LG 2024 Soundbar range – even better sound at a lower cost (AV)

The LG 2024 Soundbar range comprises five new ‘T’ models – S95TR, SG10TY, S70TY, S60T and S40T to perfectly match LG and other brand TVs.

We don’t have the specs yet, but we can give you broad information, which we will update soon.

S95TR – 810W, 9.1.5, 15 channel, Dolby Atmos $1699

Comprises a soundbar, sub-woofer and discrete rear forward-and-up-firing speakers. Replaces the 2022 S95QR which in our opinion was the best sub $2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar you could buy.

Features include

AI room calibration.

AI Sound Pro.

Five up-firing speakers, including a front centre speaker for clear dialogue.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.

SG10TY – 340W, 3.1 or 7.1.2 virtual Dolby Atmos using WOWCAST on compatible LG TVs $1499

Comprises a 120W 3.0 soundbar and 220W subwoofer for 3.1 sound (no centre up-firing speaker for clear dialogue). When paired with a compatible LG TV, it leverages the TV speaker system to create a virtual 7.1.2 sound using psychoacoustics (bounces sound off walls and ceilings) for a front-centric Dolby Atmos effect.

Designed with a new slimline format it can wall mount with the LG One Wall Design of the G4 TVs.

Note that this does not produce the full Dolby Atmos experience the S95TR provides.

S70YT – 400W 3.1.1 $699

Comprises a 3.0.1 soundbar and subwoofer for 3.1.1 sound (note that the X.X.1 refers to the centre up-firing speaker for clear dialogue – this is not recognised as a Dolby Atmos Channel). When paired with a compatible LG TV, it leverages the TV 2.0 system to create a virtual 7.1.2 sound using psychoacoustics (bounces sound off walls and ceilings) for a front-centric Dolby Atmos effect.

Comprises a 3.0 forward-firing soundbar and separate subwoofer. Supports PCM, Dolbly and DTS (not Dolby Atmos).

Comprises a 2.0 forward-firing soundbar and separate subwoofer. Supports PCM, Dolbly and DTS (not Dolby Atmos).

CyberShack’s view – LG 2024 Soundbar range is better at lower cost

We can’t really comment until we review these, but if the 2023 models were anything to go by, then these should all have LG’s sound signature.

LG Australian website

LG News and Reviews