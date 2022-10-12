Microsoft October 2022 – New Surface products

At the Microsoft October 2022 event, we saw the new Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 2+, an interesting audio dock, presenter+ and new accessories. It is fair to say that the Surface updates are to later technology.

We will be reviewing most of the new products and will have a more detailed article soon.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The 13” 3:2 ratio 120Hz, 3:2 ratio touchscreen Surface Pro 9 adds a Qualcomm/Microsoft SQ3 5G/ARM processor to its Intel 12th Gen i5-1245U and i7-1265U Intel Evo processors. It is about time Microsoft got serious about Windows on ARM (WOA). I have been using an ARM-based Samsung GalaxyBook2 since mid-2019. With its update to Windows 11 on ARM, it’s a pretty cool device with plenty of productivity power, indefatigable battery life and LTE connectivity.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5 and 15” 3:2 ratio Dolby Vision IQ touch screens brings Intel Evo standards compatibility using the Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1235U and i7-1255U. Basically, that means fast charge, quick start, longer battery life (17/18 hours) and, via Thunderbolt 4, more connectivity. Microsoft has also joined the repairability bandwagon, and you can replace major parts. It is available in consumer and commercial versions.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2+

The 28” Surface Studio 2+ is a powerhouse with an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR6 memory, 32GB/1TB, Thunderbolt 4 and an individually colour calibrated, 10-bit/1.07b colours, DCI-P3 pen and touch display. Again, it is highly repairable.

Other Microsoft October 2022 announcements

Microsoft Audio Dock

The Audio Dock is really a USB-C speakerphone with dock expansion benefits, including:

USB3.1 Gen 2, 5V/1.5A/7.5W with alt DP display capability

USB3.1 Gen 2 5V/1.5A/7.5W data and power only

HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz

Upstream USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with 60W charging (Power supply included)

The speakerphone has a tweeter and woofer and is capable of up to 90dB SPL (about 80dB) with two Omnidirectional microphone arrays.

Microsoft Presenter+

Essentially a rechargeable Bluetooth remote control that works with Windows PCs and controls Microsoft Teams, PowerPoint, Prezi and Keynote from up to 10m away. It should work with most presentation software, at least in a slide forward/back capacity.

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories

It is kind of a Lego approach to building a mouse. There is the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse (core sensor) to which you can add a mouse tail and thumb support module.

Then there is a Microsoft Adaptive Hub to which you can add a D-Pad Button, Dual Button and Joystick.

