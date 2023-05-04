LG OLED TV RECALL – 2016-2019
The LG OLED TV recall for specific 65 and 77” models has been active since 2021 but public response has been tardy, and there are thousands of sets still not upgraded.
The issue: The x-capacitors in the power board can deteriorate and may fail, which can cause a flame and emit smoke.
How do you know: You may see a message on the TV screen or may have received an email if you have an LG profile.
TVs affected (sized and model)
2016:
- 65E6
- 65G6
- 77G6
2017:
- 65B7
- 65C7
- 65E7
- 65G7
- 65W7
- 77W7
2018:
- 65W8
- 77C8
- 77W8
2019:
- 65W9
- 77C9
- 77W9
These were sold nationally via Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Betta and
NARTA-affiliated stores.
What to do
Contact LG Electronics Australia on 1800 643 156 to arrange a technician to replace the power board free of charge or, in the case of irreparable damage, replace the TV free of charge.
Please have the serial number at hand and, if possible, the receipt from the retailer.
CyberShack’s view
LG took this very seriously and started a recall/fix program in early 2021. I have a 65E7, and it was extremely prompt back in April in replacing the power board at a time that suited me.
If you have on-sold or gifted one of these, LG may have no record of the new owners, so please assist by letting them know.
CyberShack LG news and reviews
LG OLED TV recall, LG OLED TV recall