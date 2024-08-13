LG CordZero® A9X: Ultimate Handstick and Robot Vacuum Duo

LG Electronics Australia is revolutionising home cleaning once again with LG CordZero® A9X vacuum range. Leading the pack is the All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum (A9CX-ELITE), which marks LG’s first combination of a handstick and robot vacuum.

This groundbreaking model pairs the versatility of a lightweight handstick vacuum with the intelligence of a robot vacuum. Creating a complete cleaning solution that saves time and makes household chores more enjoyable.

The All-in-One Tower Combi builds on LG’s innovative tower design. Addressing common vacuuming challenges and anticipating the needs of modern homes. With its user-friendly design and powerful performance, this vacuum delivers unmatched convenience in home cleaning.

The A9X range includes the new A9CX-ELITE All-in-One Tower Combi and two new CordZero® All-in-One Tower handstick models. Each model boasts LG’s most powerful handstick suction, with up to 280W of power.

“Our All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum is the ultimate solution for floor care,” said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

“This innovative combination of a powerful, lightweight handstick and intelligent robot vacuum covers all cleaning needs. It allows users to quickly tidy up with the handstick and set the robot vacuum to clean while they’re out. We’re excited to offer this solution that meets the diverse needs of Aussie households.”

Dual Auto Empty Hands-Free Design

The All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum (A9CX-ELITE) features auto emptying for both the handstick and robot vacuum. After use, simply dock the vacuums in the tower, and they’ll automatically empty their dust bins. Saving time and preventing dust from re-entering the air. A sophisticated 3-Step Filtration System ensures that dirt and dust are hygienically locked away by passing air through two filters, removing fine dust particles.

The system works seamlessly with LG’s Kompressor® technology, which compacts dust in the handstick’s dust bin, speeding up the clean-up process and making housework more efficient. This frees up more time for users to enjoy what matters most.

When docked, the handstick vacuum also offers convenient charging with the interchangeable Dual Power Pack. This allows users to charge both the vacuum’s battery and a spare, ensuring a backup is always available to extend runtime.

Lightweight Handstick with Powerful Performance

Weighing just 2.9 kilograms and delivering up to 280W of suction power, the updated handstick vacuum lineup makes it easy to clean various surfaces, from carpets to tiles and hardwood floors. The handstick also features a new 2.4-inch LCD screen for greater control and user-friendliness. Removable and washable filters and dustbins make maintenance simple and hygienic.

Smart Robot for Streamlined Cleaning

The All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum (A9CX-ELITE) includes a robot vacuum that intuitively maps room layouts and identifies obstacles. Through the LG ThinQ® app, users can designate specific cleaning zones, set restricted areas, and access features like remote operation, cleaning record tracking, and room mapping.

The LG ThinQ® app also allows users to track the cleaning history of both the handstick and robot vacuum, diagnose appliance issues, check filter status, and receive battery charge alerts.

The latest LG CordZero® A9X vacuum range is available from leading retailers and online at lg.com/au.

For more information, visit: lg.com/au/handstick-vacuum-cleaners

