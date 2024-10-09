LG 14kg Washing Machines: Big on Laundry, Small on Space

LG Electronics Australia has launched its new line of front-load washing machines, designed to make laundry easier for busy households. The standout feature of the new models is their 14kg capacity, all within a standard-sized machine. These LG 14kg washing machines are available in both white and graphite finishes. Offering larger loads without taking up more space.

The 14kg drum lets users wash bulky items like blankets and doonas. Saving time and reducing trips to the dry cleaner. Powered by AI Direct Drive technology, the washing machines automatically adjust settings based on fabric type. Thus providing efficient cleaning for different materials. This smart tech ensures that delicate items get the care they need, while tougher fabrics receive a more thorough wash.

Turbo Clean 360® allows users to wash smaller loads quickly—just 39 minutes for a 3kg load. The Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam is also a great feature for households dealing with allergies, as it reduces bacteria, allergens, and fungi in fabrics.

Additionally, these models are compatible with the LG ThinQ® app, allowing users to control their laundry remotely, monitor energy usage, and receive notifications—all from a smartphone.

With these new machines, LG delivers a convenient, time-saving solution for modern homes, allowing families to wash more in fewer cycles. Available now, the new “LG 14kg washing machines” are priced at $1,599.

For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/au/washer-dryers/

Specifications

SKU WXLS-1014W WXLS-1014G Description 14kg XL Capacity Front Load Washing Machine with Standard Depth 14kg XL Capacity Front Load Washing Machine with Standard Depth URL https://www.lg.com/au/washing-machines/lg-wxls-1014w https://www.lg.com/au/washing-machines/lg-wxls-1014g Colour Matte White Matte Graphite Dimensions 650mm(W) x 950mm(H) x 645mm(D) 650mm(W) x 950mm(H) x 645mm(D) Capacity 14kg 14kg Energy Rating 4 Star 4 Star WELLS Rating 4 Star 4 Star RRP $1,599 $1,599 Availability Available now Available now

LG 2024 TVs: Elevating Entertainment with OLED, QNED, and More