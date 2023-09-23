Microsoft Surface 2023 range update – more of the best

The Microsoft Surface 2023 range update is simply more of the unique Surface range, including Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3, and Surface Go 4 for Business. It is hard to improve on Surface perfection.

Segue: I have been a Surface Pro, Go and Laptop Studio user since the first Surface RT in 2012. My original Surface Go (2018) and Go 2 (2020) are constantly used by the grandchildren. The original Surface Book (2015) has just had an inexpensive battery replacement and is excellent. I now use a Surface Laptop Studio (2021) with 32GB of RAM as my production machine and a Surface Pro Go 3 for travel. Let’s not forget the Surface Pro (2013) and various Pros since (now with my kidaults) are still working well.

Yes, Microsoft has made a lot of money from the Shaw family (and we are just as reluctant to part with it as anyone) with excellent reason. Surface is beautifully built from mag alloy, excellent 3:2 ratio DCI-P3 screens, long battery life, early updates, and superb design, especially the Laptop Studio and Surface Pro with its kickstand. Price is what you pay – value is what you get!

Microsoft does not care if they are not the biggest, with a 2% market share compared to Lenovo (24%), HP (20%), Dell (17.5%), ASUS (7.2%), and Acer (6.5%). Even if Microsoft were chasing the mass market, it could not do it with the Surface range.

Microsoft Surface 2023 range update

Surface Laptop Studio 2

The most powerful Surface has

A unique hinged screen that allows use as a clamshell to a tablet.

Intel Core i7013700H Evo an Intel Gen 3 Movidius 3700VC VPU AI Accelerator

Choice of 16/32/64GB LPDDR5x RAM

Choice of 512GB or 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (removable)

Intel Iris Xe and a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6) or 4060 (8GB GDDR6)

14.1” 2400 x 1600, 3:2. 1500:1, 120Hz PixelSense with VESA DisplayHDR400, Dolby Vision IQ (downscaled), 10-point touch and Gorilla Glass 5

323 (L) x 230 (W) x 22mm (H) x 1.89 to 1.98kg

1080p camera with blazingly fast Windows Hello 2.0 sign-in

Quad Omnisonic Dolby Atmos speakers

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C backwards compatible and have Alt DP audio/video/data/charging)

USB-A 3.1, microSD, 3.5mm 4-pole headphone/mic, Surface Ribbon connector

Wi-Fi 6E AXE, BT 5.2

Optional Surface Slim Pen 2 supporting Microsoft Pen Protocol

58Wh battery with 102W (Iris Xe) or 120W power supply (100W TB4/USB-C upstream chargeable).

Mechanical keyboard (superb for typists) and precision haptic trackpad

1-year warranty and self-repair options.

Window 11

Anodised Platinum aluminium case

Base model $3519 and top mode $5279 (Special price for eligible students, teachers, and parents) with free delivery, 60-day return and price protection

Business Models available with NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada GPU (8GB GDDR6) and 2TB SSD.

Pre-order now for early October delivery

Surface Laptop Go 3

Lightest and most portable Surface clamshell-style laptop. It features.

Intel Core i5-1235U and Iris Xe GPU

8/16 GB

256GB removable SSD

12.4” 1536 x 1024, 3:2, 1000:1, sRGB colour calibrated, 10-point touch PixelSense with Gorilla Glass 3

278 x 206 x 15.7mm x 1.13kg

Anodised aluminium polycarbonate composite resin glass fibre in Ice Blue, Sage, Sandstone, Platinum

USB-C 3.2 with Alt DP audio/video/data and upstream charge

Wi-FiI 6 AX, BT 5.1

USB-A 3.1m, 3.5mm 4-pole headphone/mic, Surface Connect port

41Wh battery and 39W power supply for 15 hours of typical use

720p camera and Windows Hello sign-in.

Fingerprint Power Button

1-year warranty

Pride 8/256GB $1429 and 16/256GB $1729 with special pricing for eligible students, parents and teachers.

Surface Go 4 for Business

It is a 10.5” mini-Pro with a detachable keyboard and kickstand. It features:

Intel Processor N200

8GB LPDDR5

64/128/256GB UFS SSD

Wi-Fi 6 AX and BT 5.1

10.5” 1920 x 1280, 3:2, 1500:1, 350 nits (max), sRGB calibrated, 10-point touch, Gorilla Glass 3

USB-C 3.1 with Alt DP audio/video/data/charge

245 x 175 x 8.3 x 512g plus keyboard

Up to 12.5 hours battery life, 24W power supply

10MP 1080p front and 8MP 1080p rear camera and Windows Hello sign-in

Stereo 2.0 2W speakers and dual far-field mics

MPP Stylus support

Secure Core with hardware and firmware-level remote management with a Microsoft open-source DCFI

1-year warranty and a high level of replaceable components

Magnesium case, Platinum colour, 16544° kickstand

Buy from Business resellers

