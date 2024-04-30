Meet the New Arlo Essential FHD Outdoor Camera

In today’s rapidly evolving world, ensuring the safety of our homes and loved ones has become paramount. With the emergence of advanced technology, safeguarding your residence has never been more accessible or affordable. Arlo introduces Essential FHD Outdoor Camera 2nd Gen, a cutting-edge solution designed to provide unparalleled security and peace of mind.

Now available exclusively at Officeworks, the Arlo Essential FHD Outdoor Camera 2nd Gen offers exceptional value at an RRP of just $99. This innovative device redefines home security by delivering crisp 1080P FHD video, enabling you to monitor your property with clarity and precision. Say goodbye to blurry footage and hello to crystal-clear imagery that captures every detail.

One of the standout features of the camera is its ability to send alerts directly to your smartphone, ensuring that you stay informed of any suspicious activity in real-time. Whether you’re at home or away, you can rest assured knowing that you’re always connected to your property.

Furthermore, the camera boasts Colour Night Vision technology. Allowing you to identify details even in low-light conditions. Whether it’s dusk or dawn, you can trust that your home is under constant surveillance, thanks to the camera’s advanced capabilities.

But the benefits don’t end there. The Arlo Essential FHD Outdoor Camera offers a range of additional features.

including two-way

noise-canceling audio, allowing you to communicate clearly with visitors or deter intruders with ease.

fully wireless and weather-resistant

The design provides you with the flexibility to mount the camera wherever you choose. Without worrying about exposure to the elements.

Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. The camera seamlessly integrates into your smart home ecosystem, allowing for effortless control and convenience. Plus, with an integrated spotlight and siren, you can enhance your security measures and deter potential threats effectively.

As an added bonus, each purchase of the camera includes a trial of the Arlo Secure plan. The plan offers premium features such as 30-day video cloud storage and advanced detection capabilities. With Arlo, you’re not just investing in a product – you’re investing in comprehensive protection for your home and loved ones.

In conclusion, the Arlo Essential FHD Outdoor Camera 2nd Gen is a game-changer. Offering unparalleled performance, convenience, and affordability. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your safety measures and enjoy peace of mind like never before. Head to your local Officeworks today and secure your Arlo Essential FHD Outdoor Camera while stocks last. Your home deserves nothing less than the best in security technology.

15 Things to Consider when Buying a Security Camera