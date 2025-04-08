moto g35 5G: Fast, Affordable, and Made for Entertainment

The new moto g35 5G has arrived in Australia, packing premium features into an affordable $199 price tag. It’s made for users who want powerful performance, sharp visuals, and reliable entertainment—without breaking the bank.

The moto g35 5G features superfast 5G connectivity and a bright 6.7” FHD+ display. With a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos® stereo sound, it delivers an immersive experience for streaming, gaming, and video chats.

Under the hood is an efficient octa-core processor and 4GB RAM. RAM Boost temporarily expands this to 12GB, so you can multitask smoothly. With 128GB of storage, there’s plenty of room for apps, photos, and downloads.

Motorola has included a massive 5000mAh battery for all-day use. Plus, 18W fast charging means quick top-ups when you need them.

The 50MP Quad Pixel camera system captures detailed, bright shots—even in low light. Its 8MP ultrawide lens fits more into every frame. Selfies also get a boost with a 16MP front camera and optional Face Retouch.

Video fans can shoot in 4K, giving you crisp content perfect for sharing or watching on a bigger screen.

This lightweight device is built to last, with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 and water-repellent design. It also supports NFC for tap-to-pay and quick sharing.

Available in Midnight Black, the moto g35 5G is on sale now at Vodafone (postpaid and prepaid) and will launch soon on Optus prepaid.

For under $200, this phone delivers more than you’d expect—fast 5G, a stunning screen, and standout camera tech. Motorola proves again that top-tier features don’t need a flagship price.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au