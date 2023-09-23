Microsoft Windows 11 Copilot – your personal AI (and other Microsoft updates)

Microsoft Windows 11 CoPilot is big news, bringing personal AI to Windows 11 and Microsoft 365.

It is an AI companion designed to revolutionise how people interact with technology and enhance productivity. It will be available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, Edge and Bing from early November.

“We are entering a new era of AI, fundamentally changing how we relate to and benefit from technology. With the convergence of chat interfaces and large-language models, you can now ask for what you want in natural language, and the technology is smart enough to answer, create it or act. At Microsoft, we think about this as having a copilot to help navigate any task,”

Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft.

Microsoft Windows 11 CoPilot and other announcements

Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft’s powerful AI capabilities come together in CoPilot. It will incorporate the context and intelligence of the web, your work and what you are doing on your PC to provide better assistance. Privacy and security are at the forefront.

It becomes part of Windows 11, Microsoft 365, Edge and Bing or as a standalone app

Windows 11 Update

Over 150 new features include:

Copilot integration

new Outlook for Windows

new capabilities in Paint and Photos enhanced with AI

improved Clipchamp and Notepad

Modernized File Explorer

Natural voices Narrator to enhance accessibility and productivity.

These updates will roll out from September 26 with the latest update to Windows 11, version 22H2.

New features in Bing and Edge

Features include

Personalised answers generated based on the chat history

Improved DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI in Bing Image Creator,

New Content Credentials use cryptographic methods to add an invisible digital watermark to all AI-generated images in Bing, including the time and date it was initially created.

You can use Bing Chat today with Microsoft Edge or at bing.com/chat. Features will begin to roll out soon.

Copilot in Microsoft Shopping

Bing and Edge can now provide AI-tailored recommendations and the best price based on your request. Soon, you’ll also be able to use a photo or saved image as the starting point for shopping.

Bing Chat Enterprise Updates

More than 160 million Microsoft 365 users already have access to Bing Chat Enterprise at no additional cost. It is now available on the Microsoft Edge mobile app. Multimodal visual search and Image Creator will also be added to boost creativity at work.

Microsoft 365 Copilot for Enterprise

It will generally be available for enterprise customers from November 1, 2023, along with Microsoft 365 Chat, a new AI assistant that will completely transform your work.

Microsoft 365 Copilot for Consumers

Designer will be integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot for personal users, starting with Word. Designer helps you transform a text-heavy document with custom graphics, create stunning visuals, social media posts, invitations and more using cutting-edge AI.

