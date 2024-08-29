LG Introduces “ThinQ ON” AI Home Hub at IFA 2024

LG Electronics is set to unveil its latest innovation, the LG ThinQ ON AI home hub, at IFA 2024 in Berlin. Running from September 6-10, this event will showcase the hub’s ability to connect and expand a comprehensive smart home ecosystem. The ThinQ ON stands out with its Affectionate Intelligence, allowing LG’s appliances and AI to work together to deliver tailored comfort, care, and convenience.

The AI home hub effortlessly connects to various appliances and IoT devices. It uses LG’s Affectionate Intelligence to learn from user patterns and trends, aiming to create a “Zero Labor Home.” Compact and sleek, the ThinQ ON blends into any space with its cylindrical design and muted grey and white colours. It features an AI speaker for conversations with LG’s AI voice assistant, making it easy to control your home with simple voice commands.

The ThinQ ON’s AI is more than just smart. It understands context and user preferences, creating a more human-like interaction. It monitors all connected devices, alerting users when tasks are completed or if issues arise. Voice commands can adjust settings or automate routines, simplifying everyday life.

Matter-certified, the ThinQ ON supports multiple network options like Wi-Fi and Thread, ensuring easy setup. LG has also acquired Athom, enhancing the ThinQ ON’s connectivity with over 50,000 devices through the Homey App Store. This broad compatibility ensures the hub remains central to any future smart home setup.

Security is paramount, with LG Shield protecting user data through encryption and secure storage. LG continues to push towards its vision of a Zero Labor Home, bringing AI-powered convenience and care to everyday living. Visitors to IFA 2024 can experience the ThinQ ON firsthand at LG’s booth.

Full press release here.

