable and stylish.

Both models , g55 5G and g75 5G, showcase Motorola durability and design with vegan leather finishes. Comes in modern colours and strong battery life, with the moto g75 5G supporting both 30W fast charging and wireless charging. These features highlight Motorola’s commitment to making robust, fashionable, and functional technology accessible to all. Available from November at major retailers, these devices represent a significant step forward in Motorola’s mid-tier offerings.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au