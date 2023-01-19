LG ezDispense Series 10 front-loading washing machine – WV10-1412B (review)

The LG ezDispense Series 10 is such a great idea that you wonder why it was not thought of long ago. Essentially, you tip in a bottle of washing detergent and fabric softener and let the machine dispense what it needs.

Oh, and the Series 10 washing machines are fabulous too.

Last year we wrote a guide, Need a washing machine – here is what you need to know. Why? Because readers had asked, and it is tough to review a 50-100kg washer over a suitable period in your home. LG picked up on the guide and offered a long-term loan so we could do exactly that.

We currently have a late model Samsung 11kg AddDoor, Bubble Wash, that we are very happy with. It has lots of features and SmartThing’s compatibility. It gives us a decent reference for the LG ezDispense Series 10 Front Load Washing Machine WV10-1412B. We won’t be making a comparison because it would not be fair to compare the latest tech with an older model.

Australian Review: LG ezDispense Series 10 12kg WV10-1412B

Website Product Page and Manual RRP 10kg White WV10-1410W $1499 12kg Black WV10-1412B $1799 But shop around From LG Online or most quality CE retailers

First impression – Big (12kg load) and stylish black – Pass+

LG ezDispense washing machines have bulk detergent and fabric softener (or dual detergent) hoppers that automatically dispense the correct amount of liquid based on the load weight and washing program. Apart from the unmatched convenience and waste management, it ensures that clothes are appropriately cleaned and softened.

Despite being one of the largest capacity front-loaders, they fit most laundry cabinets at 850 (H) x 600 (W) x 660mm (D) x 73kg. The door opens out to 1135mm. The clearance requirements are minimal – 100mm at the back, 5mm at the top, and 20mm on each side.

It has a cold-water hose only (heats water/steam as required), a drain hose (with elbow bracket) and a power connection. Once in place, it is easy to level the feet to avoid vibration.

It has a sleek, modern design that would complement any laundry room. The LED display is easy to read, showing the remaining time or the cycle status.

ezDispense – Exceed

It has two compartments – one dedicated to liquid detergent (not powder, tablets, gel, sachets or bleach) and the other can be fabric softener or detergent. It also has a manual bypass if you want to add pre-wash or other cleaners.

The detergent hopper holds about 850ml, and the default dose is 42ml of detergent. The second holds 650ml and delivery 30ml of fabric softener. You can vary the dose by pressing the Dose Up/Down button (110/100/90/0%) if you have added cleaner directly to the drum. You can link both if you want to use detergent only.

AI DD – Pass+

AI DD is ‘Artificial Intelligence’ to control the machine’s washing motions via the Direct Drive Motor. It uses AI technology and references a database of wash motions. The machine assesses the load characteristics and selects the best option for a thorough clean with reduced clothing wear.

Using it – Pass+

Pre-set cycles include (maximum load/default spin in brackets)

Cotton (12/1400) Cotton Eco (12/1400) TurboClean 39 Minutes (5/1200) Mixed Fabric (4/1000) Easy Care (4/1400) Quiet Wash (5/800) Allergy Care (4/1400) Delicates (3/800) Hand/Wool (2/800) Sportswear (3/800) Quick 14 (2/400) Duvet (2.5/1000) Tub Clean ThinQ download cycle User customisable

In the four weeks of use, we mostly used Cotton, 40°, 57 minutes cycle, which holds the full 12kg capacity. You can select cold, 20, 30, 40, 60, 95° and spins no, 400, 800, 1000, 1200 and 1400 RPM.

We have used Delicates and Hand/Wool with great success. We have also used

Stream (I suffer from hay fever, and this kills 99% of everything)

Wrinkle Care – stream after spin – (shirts are noticeably less wrinkled).

Other features – Pass+

These can be added to pre-set cycles:

Rinse+ (all cycles)

Intensive (heavily soiled)

Delay End (all)

Add Item (all)

Spin only

Programme Steam Wrinkle Care TurboClean Pre Wash Intensive Cotton # # # # # Cotton Eco # # # # TurboClean 39 # # # # Mixed Fabric # # # # # Easy Care # # # # # Quiet Wash # # # # Allergy Care # # Delicates # # Hand/Wool # Sportswear # # Quick 14 # Duvet # #

LG ThinQ – Pass+

While you don’t need to use it, the App can add value. You can

Remote start

Download additional cycles (only one at a time)

Energy monitor

Smart Diagnosis

Firmware updates

Various notifications

Enable Google Assistant voice control

I am impressed with the large number of download cycles, but more importantly, each shows the settings. You can also use these to make quick adjustments from the machine’s control panel.

Maintenance – Pass+

The App counts the number of uses and notifies you at 30 that it is time to run the clean tub program.

There is an easy-access filter that should be checked for larger items.

The ezDispense should be cleaned every time you refill it to check for dried-out detergent. Again, it is easy.

If there is an error, it shows a code on the control panel, and you can also use ThinQ Smart Diagnosis.

Energy/Water efficiency – Pass+

It has a 5-star energy rating (299kWh/365 Uses) and a 4.5-star water WELS rating using 103L for a standard wash.

TWINWash compatible (not tested)

Compatible with LG TWINWash WTP22BK 2.5kg Mini Washing Machine to run two separate loads of washing simultaneously.

CyberShack’s view – LG ezDispense series 10 is a huge step forward in washing machines

Overall, the LG ezDispense washing machine (WV10-1412B as tested) is a great option for anyone looking for a high-quality washing machine with a huge variety of special features. The ezDispense system, steam cleaning capability, smart technology and variety of wash cycles make this washing machine a top choice.

Now you may ask why my wife and I – two people need a larger washer. Call us lazy, but we can wash a king sheet set, two bath sheet-sized towels, bathmats, hand towels and tea towels in one go. Or a week’s clothing washing for us both – in one go. Or blankets, pillows, duvets and more. Something that a smaller machine cannot.

The only minor issue is that our 6kg dryer does not match the capacity, but that is a different article – Need a clothes dryer – here is what you need to know (guide).

Rating Explanation

With the caveat that we have used it 16 times and not tested all cycles.

Features: 95 – 10 or 12kg models with ezDispense and a huge number of washing options should you need them.

Value: 90 – it is a large machine and, as such, costs more. You can negotiate a deal – we have seen the 12kg for as low as $1595 plus delivery. As it is 73kg, delivery/install (about $60-70 in area) is almost mandatory.

Performance: 95. We came from a four-year-old Samsung 11kg Bubble Wash, AddDoor model that was very good for us, and the next owners should get at least another six years of service. But we noticed some distinct differences. The LG clothes were cleaner (better rinsed), slightly damper (less wrinkled), and much quieter than the Samsung.

Ease of Use: 90 – Despite a humongous 56-page manual, it is straightforward to use (who reads manuals anyway?). Connect it up, fill the ezDispense detergent hopper, turn it and start with the Cotton cycle. I guarantee that is how 99% will use it.

Design: 90 – It is lovely in black, it fits standard washing machine cupboards, and the control panel is straightforward to read and use.

ezDispense (different model shown)

LG ezDispense Series 10, LG ezDispense Series 10

LG ezDispense Series 10 12kg WV10-1412B 10kg $1499, 12kg $1799 9.2 Features 9.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.5/10

















Ease of use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros So many features/programs, but you will end up using only a couple

ezDispense should be mandatory

Clothes are visibly cleaner

39 minute fast wash

It is quiet Cons Non really

We may miss the Samsung AddDoor, but this has a