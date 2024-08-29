Top LG Father’s Day Gifts 2024 (AV)

This Father’s Day, skip the usual gifts and surprise Dad with something extraordinary from LG.

Start with the LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Projector, a ticket to epic home entertainment. It’s not just a projector; it’s Dad’s private cinema. With stunning 4K resolution and vibrant colours, this device creates a truly immersive experience. The ultra-short throw feature lets Dad enjoy a massive 120-inch screen from just inches away. Whether it’s movie nights under the stars or catching the NRL footy finals with mates, the CineBeam Q transforms any wall into a cinematic wonder.

For gaming dads, the LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED WQHD 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor is the ultimate gift. This beast offers a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It’s equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync for smooth, tear-free gaming. The curved screen pulls Dad right into the heart of the action, while customisable RGB lighting sets the mood for epic battles. This monitor says, “Game On!”

Lastly, for the Dad on the go, the LG TONE Free T90 earbuds are a perfect match. With innovative Plug & Play functionality, these earbuds offer the world’s first Dolby Head Tracking™, delivering immersive sound that follows Dad’s head movements. With up to 9 hours of playtime on a single charge, the TONE Free T90 ensures Dad won’t miss a beat, whether he’s travelling or relaxing at home.

This Father’s Day, make it one to remember with gifts from LG.

