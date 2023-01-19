LG’s Life’s Good 2022 awards winner embodies a Better Life For All

LG’s Life’s Good 2022 awards winner is Dot Inc. from South Korea for its assistive information display device comprising 2,400 braille pins – or ‘dots’ – which move up and down.

The Life’s Good 2022 awards embody LG’s vision of a Better Life for All. It aims to foster a brighter future for the planet and people.

LG aims to solicit ideas for environmental sustainability and accessibility. These are two critical focuses of its long-term initiative, the Better Life Plan 2030. The winner’s solutions illustrate the power and potential of tech-for-good to spread a positive impact on the world.

Life’s Good 2022 Awards

Dot Inc.: developed an assistive information display device for the visually impaired composed of 2,400 braille pins – or ‘dots’ – which move up and down. ­­The novel device converts images, maps and other diverse digital information from connected devices such as computers and mobile phones into a display for visually impaired users to comprehend. Prize US$700,000

SOLUTUM: developed a novel plastic material that dissolves in water at ambient temperature. It then biodegrades, leaving no microplastic or toxin residue. Price US$200,000

Day1Lab: created an organic polymer plastic that completely biodegrades in freshwater after about two weeks and in the earth after about two months. Prize US$100,000

NONA Technologies: developed a desalination solution leveraging Ion Concentration Polarisation (ICP) to remove viruses, bacteria, salt and debris from water. Prize US$50,000

“We will continue collaborating with like-minded innovators as we forge a shared journey to create a sustainable future for all, embracing the company’s Life’s Good vision.” Lee Sam-soo, Chief Strategy Officer at LG Electronics.

LG Newsroom

